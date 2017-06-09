Getty Images

Oklahoma confirms WR Dahu Green has left team

By John TaylorJun 9, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

First a head coach and now a player, although the two departures aren’t seemingly related.

An Oklahoma spokesperson confirmed speculation that Dahu Green has left the Sooners football team.  While the news surfaced a day or so after Bob Stoopsabrupt retirement, FOX-23 is reporting is reporting that the wide receiver’s decision came prior to that announcement.

It’s unclear why Green decided to leave Norman after two seasons, although a better opportunity for playing time would be a good place to start.

A three-star member of the Sooners’ 2015 recruiting class, Green was rated as the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma.  In addition to OU, Green held offers from, among others, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, San Diego State, Wake Forest and Washington State.  Along with OU, he took official visits to the U of L and Wazzu.

Up until a couple of days before National Signing Day, he had been a verbal commit to Mike Leach‘s Cougars.

In his two seasons with Stoops’ Sooners, Green played in a total of 16 games.  He caught three passes for 89 yards, with all of those numbers coming last season.

Stoops’ replacement, offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley, was effusive in his praise of Green earlier this offseason.

“It’s really trying to play under control because he is so fast and explosive,” Riley, by way of Tulsa World, said prior to the April 8 spring game. “He’s easily one of the top five most talented guys on our team, just straight-up talented at their position, no question. He’s had to learn. He came in very, very raw. He’s progressing well. He’s had an impressive spring. I can’t deny it.”

Green becomes the second Sooners receiver to transfer in less than a month.  In mid-May, Zach Farrar, a 2016 signee, announced on Twitter that he would be transferring away from the football program.

Atlanta Braves set to open SunTrust Park to Kennesaw State football in 2018

By Kevin McGuireJun 9, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Baseball’s Atlanta Braves just opened the doors on a brand new baseball stadium this season, leaving behind Turner Field to be renovated to a college football stadium for Georgia State. But the Braves are going to make SunTrust Park open to college football in the near future, after getting in a season of baseball first.

The Braves announced via Twitter on Friday they will host Kennesaw State football for a game against Jacksonville State on November 17, 2018. The battle of FCS programs will be the first college football game slated to be played in the new baseball stadium and will be a nice way for the Braves to continue to find ways to generate revenue in their new stadium.

One should also wonder if this will be a trial run for college football in the new baseball stadium. If the game between Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State is a success, the Braves could very well look to attract future college football matchups, perhaps even including some FBS programs. Of course, there are plenty of options for football in Atlanta these days with a brand new football stadium being constructed to serve as the host of the Atlanta Falcons, SEC Championship Game, Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic and College Football Playoff. This will be the first time the Braves have hosted a college football game in their stadium.

Kennesaw State just launched its college football program in 2015 as a member of the Big South Conference at the FCS level. The Owls have gone 14-8 in their first two seasons.

Bob Stoops: ‘It’s not my intention to coach again. We’ll see what comes’

By John TaylorJun 9, 2017, 1:51 PM EDT

So you’re telling me there’s a chance.

Given the fact that he’s just 56 years of age, speculation began almost immediately after his surprise announcement earlier this week as to whether Bob Stoops had actually retired from coaching or if it would turn into a mere sabbatical.  Notre Dame was prominently mentioned as a possibility — grew up in a Catholic home, went to Catholic school, had at least two opportunities to leave the Sooners for the Fighting Irish — as well as the NFL’s Chicago Bears — he owns two homes in the Windy City, one just purchased recently.

In his statement announcing his retirement, Stoops neither slammed the door shut or left it open for an eventual return.  During a radio interview Friday, Stoops parsed his words enough to, at the very least, see a crack in the coaching door.

When Urban Meyer left Florida, he stepped into the broadcast booth for a year until landing his “dream job” at Ohio State.  While the circumstances surrounding the departures are different, it’s not too farfetched to see something similar playing out for Stoops.

When the Brian Kelly comes to an end in South Bend — it could be sooner rather than later given how the wheels fell off in 2016 — the Stoops-to-Notre Dame clamor will reach ear-piercing levels.  When that happens, remember the following.

“It was fun growing up a Notre Dame fan,” Stoops’ younger brother, OU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops, told The Oklahoman in 2012 about growing up in a Fighting Irish household, adding, “Notre Dame runs deep.”

Miami transfer Sunny Odogwu chooses UCLA over Michigan

By John TaylorJun 9, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT

Nearly three weeks after leaving Miami, Sunny Odogwu is headed for the West Coast.

According to Bruce Feldman of FOXSports.com, Odogwu has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at UCLA.  The offensive tackle opted for the Pac-12 school over Michigan.

Odogwu wrapped up an official visit to the Wolverines May 31, and one to the Bruins a couple of days later.  Those are the only two schools he visited after leaving The U.

In a subsequent to his personal Twitter account, Odogwu discussed his decision.

As a graduate transfer, the 6-8, 325-pound tackle will be eligible to play for Jim Mora‘s Bruins right away in 2017.  The upcoming season will be Odogwu’s final year of eligibility.

The past three seasons, Odogwu started 14 games for the Hurricanes.  Four of those starts came in the first four games of 2016 before he suffered an injury to his right knee that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Austin Cummins going to transfer from Louisville

By John TaylorJun 9, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT

When Louisville kicks of summer camp in a couple of months, they’ll do so with a little less depth at the tight end position than they had in the spring.

As all of the cool transfers are doing these days, Austin Cummins used his personal Twitter account to announce his intention to leave the Cardinals. “[M]y family and I have decided that Louisville is not the best fit for me,” a portion of the redshirt freshman’s post read.

A three-star 2016 prospect coming out of high school in Stevenson, Ala., Cummins was the only tight end in the Cardinals’ class that year.  In addition to the U of L, the 6-5 Cummins held offers from Southern Miss, Troy and Western Kentucky.

As a true freshman last season, Cummins took a redshirt.  If he transfers to another FBS program, he’ll likely have to sit out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA bylaws.