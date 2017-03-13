Former Penn State officials Tim Curley and Gary Schultz plead guilty to child endangerment charges

Two Penn State officials tied to the Jerry Sandusky scandal have pleaded guilty to charges of child endangerment on Monday. Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley and senior vice president Gary Schultz entered their pleas to a judge with an agreement to potentially testify against former Penn State president Graham Spanier next week, according to a report from Penn Live.
Curley and Schultz face up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 for their misdemeanor charge. The charges are tied to each man’s connection to the failure to report an incident witnessed by former Penn State assistant coach Mike McQueary (Sandusky sexually abusing a boy in the showers of the Penn State football building) and reported to former head football coach Joe Paterno. Paterno reported the information to Curley, his supervisor, and Curley and Schultz never reported the incident to the authorities.
Sentencing for Curley and Schultz is expected to take place within the next 90 days.
Sandusky, the former Penn state defensive coordinator, was found guilty on 45 of 48 charges related to sexually abuse of minors from 1994 through 2009. He is currently serving a sentence of up to 60 years, effectively a life sentence for the 73-year old. A request by Sandusky for a new trial has been denied. One of Sandusky’s sons, Jeffrey Sandusky, was recently arrested and charged with sexual assault of a minor.
The NCAA used The Freeh Report into the handling of the Sandusky scandal as the basis of a hefty set of sanctions slapping Penn State’s football program with a four-year postseason ban, vacated over 100 wins from the record books and a significant reduction in scholarships, and fined the university $60 million. The NCAA has since rescinded its sanction terms, first gradually and then entirely following positive reviews from an independent review from George Mitchell and mounting legal battles.
McQueary was awarded a $7.3 million payment from Penn State in a defamation lawsuit.
Paterno passed away in January 2012. His vacated wins from the NCAA sanctions have since been restored.
Maybe this will be the year Texas Tech figures out how to play a lick of defense. History would suggest that is probably not going to be the case, but Red Raiders head coach Kliff Kingsbury sounds confident in the direction of the defensive unit under defensive coordinator David Gibbs in his third year on the job in Lubbock.
“Coach Gibbs didn’t come to Lubbock and get dumb all of the sudden,” Kingsbury said in an interview with ESPN. “He’s had success everywhere he’s been.”
Texas Tech is coming off a season in which they ranked last in the Big 12 in total defense, allowing nearly 100 more yards per game (554.3 ypg) than the next worst team in the conference, Kansas (456.2 ypg; and Kansas at least beat Texas). Texas Tech has finished in the bottom two of the conference in total defense each season since 2014, which has left the program trying to break out of its reputation with frustrating results on defense. Hiring Gibbs was a good move for Kingsbury after Gibbs had a short and successful stint at Houston. For Kingsbury and Gibbs, playing the long game has been and needs to be the plan, and taking the lumps along the way is part of the process.
“He’s frustrated. He’s competitive. He wants to be successful. I can’t tell you how much respect I have for him for sticking it out,” Kingsbury said in his interview with ESPN. “He’s had opportunities to go other places and start over. He’s well-respected in this profession and he wants to get it right here. I admire him for that. It would be an easy out to go somewhere else at this point. He wants to do it here and wants to show we can get this fixed.”
The biggest concern for Texas Tech has been in establishing depth on defense. This has been an area of focus in recruiting and development the last few years, and the hope is that work is going to begin paying off this season.
North Carolina’s in the running for one SEC graduate transfer after already reeling in another from the same conference. In the meantime, the ACC school has landed a similar transfer from that same league.
Cameron Dillard confirmed to 247Sports.com‘s Ryan Bartow that he has decided to transfer to North Carolina. The offensive lineman, who had narrowed his choices down to UNC and Arizona, made the move to transfer from Florida earlier this offseason.
As a graduate transfer, Dillard, who is married, will be eligible to play immediately in 2017 for the Tar Heels.
“I thought about things and it worked out,” Dillard said about his decision. “UNC has a really good plan for me. They’ve sent four offensive linemen to the NFL in the last four years. Everything worked out.”
During his time in Gainesville, Dillard had started 20 games.
In late January, running back Stanton Truitt confirmed his move from Auburn to UNC. Former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris will visit the Tar Heels later this month.
One of the most popular players in recent Kansas State history is coming back to the conference, albeit not at his alma mater.
Iowa State confirmed Friday that Jake Waters has joined Matt Campbell‘s football staff as an offensive graduate assistant. The move to Ames is a homecoming of sorts as Waters is an Iowa native and actually began the playing portion of his collegiate career at a junior college in the state.
His father also wanted his son to go to ISU coming out of high school, although an offer from the Cyclones didn’t come either then or as he was leaving that JUCO.
“I couldn’t be more excited about being a part of this program and the vision coach Campbell has here is something pretty special,” Waters told the Des Moines Register.
This will mark Waters’ first coaching job of any kind at the FBS level. He was a volunteer coach this offseason for Iowa Western Community College, the school at which he began his playing career.
Transferring from the JUCO to Kansas State, Waters started the 2013 and 2014 seasons at quarterback for the Wildcats. In that span, K-State went 17-9 with Waters under center. His last year as the starter, he set single-season school records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, passing efficiency and completion percentage.
The past two seasons, he attempted to carve out a career at the professional level in both the NFL and CFL.
Arkansas and Kentucky played in the SEC Tournament’s championship game on Sunday, an 82-65 Wildcats rout.
As Kentucky pulled away for the championship, things got a little chippy. And by a little chippy, I mean an Arkansas player taking a shot to Kentucky’s best player’s face.
Moses Kingsley was ejected from the game for that shot, but the Arkansas basketball team didn’t thing it was that big of a deal.
And in the eyes of Bret Bielema, the fault was with SEC officials being too chummy with Kentucky players.
Nothing like an SEC head football coach accusing his conference’s officials of being in a conspiracy with a fellow league member.