Jailed ex-Penn State AD Tim Curley seeks house arrest for cancer treatment

Former Penn State athletics director Tim Curley is seeking house arrest and a work release from his prison sentence due to a cancer diagnosis, according to the Centre Daily Times.

Curley filed a petition to moderate his sentence on June 9, a week after his sentencing, after a recent oncology appointment resulted in “additional medical information” that would make Curley’s diagnosis of incurable lung cancer and a kidney condition that makes him “susceptible to infection and illness.”

Curley pleaded guilty to child endangerment in March and was sentenced June 2 to 7-to-23 months of incarceration, with only three months to be served behind bars. Curley is to serve four months of house arrest and two years of probation after that.

Former Penn State executive vice president Gary Schultz, who also pleaded guilty to child endangerment, has asked for a “modification” due to his wife’s health. He was sentenced to two months of prison, four months of house arrest and two years of probation. Former Penn State president Graham Spanier has requested the judge grant him an acquittal or a new trial.

In Curley’s and Schultz’s cases, Chief Deputy Attorney General Laura Ditka did not oppose the motions, deferring each case to the Berks County (Pa.) court to decide.

Curley served as Penn State’s AD for 20 years, but his contract was not renewed in 2013 due to his involvement in the Jerry Sandusky sex scandal.