Ex-Ohio State WR Torrance Gibson on the move again, leaves Cincinnati for Mississippi JUCO

Torrance Gibson‘s winding collegiate journey that began in Columbus and moved on top the Queen City will now continue in Mississippi.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College announced in a press release Thursday that Gibson has reported to summer school and will play football this fall for the junior college. According to the JUCO, “the school’s academic support staff has him on track to graduate in December,” which would presumably lead to Gibson to again returning to the FBS level.

“I just want to win,” the player said in a statement. “I want to learn. It’s a chance for a brand new start, to start from the bottom.”

Back in August of last year, Ohio State announced that Gibson had been suspended for the entire 2016 season, a suspension with which Urban Meyer vehemently disagreed. In December, even as Gibson initially signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, the Buckeyes head coach left the door open for the wide receiver’s return.

Instead, after a short stint at Cincinnati State instead of MGCCC, with whom he signed in December, Gibson was officially introduced as part of Cincinnati’s 2017 recruiting class in February. While Gibson enrolled in classes at UC in May, he ultimately decided that, instead of sitting out the 2017 season with the Bearcats, he’d move down to the JUCO level and play this year. Should he move back to the FBS yet again, he would have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018.

A four-star 2015 recruit, Gibson was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 12 player at any position in the state of Florida. Coming to OSU as a dual-threat quarterback, Gibson was moved to wide receiver. MGCCC’s release has Gibson listed as a quarterback, the position head coach Luke Fickell was going to move him back to at UC.