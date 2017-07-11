Report: Virginia set to add former Texas QB Matthew Merrick

Here’s a prediction for you: Frank Ragnow will win the Rimington Trophy in December.
The Arkansas center is very good at his craft, to be sure, but he also has a very high profile. And for offensive linemen, where there are no stats to single out a single player and media attention and understanding of the position is, uh, lacking compared to other positions, profile and reputation matters more than what happens on the field.
Arkansas also has a credible run game, and Ragnow has his head coach Bret Bielema offering quotes like this in his favor.
For now, enjoy the lists of 70 Rimington watch listers, announced Tuesday, for the best center in college football.
Nick Allegretti, Illinois
Brian Allen, Michigan State
Ryan Anderson, Wake Forest
Jon Baker, Boston College
Jake Bennett, Colorado State
Bradley Bozeman, Alabama
Aaron Brewer, Texas State
Evan Brown, SMU
Levi Brown, Marshall
Jesse Burkett, Stanford
Will Clapp, LSU
Nick Clarke, Old Dominion
Deontae Crumitie, Troy
James Daniels, Iowa
Austin Davis, Duke
Michael Deiter, Wisconsin
Cam Dillard, North Carolina
Austin Doan, Central Michigan
Alec Eberle, Florida State
Dennis Edwards, Western Kentucky
Nathan Eldridge, Arizona
Asotui Eli, Hawaii
Blaise Fountain, New Mexico
LaVonne Gauthney, Akron
Danny Godlevske, Miami (Ohio)
Austin Golson, Auburn
Julian Good-Jones, Iowa State
Mason Hampton, Boise State
Jake Hanson, Oregon
Matt Hennessy, Temple
Bryce Holland, Army
Sumner Houston, Oregon State
John Keenoy, Western Michigan
Alan Knott, South Carolina
Tejan Koroma, BYU
Sean Krepsz, Nevada
Drew Kyser, Memphis
Brad Lundblade, Oklahoma State
Trey Martin, Rice
Tim McAuliffe, Bowling Green
T.J. McCoy, Florida
Garrett McGhin, East Carolina
Chandler Miller, Tulsa
Aaron Mitchell, Fresno State
Gabe Mobley, Georgia State
Brendan Moore, Maryland
Sam Mustipher, Notre Dame
Reid Najvar, Kansas State
Will Noble, Houston
Brad North, Northwestern
James O’Hagan, Buffalo
Addison Ooms, California
Colton Prater, Texas A&M
Billy Price, Ohio State
Jake Pruehs, Ohio
Nathan Puthoff, Kent State
Scott Quessenberry, UCLA
Frank Ragnow, Arkansas
Sean Rawlings, Ole Miss
Mesa Ribordy, Kansas
Cameron Ruff, South Florida
Austin Schlottmann, TCU
Zach Shackelford, Texas
Coleman Shelton, Washington
Luke Shively, Northern Illinois
Dakota Tallman, Eastern Michigan
Keoni Taylor, San Jose State
Jared Weyler, Minnesota
Antonyo Woods, Florida Atlantic
Erick Wren, Oklahoma