Six Western Kentucky players indicted in frat house beating

The Western Kentucky football program could have a significant personnel problem on its hands.

In early March, it was reported that several unnamed WKU football players were under a police investigation for an alleged assault outside of a fraternity house. This week, six current Hilltopper players have been indicted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to the incident.

According to WBKO-TV, sophomore running back Quinton Baker, redshirt freshman wide receiver Xavier Lane, redshirt freshman linebacker Tyler Obee and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Cecil Stallings were charged with first-degree complicity to wanton endangerment; fourth-degree complicity to assault; and third-degree criminal trespass. The wanton endangerment charges are felonies, while the others are misdemeanors.

Additionally, senior defensive lineman Chris Johnson and redshirt freshman wide receiver Jahcour Pearson have been charged with third-degree criminal trespass. Those are misdemeanors.

All of the players involved have been indefinitely suspended from the football program.

The most noteworthy name of those involved is Baker. Last season, Baker’s 575 rushing yards were second on the team, while his four rushing touchdowns were second on the team as well. For that, he was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team.

Another noteworthy name is Johnson. The lineman started all 14 games last season and was second on the team with 12.5 tackles for loss, leading to honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.