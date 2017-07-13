Another Utah State player arrested in connection to teammates’ burglaries

An off-field incident involving members of the Utah State football program has expanded yet again.
According to the Cache Valley Daily, Aggies cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram was arrested and charged earlier this week on one count of tampering with a witness. That charge is a third-degree felony.
Ingram’s legal issue is directly related to an April incident involving two of his teammates.
In April, USU cornerback Jaylan Brown and linebacker Troy Murray were arrested in connection to a pair of burglaries last December. The pair allegedly stole video game consoles and video games, with the alleged thefts traced back to them after they sold the stolen property to a pawn shop.
Ingram is the third USU player to be arrested in connection to that incident that wasn’t directly involved in it. From the newspaper’s report:
Later that month, Kevin Meiztenheimer and Dayshawn Littleton were arrested, accused of trying to hit the witness with their car and threatening to return and shoot the victim. Police believe Ingram and the two other 19-year-old men were trying to prevent charges from being filed against Brown and Murray.
As a true freshman last season, Ingram took a redshirt.
In yet another sign that the offseason is quickly coming to an end and another season is rapidly approaching, the Outland Trophy has become the latest college football award to release its preseason watch list.
Given annually to the nation’s top interior linemen on either side of the ball, the Outland’s watch list this year consists of 81 players from all 10 FBS conferences. Headlining that group are Washington State senior guard Cody O’Connell (pictured, No. 76) and Texas junior offensive tackle Connor Williams, two of the three finalists for the 2016 award won by Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson.
From the release, courtesy of the Football Writers Association of America:
The ACC (17) led all conferences with members on the Watch List, followed by the Big Ten and SEC (11 each), Pac-12 (10), American Athletic (9), Big 12 and Mid-American (6 each), Independents and Mountain West (4 each), Conference USA (2) and Sun Belt (1).
The list includes 24 offensive tackles, 21 defensive tackles, 20 centers and 16 offensive guards.
The ACC’s Football Kickoff Thursday brought some Florida State news on the personnel front.
Head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed to media outlets in attendance that Marcus Lewis has decided to transfer out of the Seminoles football program. No reason for the decision was given, although positioning on the depth chart likely played a significant role.
It was believed that Lewis’ departure gets FSU to the 85-man scholarship threshold.
A four-star member of the Seminoles’ 2015 recruiting class, Lewis was rated as the No. 8 athlete in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in Washington D.C. Just three defensive players in FSU’s class that year — Derwin James, Josh Sweat, Tarvarus McFadden — were rated higher than Lewis.
After playing in four games as a true freshman, Lewis set himself up for significant playing time in 2016 with an impressive spring practice. While the season began that way — he started five of the first eight games at the “star” position — Lewis ultimately saw his playing time dwindle. In fact, he didn’t see the field at all the final five games of the year.
It was good news, not-so-good news on the personnel front for the Syracuse football program this week.
A school spokesperson confirmed to the Syracuse Post-Standard that suspended defensive back Devon Clarke has been reinstated by head coach Dino Babers. Conversely, the same spokesperson also confirmed to the Post-Standard that defensive end Jaquwan Nelson is no longer with the program.
It’s unclear if the departure was forced or mutual in nature.
In mid-February, both Clarke and Nelson were indefinitely suspended by Babers after they were arrested in connection to an alleged burglary.
It was alleged at the time that the suspended Orange duo entered an on-campus residence Dec. 26 and stole two pairs of Yeezy boots — those alone retail for upwards of $700 per pair — a laptop computer and a PlayStation 4. Nelson was charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny, while Clarke was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in addition to second-degree burglary.
The newspaper writes that “[b]oth of their cases have been waived to grand jury.”
Both players were three-star members of Babers’ first recruiting class. Neither saw the field as true freshmen and took redshirts.
Wednesday, Houston Nutt strafed Hugh Freeze, among others, with legal gunfire. A day later, the Ole Miss head coach, not surprisingly, kept the safety on and his verbal gun holstered.
In a lawsuit formally filed yesterday, Nutt alleged that Freeze and other Ole Miss officials engaged in a clandestine smear campaign to pin an ongoing NCAA investigation into the Rebels’ football program on their former coach. The lawsuit levied some rather serious allegations, including Freeze allegedly conducting off-the-record conversations with prominent journalists and recruits to falsely spread the narrative that the lion’s share of NCAA recruiting violations occurred under Nutt’s watch.
With his turn at the dais for SEC Media Days late Thursday morning, Freeze was afforded the opportunity to address the allegations — and punted.
Had Freeze chosen to address the situation publicly, there were myriad damning accusations to discuss. From the lawsuit, which you can read in its entirety HERE.
Freeze, the football program and university is slated to appear in front of the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions later this year.