On the move? SEC reportedly considering Atlanta, Dallas and Nashville for media days

By Bryan FischerJul 11, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT

SEC Media Days is the unofficial official start to the college football season every July and it’s been a tradition for hordes of national and local media to descend  upon Birmingham, Ala. every year to hear coaches share tidbits about their team and see what players have been up to during the offseason. While the event has expanded in terms of days — to almost a full week — and the number of people attending, one thing you could always count on was it being at the Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover.

That run however, could be coming to an end.

Conference officials told the Baton Rouge Advocate that they are considering relocation the annual kickoff event, with commissioner Greg Sankey telling the paper that Nashville, Dallas and Atlanta are all “pretty good” potential new spots.

“We’ve got a great tradition here in Hoover. As our footprint has expanded, it’s appropriate to look at options,” Sankey said. “I said back in April that’s on my mind. I don’t have a prediction of when or where, but I think at some point mobility can be a healthy thing for this particular endeavor.”

Though the league office is located in Birmingham, a move elsewhere for media days has been something rumored for several years and has picked up steam with the not-so-new additions of Texas A&M and Missouri. Based on those comments from the commish, it appears the SEC is finally starting to explore those options beyond just the customary check-in.

Atlanta probably makes the most sense in many ways given that it’s the spiritual home of the league as the host of the conference title game and offers plenty of easy travel connections to just about anywhere in the region. The fairly new College Football Hall of Fame would certainly be a potential site to host the gathering and the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium could also be an option. Nashville is a fun area that has plenty of expertise from when it hosts the SEC basketball media days later in the fall.

But if you’re looking for the most intriguing option, that would be Dallas. The headline for this piece probably already perked up the ears of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, an Arkansas grad who has done his best to bring plenty of college football events to the metroplex in recent years. He is hosting the Big 12’s media days at his massive new ‘The Star’ complex in nearby Frisco, Texas already this month and would almost assuredly make room next year for his favorite league if asked. Things might be a little awkward with the Big 12 and a few fans in burnt orange but that would probably be left to Sankey and fellow commissioner Bob Bowlsby to sort out.

The Advocate notes that the 2018 site has not been determined and a return to Hoover and the Wynfrey remains on the table with the SEC’s deal with the hotel renewed on a yearly basis. Still, the fact that league officials are discussing the possibility of hitting the road for media days is quite the bat signal to the three cities mentioned and numerous others.

Reigning Big Ten offensive player of the year, two-time QB of the year among those NOT going to B1G media days

By Bryan FischerJul 11, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT

The Big Ten released the names of the 42 players who will be attending the conference’s annual media days on July 24th and 25 and — surprise! — many of the league’s biggest names will be staying home for the event.

That includes three trendy Heisman Trophy favorites in Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Trace McSorley, as well as star Ohio State signal-caller J.T. Barrett. The Nittany Lions tailback was the Big Ten’s offensive player of the year in 2016 while Barrett narrowly beat out McSorley to earn his second conference QB of the year award last season. Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight and Iowa’s Akrum Wadley are also some notable no-shows on the list.

Coaches and administrators all have different strategies when it comes to picking players to represent their school at media day but it certainly is disappointing to not see some of the conference’s bigger names after what was a banner year for the Big Ten last season. That’s not to say there won’t be a ton of good players at the event in Chicago though, as the full list below will show.

INDIANA: CB Rashard Fant, QB Richard Lagow, LB Tegray Scales

MARYLAND: LB Jermaine Carter, RB Ty Johnson, WR D.J. Moore

MICHIGAN: OL Mason Cole, DT Maurice Hurst, LB Mike McCray

MICHIGAN STATE: OL Brian Allen, LB Chris Frey, RB Gerald Holmes

OHIO STATE: DE Tyquan Lewis, OC Billy Price, LB Chris Worley

PENN STATE: S Marcus Allen, LB Jason Cabinda, TE Mike Gesicki

RUTGERS: CB Blessuan Austin, DL Sebastian Joseph, OL Dorian Miller

ILLINOIS: OL Christian DiLauro, DB Jaylen Dunlap, WR Malik Turner

IOWA: LB Josey Jewell, WR Matt VandeBerg, OL Sean Welsh

MINNESOTA: LB Jonathan Celestin, DT Steven Richardson, RB Rodney Smith

NEBRASKA: CB Chris Jones, QB Tanner Lee, LB Chris Weber

NORTHWESTERN: S Godwin Igwebuike, RB Justin Jackson, QB Clayton Thorson

PURDUE: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, QB David Blough, LB Danny Ezechukwu

WISCONSIN: LB Jack Cichy, LB T.J. Edwards, TE Troy Fumagalli

Oklahoma president: “I’m philosophically in favor of a 10-win Texas.”

