Report: Virginia set to add former Texas QB Matthew Merrick

Former Texas quarterback Matthew Merrick is set to join the roster at Virginia, according to a report from Wahoos247. The site reports the transfer will be complete when Merrick completes his summer courses at Texas.

Merrick was a preferred walk-on brought to Texas out of Dallas by former ‘Horns offensive coordinator Shawn Watson; Merrick chose Texas over offers from Colorado State and Nevada. He did not see game action in his two seasons with the Longhorns, back up Jerrod Heard and Tyrone Swoopes in 2015 and Shane Buechele in 2016. Merrick left the team in March to focus on academics.

Though he was not linked to Virginia out of high school, Charlottesville makes sense for the third-year signal caller; his father, Nick, was a Cavaliers wide receiver from 1981-84.

Wahoo247 reports Merrick will walk on to Virginia’s roster and have three years of eligibility remaining.