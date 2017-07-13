Another Utah State player arrested in connection to teammates’ burglaries

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

An off-field incident involving members of the Utah State football program has expanded yet again.

According to the Cache Valley Daily, Aggies cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram was arrested and charged earlier this week on one count of tampering with a witness. That charge is a third-degree felony.

Ingram’s legal issue is directly related to an April incident involving two of his teammates.

In April, USU cornerback Jaylan Brown and linebacker Troy Murray were arrested in connection to a pair of burglaries last December. The pair allegedly stole video game consoles and video games, with the alleged thefts traced back to them after they sold the stolen property to a pawn shop.

Ingram is the third USU player to be arrested in connection to that incident that wasn’t directly involved in it. From the newspaper’s report:

Later that month, Kevin Meiztenheimer and Dayshawn Littleton were arrested, accused of trying to hit the witness with their car and threatening to return and shoot the victim. Police believe Ingram and the two other 19-year-old men were trying to prevent charges from being filed against Brown and Murray.

As a true freshman last season, Ingram took a redshirt.