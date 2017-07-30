Former FSU DB Marcus Lewis lands at Maryland

Former Florida State defensive back Marcus Lewis is now a Terrapin.

Lewis departed from Tallahassee on July 13 and has now revealed he is headed to Maryland — which, contrary to what some people still think, is no longer in the same conference as Florida State.

Bucking the trend of announcing his transfer on Twitter or Instagram, Lewis stayed within the social media realm by announcing his new destination on Periscope.

“I think it’s the best thing for me and my family,” Lewis said. “I just want to thank everybody who supported me through this whole process, everybody who believed in me and everybody that’s on my side. I’m excited for the future. We’ve got something big in store.”

A 4-star recruit from Washington, D.C., Lewis appeared in four games as a true freshman in 2015 and made one start in eight appearances as a sophomore last season. He collected 21 tackles with two pass breakups, one interception, one fumble recovery and one TFL. Those eight games, however, did not impress Florida State’s coaches: he earned a DNP-CD (that’s NBA-speak for “he was benched”) for the final five games of the ’16 campaign.

Lewis will sit out the 2017 season and have two years of eligibility remaining for D.J. Durkin‘s squad beginning in 2018.