Six Western Kentucky players indicted in frat house beating

The Western Kentucky football program could have a significant personnel problem on its hands.
In early March, it was reported that several unnamed WKU football players were under a police investigation for an alleged assault outside of a fraternity house. This week, six current Hilltopper players have been indicted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to the incident.
According to WBKO-TV, sophomore running back Quinton Baker, redshirt freshman wide receiver Xavier Lane, redshirt freshman linebacker Tyler Obee and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Cecil Stallings were charged with first-degree complicity to wanton endangerment; fourth-degree complicity to assault; and third-degree criminal trespass. The wanton endangerment charges are felonies, while the others are misdemeanors.
Additionally, senior defensive lineman Chris Johnson and redshirt freshman wide receiver Jahcour Pearson have been charged with third-degree criminal trespass. Those are misdemeanors.
All of the players involved have been indefinitely suspended from the football program.
The most noteworthy name of those involved is Baker. Last season, Baker’s 575 rushing yards were second on the team, while his four rushing touchdowns were second on the team as well. For that, he was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team.
Another noteworthy name is Johnson. The lineman started all 14 games last season and was second on the team with 12.5 tackles for loss, leading to honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.
Charlie Strong‘s 2016 recruiting class at Texas ranked 11th nationally, according to Rivals. The Longhorns earned that ranking thanks to a flurry of late additions — seven players in the final five days of the recruiting calendar. The last two signees were 3-star defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, who was previously committed to Michigan, and 5-star linebacker Erick Fowler, whom Texas pulled away from LSU.
Elliott completed a transfer to Missouri earlier this week, and now Fowler has joined him in leaving the Texas roster. Marcel Southall, another 3-star defensive tackle signed in 2016, has also left the roster in the past two weeks.
Fowler appealed in nine games a freshman in 2016, recording one tackle.
Corey Sutton wants to transfer from Kansas State, but he says his head coach Bill Snyder is making that significantly more difficult for him.
Snyder’s response? “Yeah, pretty much.”
Snyder appeared on WHB-AM radio in Kansas City (via Yahoo) to defend his move to limit Sutton’s transfer by stating, essentially, that he doesn’t believe in transferring.
“It’s my commitment that once we have signed the youngster, that we’re committed to him as long as he behaves himself. I accept a youngster that comes into our program as making a similar commitment with a handshake and obviously a signed piece of paper. I’ve always said a youngster is free to leave, but I’m not going to release the youngster.
“It doesn’t mean he can’t go someplace else and play, he can certainly do that. He wouldn’t be on athletic scholarship for a year’s period of time, but could still go and play and then go on scholarship after that. That’s a choice they have to make. I’ve told the young man, and have told him all along, we’d love for him to stay in the program. Anyways, at the end of the day, that’s always been my policy, as I said. There’s a lot of things being said out there, some of them that I’m not even aware of.”
It’s a bit hypocritical — okay, it’s more than a bit hypocritical — that Snyder limits players from transferring while freely hiring coaches who are under contract elsewhere.
But, still, Snyder has the power to limit Sutton’s transfer and he’s standing behind his decision to do just that.
One of the most highly-touted members of Notre Dame’s 2015 recruiting class will continue his collegiate playing career at a slightly lower level of football.
Illinois State announced Wednesday that Josh Barajas has been added to the Redbirds roster as a transfer. According to the school, Barajas is already on campus “and will join the rest of his new teammates when the Redbirds officially begin fall practice in late July.”
Because ISU plays at the FCS level, the linebacker will be eligible to play immediately in 2017. Including this season, Barajas will have three years of eligibility remaining.
“We knew a lot about Josh coming out of high school, having played at Andrean High School with Tylor Petkovich,” head coach Brock Spack said in a statement. “He was a very good player coming out of high school and landed at Notre Dame, but felt he needed a new start.
“We felt he would be a great fit for our system and give us a lot of flexibility at the linebacker position as a possible pass rusher. He can really play in space outside, but he is athletic enough to play inside or outside for us.”
A four-star signee, Barajas was rated as the No. 9 outside linebacker; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Indiana; and the No. 137 player on 247Sports.com’s composite board. He was the highest-rated player on the defensive side of the ball in the Fighting Irish’s class that year.
That recruiting pedigree didn’t translate onto the field, however, as Barajas played in nine games last season after redshirting as a true freshman. He was not credited with any tackles, or any other statistic for that matter.
As is ofttimes the case this time of year, the attrition train has pulled into yet another college football station.
The latest to see its roster pared is Alabama, with al.com, citing unnamed sources, reporting that Shawn Jennings is no longer a member of the Crimson Tide football program. No reason was given for the linebacker’s decision to move on from Tuscaloosa.
A UA official declined to address Jennings’ status with the team moving forward.
A three-star member of the Tide’s 2016 recruiting class, Jennings was rated as the No. 21 player at any position in the state of Alabama. As a true freshman, he took a redshirt.
Jennings’ older brother, redshirt sophomore Anfernee Jennings, is in line to start at outside linebacker for ‘Bama this season.