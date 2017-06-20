Keyshawn Johnson Jr. not part of Nebraska team ‘right now,’ will take time off to ‘mature’ per dad

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

This is certainly an interesting development.

Nearly two weeks ago, Keyshawn Johnson Jr. was cited for marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Friday, Rivals.com is reporting behind its paywall, the wide receiver is not currently a part of the Nebraska football team.

From KETV.com‘s detailing of the report from HuskerOnline.com‘s Nate Clouse:

I’m told that Johnson Jr. will be taking somewhat of a leave of absence from the team right now, but the door is open for his return next January, assuming he has taken care of a few requirements prior to that time,” Clouse wrote. According to Clouse, Johnson has returned to Los Angeles and will likely take classes online or at a junior college in the fall.

Johnson’s father, former USC All-American wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, subsequently confirmed to the Omaha World-Herald that his son is indeed taking a leave of absence in order to “mature” and will not play in 2018

Confirmed with Keyshawn Johnson Sr that Keyshawn Johnson Jr is taking a leave of absence from Nebraska to “mature.” Hopes to return in 2018. — Samuel McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) June 21, 2017

Thus far, the football program has declined to discuss Johnson’s status with the team moving forward.

A three-star 2017 signee who was an early enrollee and participated in spring practice, the younger Johnson had been expected to be an immediate contributor for the Cornhuskers this season.