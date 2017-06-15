Getty Images

Mizzou’s Nate Howard suspended following arrest on drug charges

By John TaylorJun 15, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

This is usually the point in the program where we signal another resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker, but, since that’s already been taken care of today, we’ll just move on.

Late Wednesday night, Missouri defensive end Nate Howard (pictured, No. 88) was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop initiated by campus police.  The junior is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and no vehicle registration.

No details of what led to the arrest and charges have been divulged.  A preliminary court appearance is scheduled for this afternoon.

In a statement, Mizzou said that the football program is “aware of the situation, and we are addressing it internally.” As a result of the arrest, Howard has been indefinitely suspended from the team.

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Howard was rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Missouri.  He played in 11 games as a true freshman, recording 12 tackles and two tackles for loss.

While his playing time dipped to four games last year, he exited spring practice in line to claim a starting job this season.

Middle Tennessee fills linebackers coach hole with Notre Dame analyst

By Zach BarnettJun 15, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT

Middle Tennessee filled a late-in-the-year hole on its staff on Thursday.

The Blue Raiders have announced the hiring of Siriki Diabate as their new linebackers coach, filling a hole created when David Bibee resigned late last month.

“This is a tremendous opportunity with a program that has done a lot of great stuff under Coach (Rick) Stockstill,” Diabate said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get there and join the staff, meet the players and begin preparing for the season.”

Diabate spent the past two seasons coaching safeties at Colgate, and in March joined the Notre Dame staff as a defensive analyst.

“I am excited to have Siriki join our staff,” Stockstill said. “He will be a great example and leader of our linebackers. I love his energy, enthusiasm and passion he possesses for the game of football. He played for Coach (Scott) Shafer, so he comes in with a great understanding of our defense which was critical considering how close we are to our report date.”

Diabate’s hiring was no doubt strongly influenced by new Blue Raiders defensive coordinator Scott Shafer. Diabate played at Syracuse and spent two seasons as a defensive graduate assistant under then-Orange head coach Shafer.

“Coach Shafer is someone who has been very influential in my career, and to have a chance to keep learning under him is like a dream come true,” Diabate said. “I can’t wait to team up with him and work extremely hard to put the best possible product on the field this fall.”

Oklahoma announces Baker Mayfield’s punishment for Feb. arrest

By John TaylorJun 15, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT

Not surprisingly, an off-field incident this offseason will have no on-field impact for Oklahoma this coming season.

In late February, Baker Mayfield was arrested in Arkansas and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing the scene, the latter offense being caught on tape.  Nearly four months later, the football program announced the internal sanctions for one of the Heisman Trophy favorites entering the 2017 season — participation in a university alcohol education program as well as 35 hours of community service, some of which will include working with law enforcement.

Mayfield will be compelled to complete the requirements before the start of the fall semester.  If he does, it would have no impact on his availability for the start of the 2017 season, which includes a Week 2 road trip to Columbus to face Ohio State in what’s expected to be a battle of Top 10 teams.

“As I stated earlier, I could not be more disappointed in my actions and the embarrassment they caused for my university and team,” the quarterback, who had previously issued a public apology, said in a new statement. “I am anxious to fulfill the responsibilities that have been set and am continuing to dedicate myself to the high standard that everyone rightfully expects from someone in my position.”

“Baker has expressed regret for his actions and backed up his apology by being a model leader in our program,” first-year head coach Lincoln Riley said in his statement. “He has learned from his mistake and will continue to grow from it.

“The coaching staff and team has every confidence in him going forward.”

With Mayfield under center, the Sooners have claimed back-to-back Big 12 titles.  He was a finalist for the 2016 Heisman and earned a trip to New York City after finishing fourth in the voting the year before.

Hal Mumme turned Ed Orgeron into NCAA over camp flap

By John TaylorJun 15, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT

What, you thought you’d heard the last of a controversy involving satellite camps?

Earlier this week, Hal Mumme, the former Kentucky head coach now at Div. III in Belhaven in Mississippi, took to referring to Ed Orgeron as “Paranoid Ed” as Mumme alleged that the LSU head coach and/or those connected to the program used their influence to (twice) cancel a camp in Baton Rouge that was to be attended Thursday by, among others, Texas and Houston.  The former, of course, is coached by Tom Herman, who was reportedly close to becoming the Tigers’ coach before spurning LSU in favor of UT. “That failed courtship rankled LSU athletic department officials,” SI.com wrote.

During a radio interview Thursday, Mumme ratcheted up the rhetoric, telling the ESPN affiliate in Birmingham, Ala., that he has turned Orgeron into the NCAA.

“I think the NCAA needs to come in and look at that,” Mumme said. “I don’t see how a public figure at an SEC school can basically extort people into not using their facilities for the public good.”

It’s highly doubtful that the NCAA will do much if anything, but the university could and should.  Certainly what Orgeron and/or other Tiger political minions are alleged to be doing will have no impact on the four- and five-star players; they will get signed regardless.  What they’re doing, if the allegations are true, is preventing those below the upper echelon of recruits from being exposed to football programs that might otherwise not be an option, and vice versa.

If Orgeron cares as much about the kids in his home state as he claims, he’ll stand down.  And tell those around him to do the same.

As for Mumme?  He resigned as UK’s head coach right before National Signing Day 2001 in the midst of an investigation into alleged NCAA improprieties, including payments to recruits as well as high school coaches.  While Mumme was not found to have committed any violations himself, the football program was found to have committed more than three dozen and was banned from the 2002 postseason as well as stripped of nearly 20 scholarships.

Mumme’s only jobs at the FBS level since his scandal-plagued end in Lexington came as the head coach at New Mexico State from 2005-08 as well as the offensive coordinator at SMU for one season in 2013.

Oregon coach throws Rudy-themed shade at Notre Dame over recruit flip

1 Comment
By John TaylorJun 15, 2017, 11:22 AM EDT

The recruiting game, it’s on 24/7/365 — especially given the fact that Twitter is always open as well.

Braden Lenzy is a four-star recruit in the Class of 2018 and is rated as the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Oregon.  While a high priority for the Oregon Ducks as a talented in-state player, the athlete verbally committed to Notre Dame in late February of this year.

Nearly four months later, however, Lenzy flipped from the Fighting Irish to the Ducks. “Oregon is my home. I am proud to be a Duck,” the prospect told The Oregonian.

Suffice to say, the UO coaching staff was overjoyed at the development. In particular, safeties coach Keith Heyward

While that was a scene from “Encino Man,” it’s also a clip that shows actor Sean Astin, who famously portrayed Notre Dame icon Rudy Ruettiger in “Rudy,” flirting with a girl before her boyfriend intervenes and puts the kibosh on his advances.

Well-played, coach. Well-played.