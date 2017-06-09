Oklahoma confirms WR Dahu Green has left team

First a head coach and now a player, although the two departures aren’t seemingly related.

An Oklahoma spokesperson confirmed speculation that Dahu Green has left the Sooners football team. While the news surfaced a day or so after Bob Stoops‘ abrupt retirement, FOX-23 is reporting is reporting that the wide receiver’s decision came prior to that announcement.

It’s unclear why Green decided to leave Norman after two seasons, although a better opportunity for playing time would be a good place to start.

A three-star member of the Sooners’ 2015 recruiting class, Green was rated as the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Oklahoma. In addition to OU, Green held offers from, among others, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, San Diego State, Wake Forest and Washington State. Along with OU, he took official visits to the U of L and Wazzu.

Up until a couple of days before National Signing Day, he had been a verbal commit to Mike Leach‘s Cougars.

In his two seasons with Stoops’ Sooners, Green played in a total of 16 games. He caught three passes for 89 yards, with all of those numbers coming last season.

Stoops’ replacement, offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley, was effusive in his praise of Green earlier this offseason.

“It’s really trying to play under control because he is so fast and explosive,” Riley, by way of Tulsa World, said prior to the April 8 spring game. “He’s easily one of the top five most talented guys on our team, just straight-up talented at their position, no question. He’s had to learn. He came in very, very raw. He’s progressing well. He’s had an impressive spring. I can’t deny it.”

Green becomes the second Sooners receiver to transfer in less than a month. In mid-May, Zach Farrar, a 2016 signee, announced on Twitter that he would be transferring away from the football program.