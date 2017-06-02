Getty Images

K-State grants WR Corey Sutton full release from scholarship, Bill Snyder apologizes

By John TaylorJun 2, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT

Finally, some sanity has made an appearance in the Little Apple.

Corey Sutton (pictured, No. 12) kicked up quite the spitstorm earlier this week when, during an interview, the transferring wide receiver revealed that Kansas State had denied a release to all 35 schools he requested, including FCS and Div. II programs.  Bill Snyder both confirmed the accuracy of Sutton’s accounting of events and defended his decision, then inexplicably ratcheted up the public rhetoric by revealing Sutton had failed a pair of drug tests.

Friday, in a belated attempt to cram the toothpaste back in the tube, K-State announced that Sutton has been granted a full release from his scholarship and is, per the school, “permitted to transfer and be eligible at any of the institutions to which he requested.” While the university used the term “full release,” Sutton will still not be permitted to transfer to any Big 12 school or one that’s on K-State’s future schedule while he still has eligibility.

“After having further dialogue with Coach Snyder and the Sutton family, we believe that it is in everyone’s best interest to grant Corey his full release,” athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “We wish Corey the best as he continues his athletic and academic career.”

The player also received a public apology from his now-former head coach.

“I would like to apologize to Corey and his family for my remarks last night which included sensitive and private information,” Snyder aid in his statement. “I spoke out of line and for that I express a sincere regret for my comments.”

In his lone season with the Wildcats, Sutton played in 11 games, catching four passes for 54 yards.  Sutton came to Manhattan as a three-star 2016 signee.

The identities of the 35 schools to which Sutton requested a transfer haven’t been revealed.

In sentencing Penn State officials, judge wonders why the late Joe Paterno didn’t do more

By John TaylorJun 2, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT

Three former high-ranking Penn State officials, already convicted for their roles in the Jerry Sandusky child-sex scandals, received their sentences Friday afternoon.

In mid-March of this year, ex-athletic director Tim Curley and vice president Gary Schultz pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges; a week or so later, former university president Graham Spanier was found guilty by a jury of one count of endangering the welfare of children.  Friday, Curley was sentenced to 7-23 months, with three of those months to be served in jail and four under house arrest; Schultz was sentenced to 6-23 months, with two of those months to be served in jail and four under house arrest; and Spanier was sentenced to 4-12 months, with two of those months to be served in jail and two under house arrest.

Spanier, who will appeal his sentence, was also fined $7,500, Curley and Schultz $5,000 each.  Additionally, all three former administrators will be required to perform 200 hours of community service each.

All three were charged in 2011 after it was alleged that they failed to report a 2001 rape allegation involving Sandusky to police and child welfare officials.  While the judge in the sentencing, John Boccabella, had harsh words for the defendants, he also chided the late Joe Paterno.

In the wake of the scandal that cost the coaching legend both his job and a sizable chunk of his legacy, Paterno himself stated in an interview that “I wish I had done more.” Judge Boccabella publicly wondered why he didn’t.

Sandusky, Paterno’s long-time assistant with the Nittany Lions, was found guilty on 45 of 48 child-sex abuse charges in June of 2012 and is currently serving a sentence of at least 30 years.

SEC tweaks grad transfer rule, paves way for rumored Malik Zaire-Florida marriage

By John TaylorJun 2, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT

If he wants it, the door to The Swamp is wide open for a former Notre Dame quarterback.

The SEC confirmed Friday that it has made a significant tweak to its rules as it pertains to graduate transfers.  Previously, teams in the conference who took in graduate transfers who failed to complete their academic requirements at their new school would be barred from adding another graduate transfer for a period of three years.  Now, teams would only be barred for a one-year period should a grad transfer fail to make the academic grade.

Which brings us to Malik Zaire.

The quarterback, who was given an unconditional release from his Fighting Irish scholarship last November, is reportedly giving serious consideration to transferring to Florida or Texas.  In fact, there are reports that he was doing a rather significant lean toward the Gators.

Under the old policy, UF wouldn’t have been allowed to add another graduate transfer until after Zaire had completed his collegiate eligibility. Under the new rule, however, Zaire would be able to transfer to UF if he so desires.

Reportedly, Zaire put off making a decision until the SEC ruled, one way or another, on how it would handle his type of transfers moving forward.  A decision from the signal-caller is expected in short order.

Big 12 to distribute nearly $35 million in revenue per school

By John TaylorJun 2, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT

While the perception is that the Big 12 is lagging behind on the field, the conference and its membership is doing just fine at the bank, thank you very much.

Friday afternoon, commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced that nine of the 10 schools in the conference will each receive a revenue payout of $34.8 million.  And what of the 10th?  In early February of this year, the Big 12 announced that it will withhold 25 percent of future revenue payments to Baylor, only releasing the monies to the scandal-plagued university “pending the outcome of third-party verification review of required changes to Baylor’s athletics procedures and to institutional governance of its intercollegiate athletics programs, among other matters.”

Thus far, Bowlsby said, that total is in the neighborhood of $6 million.

As for the other members, the windfall represents a 15-percent increase from a year ago.  In 2016, each school received in the neighborhood of $30.4 million, which was a 20-percent increase from 2015.

When Tier Three revenue is taken into account, Texas will pull in nearly $50 million in revenue while Red River rival Oklahoma’s number is around $42 million.

Bill Snyder publicly talks about transferring K-State WR failing two drug tests

By John TaylorJun 2, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT

The Kansas State football program under Bill Snyder has officially gone off the rails and is careening toward an unseemly end for an otherwise classy head coach.

Earlier this week, Corey Sutton, who decided in early May to transfer from K-State, revealed in an interview that the athletic department in general and Snyder specifically had banned him from transferring to any of the 35 schools on a list he had submitted.  After filing an appeal, the university upheld the initial banning.

A day later, the Wildcats head coach essentially confirmed Sutton’s side of the story with some convoluted logic in a radio interview.  Later that day, the head coach added to the burgeoning controversy by publicly revealing that the wide receiver had twice failed drug tests ahead of his transfer.

“He’s a young man who’s been in trouble twice, tested positive twice,” the 77-year-old coach said. “Ya know, I’ve never kept a player in our program who’s tested positive two times… drug tested, but we have some rules in the athletic department that allowed that to happen this time.”

Unacceptable and appalling.

It’s wholly unacceptable that, for whatever reason, Snyder is petty enough to deny a transfer to nearly three dozen football programs — some of whom compete at the FCS and Div. II level, and none of whom are members of the Big 12 or on K-State’s schedule this season.

It’s utterly appalling that Snyder inexplicably decided to publicly air such private information.

It’s also confusing and baffling as to why Snyder would want a player who (allegedly) twice tested dirty to remain on his football team. What’s Snyder’s end-game with this tack? Sully a player’s reputation so that he’s not welcome elsewhere, or sully it so that he’s not welcome in his own program?

Regardless of how this situation ultimately plays out, Snyder’s legacy has been irreversibly tainted. And that’s just sad, on multiple levels.