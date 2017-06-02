K-State grants WR Corey Sutton full release from scholarship, Bill Snyder apologizes

Finally, some sanity has made an appearance in the Little Apple.

Corey Sutton (pictured, No. 12) kicked up quite the spitstorm earlier this week when, during an interview, the transferring wide receiver revealed that Kansas State had denied a release to all 35 schools he requested, including FCS and Div. II programs. Bill Snyder both confirmed the accuracy of Sutton’s accounting of events and defended his decision, then inexplicably ratcheted up the public rhetoric by revealing Sutton had failed a pair of drug tests.

Friday, in a belated attempt to cram the toothpaste back in the tube, K-State announced that Sutton has been granted a full release from his scholarship and is, per the school, “permitted to transfer and be eligible at any of the institutions to which he requested.” While the university used the term “full release,” Sutton will still not be permitted to transfer to any Big 12 school or one that’s on K-State’s future schedule while he still has eligibility.

“After having further dialogue with Coach Snyder and the Sutton family, we believe that it is in everyone’s best interest to grant Corey his full release,” athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “We wish Corey the best as he continues his athletic and academic career.”

The player also received a public apology from his now-former head coach.

“I would like to apologize to Corey and his family for my remarks last night which included sensitive and private information,” Snyder aid in his statement. “I spoke out of line and for that I express a sincere regret for my comments.”

In his lone season with the Wildcats, Sutton played in 11 games, catching four passes for 54 yards. Sutton came to Manhattan as a three-star 2016 signee.

The identities of the 35 schools to which Sutton requested a transfer haven’t been revealed.