By Bryan FischerJul 11, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT

Oklahoma president David Boren is a former U.S. Senator and as such is known as a loquacious talker who often says whatever is on his mind. While this can be great for those covering the Sooners, at times he will wind up saying something that may rub some people the wrong way.

That might just be the case once again but instead of agitating Big 12 administrators or hopeful conference expansion candidates, Boren’s comments may ruffle a few feathers at his own school. In an interview with the Dallas Morning News that was released on Tuesday, the OU president indicated that a strong Red River rival in Texas is going to be just fine by him.

“The truth of the matter is that we really need for others – everyone in the conference – to succeed. It helps everybody. A rising tide lifts all boats,” Boren told the paper. “Now we don’t want them to do it at our expense (laughing). I’m philosophically in favor of a 10-win Texas.”

The animosity between the two Big 12 powerhouses was at a high point during the realignment merry-go-round nearly a decade ago but with that issue seemingly settled and a host of administrative changes in Austin, things have cooled down quite a bit outside of the football teams’ annual meeting in Dallas. While he is right to point out that the league itself will be in a stronger position if the two flagship programs are doing well on the gridiron, the comments just might make a few in crimson shake their head.

They probably are not the only group doing that, as Boren also appears to take a shot at previous Big 12 commissioners who may have shown a bit of favor to certain schools.

“I’ve told the commissioner before, when you’ve got Oklahoma and Texas, for example, and others schools of that stature in the conference, it makes it very challenging to manage that conference and to make schools with fewer resources and different position feel they are being treated as fairly as we are,” he said. “I think it’s very important to have leaders that don’t work for two schools. They work for all the members. We’ve had some commissioners that didn’t necessarily, I think, do that well.”

One can only assume he’s referring to Dan Beebe or Chuck Neinas, who preceded Bob Bowlsby in the current job. Either way, Big 12 Media Days certainly received yet another jolt of entertainment and that’s not even getting to the two new head coaches in both Norman and Austin.

Vandy’s Derek Mason: “Nobody’s doing it better than Nick Saban… but I don’t fear anybody.”

By Bryan FischerJul 11, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT

It’s talking season in Hoover as SEC Media Days continues in earnest and one of the bigger storylines around the league this year is which team or teams can possibly pose a problem to the big kids on the block: Alabama and Nick Saban.

Naturally just about every coach has been asked about it and have given a wide range of answers, from LSU’s Ed Orgeron noting the Tigers played the Tide closest last year to Georgia’s Kirby Smart remarking that talent and development will continue to help bring the Bulldogs closer to that level. Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason was also asked about Alabama given that they are the Commodores’ conference opener and provided a bit of a unique spin to the question while speaking at the podium.

“In speaking about Coach Saban and his football team, there’s nobody right now that’s doing it better, you know, when you look at longevity of his program, what he’s done, how he’s built it. He’s built it around who he is and how he sees football, and that’s extremely important,” said Mason. “But here’s what I tell you. I don’t fear anybody, and our team as well. So when we line up to play Alabama, we got to line up to play Alabama. We have three other opponents, starting with MTSU. That’s where we sit today, and that’s where we’ll be. When we face Alabama, we’re going to be ready to play.”

The ‘Dores return as many as 17 starters from last year’s squad and have become somewhat of a dark horse in the SEC East given how wide open the division has become. The tone of their season figures to be set with how they play the defending conference champions in Nashville in late September and judging by the talk of their head coach, Vandy doesn’t appear to be backing down one bit despite the league heavyweight coming to town.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium all set to open week prior to Florida State-Alabama

By Bryan FischerJul 11, 2017, 3:42 PM EDT

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff folks can apparently put away the contingency plans to play games at the Georgia Dome as Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open just in the nick of time to play a pair of Week 1 blockbuster games.

“Yes, we will be ready to open on August 26th,” Atlanta Falcons CEO and President Rich McKay said at SEC Media Days on Tuesday. “We truly tried to design it with the SEC in mind. We tried to design it with the College Football Championship in mind. We tried to design it with all of the major events in mind.”

The $1.5 billion building has faced numerous construction delays related to the venue’s unique roof structure that had forced many to wonder if it would be ready in time for football this fall. McKay’s confirmation of the latest opening date (some two months after it was supposed to be completed) will be just in time for that, with a Falcons preseason game serving as the first run through of the glitzy new home of football in Atlanta.

The date also means that Mercedes-Benz Stadium is expected to be operational for the pair of college football games that will occur a week later, first and foremost is Week 1’s marquee matchup of Florida State and Alabama. Tennessee and Georgia Tech will follow that contest up with a second Chick-fil-A Kickoff game on Labor Day the following Monday.

Still, the stadium operations folks will have just six days to iron out any kinks between the preseason game and the start of college football with two of the biggest fan bases in the sport. No pressure at all.