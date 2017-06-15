Mizzou’s Nate Howard suspended following arrest on drug charges

This is usually the point in the program where we signal another resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker, but, since that’s already been taken care of today, we’ll just move on.
Late Wednesday night, Missouri defensive end Nate Howard (pictured, No. 88) was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop initiated by campus police. The junior is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and no vehicle registration.
No details of what led to the arrest and charges have been divulged. A preliminary court appearance is scheduled for this afternoon.
In a statement, Mizzou said that the football program is “aware of the situation, and we are addressing it internally.” As a result of the arrest, Howard has been indefinitely suspended from the team.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class, Howard was rated as the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Missouri. He played in 11 games as a true freshman, recording 12 tackles and two tackles for loss.
While his playing time dipped to four games last year, he exited spring practice in line to claim a starting job this season.