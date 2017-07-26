Ex-USC DL Noah Jefferson won’t be transferring to Arizona after all

In early March, Noah Jefferson announced on Twitter that he would be transferring from USC to Arizona. Nearly five months later?

Never mind.

Wednesday, UA head coach Rich Rodriguez announced that Jefferson will not, as previously expected, be playing for the Wildcats this season. No reason for the abrupt and unexpected about-face was given.

Life ain’t always gonna have second chances, gotta get it right the first time. God blessed me with a chance to make this right. 💯 — Noah Jefferson  (@noahjefferson_) July 26, 2017

The coach did, though, intimate that a future pairing between the player and the program isn’t out of the question.

Jefferson wouldn’t have been eligible to play in 2017 for the Wildcats even if his move to the desert had come to fruition. He would’ve, though, had two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018 at his disposal.

A four-star member of USC’s 2015 recruiting class, Jefferson played in 14 games, starting one of those, as a true freshman. After starting the season-opening loss to Alabama last season, Jefferson never played another down for USC.