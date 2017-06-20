Keyshawn Johnson Jr. not part of Nebraska team ‘right now,’ will take time off to ‘mature’ per dad

This is certainly an interesting development.
Nearly two weeks ago, Keyshawn Johnson Jr. was cited for marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Friday, Rivals.com is reporting behind its paywall, the wide receiver is not currently a part of the Nebraska football team.
From KETV.com‘s detailing of the report from HuskerOnline.com‘s Nate Clouse:
I’m told that Johnson Jr. will be taking somewhat of a leave of absence from the team right now, but the door is open for his return next January, assuming he has taken care of a few requirements prior to that time,” Clouse wrote.
According to Clouse, Johnson has returned to Los Angeles and will likely take classes online or at a junior college in the fall.
Johnson’s father, former USC All-American wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, subsequently confirmed to the Omaha World-Herald that his son is indeed taking a leave of absence in order to “mature” and will not play in 2018
Thus far, the football program has declined to discuss Johnson’s status with the team moving forward.
A three-star 2017 signee who was an early enrollee and participated in spring practice, the younger Johnson had been expected to be an immediate contributor for the Cornhuskers this season.
One member of the Alabama football program suffered a significant scare over the weekend.
On his Facebook page Sunday, Robert Foster indicated that he was “hit on my dirt bike” a day earlier. Per Rivals.com‘s Alabama website, the wide receiver was struck by a car in the parking lot of the university’s on-campus athletic facility.
Foster himself stated that he received 27 stitches in his back as well as two in his wrist following the accident. The player also stated that he suffered no broken bones in the incident.
Foster’s social media posts addressing the accident have since been removed.
It’s unclear what if any impact the injuries will have on Foster’s availability for the start of summer camp in just over a month from now.
A five-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2013 recruiting class, Foster was rated as the No. 1 receiver in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania; and the No. 23 player on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. That recruiting pedigree, however, hasn’t translated into much on-field production.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Foster has caught 21 passes for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns the past three seasons. In 2016, he had five receptions for 45 yards.
Lincoln Riley has signed his initial head coaching contract at Oklahoma.
The school’s Board of Regents on Tuesday released details of Riley’s deal, which lasts five years and pays him a $3.1 million base salary to start. That would put him in line with Bill Snyder and Todd Graham for 33rd nationally among 2016 head coaches, according to the USA Today database.
However, Riley’s contract also includes a $200,000 raise every Feb. 1 and a $500,000 retention bonus each June 1.
Riley was named Oklahoma’s newest head coach on June 7, following the abrupt retirement of Bob Stoops.
Rachid Ibrahim signed with Paul Chryst at Pittsburgh out of Rockville, Md., in 2013.
His career as a Panther got off to a good start, playing in 26 of 26 possible games while averaging 6.7 yards per carry on 60 rushes and 8.1 yards per grab on 20 receptions. However, Ibrahim suffered a torn Achilles in training camp before the 2015 season and did not see the field in the two following campaigns.
Ibrahim left the roster before spring practice and on Monday evening announced he will re-join Chryst at Wisconsin.
Ibrahim will join the Badgers’ roster as a graduate transfer, making him immediately eligible to appear for Wisconsin for one season. He joins a running back roster that saw its two leading rushers a year ago, Corey Clement and Dare Ogunbowale, leave due to graduation.
Missouri defensive end Marcell Frazier won’t speak to the local media in 2017, according to a tweet the player sent on Tuesday afternoon.
“I will not be available to local media this season,” he wrote. “I gain nothing from it. I am still an amateur, not binded (sic) to do interviews (yet).”
It isn’t clear what caused his self-imposed boycott of local media, but it does imply Frazier would still be willing to talk if, for example, Tom Rinaldi wanted to parachute into Columbia for a College GameDay featured.
Missouri has not commented on Frazier’s desired lack of comments.
A fifth-year senior, Frazier ranked second on the Tigers’ roster last season with 7.5 sacks and 8.5 TFLs to go with 33 tackles.