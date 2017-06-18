Michigan players say they want to hit Paris and London next spring

Michigan’s spring break trip to Rome was a spectacular success for all involved. No one got left behind in Italy and Jim Harbaugh got to meet the Pope. It becomes a smashing success when you realize that a booster covered all of the nearly $800,000 cost to ship the Wolverines to Europe and back.

So, naturally, Michigan’s players want to do it again next year.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the Wolverines voted to visit London and Paris/Normandy in 2018.

“Rome was great, there was so much to see,” Harbaugh told the paper. “One of the things we thought about after the trip was to go to multiple places. Not just stay in one place. There was so much to see in Rome it was unbelievable. There is in Paris but we’re there to see Paris, Normandy and London is the way we’re striving for.”

This spring’s trip lasted eight days. A trip to three sites in two countries with the English Channel between them figures to drive costs up dramatically.

But what does Michigan care? They’re not paying for it anyway.