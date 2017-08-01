Getty Images

Apology no longer all Houston Nutt will settle for from Ole Miss

3 Comments
By John TaylorAug 1, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT

It seemingly could’ve been so simple for Ole Miss.

In the midst of an NCAA investigation into allegations levied against the football program, the university, in what its former head coach and its lawyer said was a concerted and organized effort, laid the lion’s share of the blame for the potential violations at the feet of Houston Nutt.  Nutt wasn’t pleased with the portrayal at the time the Notice of Allegations was issued in May of last year, and stated in May of this year that, if a public apology wasn’t forthcoming, he would file a defamation lawsuit against the university.

That apology never came, leading Nutt to file a lawsuit in mid-July alleging that Hugh Freeze and other Ole Miss officials engaged in a clandestine smear campaign to pin the allegations of NCAA violations on their former coach. The lawsuit levied some rather serious accusations, including Freeze allegedly conducting off-the-record conversations with prominent journalists and recruits to falsely spread the narrative that most of the recruiting violations occurred under Nutt’s watch.  It also, ultimately, led to the discovery of phone records that triggered Freeze’s ouster as head coach.

As it stands in the here and now, Nutt would still accept a public apology from all involved.  However, he won’t simply settle for a mea culpa as Nutt’s attorney has dug his heels in for what could prove to be a protracted and even nastier — and public — battle royale between the two sides.

“It’s difficult to answer that question without knowing when that might happen, if ever, and what other significant evidence we’ll develop in the meantime,” Nutt’s attorney, Thomas Mars, told the Jackson Clarion-Ledger when asked what would be considered suitable compensation. “Just in the past few weeks, for instance, we unexpectedly uncovered some very relevant and helpful evidence that we weren’t even looking for at the time.

“That information, and any other new evidence we find, would factor into our calculations of what we’d consider reasonable compensation for Coach Nutt.”

In response to latest developments, the university issued the following statement to the Clarion-Ledger.

Generally, in legal proceedings, the University of Mississippi allows its formal court filings to speak on its behalf. But to be clear, this case has no merit, and there is no reason to apologize. Further, it is clear Mr. Nutt’s suit seeks far more than an apology.

In other words, this lawsuit is not going away anytime soon, which means the legal pit bull that is Mars will continue digging… and digging… and digging until the university is sufficiently embarrassed and will have no choice but to settle.  And apologize.  Which is all it needed to do in the first place to avoid compounding an already-messy NCAA situation.

Ex-Auburn DB Marlon Character tweets transfer to South Carolina

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorAug 1, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT

Marlon Character may have left the SEC West, but he’s not leaving the conference entirely as it turns out.

While his new home has yet to confirm his addition, Character announced on Twitter that he is now a South Carolina Gamecock.  The move comes nearly two months after the defensive back had decided to leave the Auburn football program.

Reports subsequently surfaced that said Character was nudged to leave following an unspecified incident with a Tigers teammate.

The decision will result in a quasi-reunion for Character as he’ll play for USC head coach Will Muschamp, as AU’s defensive coordinator in 2015, he helped recruit Character to The Plains.  Additionally, Gamecocks defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson was the Tigers’ defensive backs coach and helped in Character’s recruitment as well.  Robinson, hired in December of 2016, is the Gamecocks’ defensive backs coach as well.

Character will have to sit out the 2017 season.  He’ll then have three years of eligibility beginning in 2018.

A three-star 2016 AU recruit who had originally been committed to USC, Character took a redshirt as a true freshman last season. He had been expected to take on a more significant role this season after moving from safety to cornerback this past spring.

Character will see a familiar face when he takes the practice field as, in early June, it was reported that Stephen Davis was making the move from AU to USC as well.

Injury will cost Indiana’s 2nd-leading sacker the entire 2017 season

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By John TaylorAug 1, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT

The 2017 season hasn’t even kicked off yet, but Indiana’s defensive line has already suffered a rather significant loss.

Head coach Tom Allen confirmed Tuesday that Nile Sykes will miss the entire 2017 season because of injury.  The coach declined to delve into the specific nature of the injury, which the lineman suffered at some point during the team’s summer workouts.

“Just unfortunate part of the workout,” Allen said according to Rivals.com. “I hurt for him. He’s worked extremely hard.”

Last season as a redshirt sophomore, Sykes played in all 13 games for the Hoosiers.  The 6-2, 250-pound end made his first career start in the regular-season finale, a two-point win over Purdue that gave IU bowl eligibility in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1990-91.

Sykes’ five sacks in 2016 were second on the team, while his seven tackles for loss were fourth.

Body of Nevada’s Marc Ma found, a year after he was presumed drowned

Nevada athletics
Leave a comment
By John TaylorAug 1, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT

Sadly, there is some closure for the family, friends and teammates of Marc Ma.

In mid-June of last year, Ma was one of a half-dozen or so Nevada football players who went paddle boarding on Lake Tahoe.  At some point, the group, only one of whom was wearing a life vest, was all washed off their boards, with the 20-year-old Ma heading back to shore to get help.

Ma subsequently disappeared, with the marina staff finding only his paddle board and personal flotation device.  It was presumed that Ma had drowned as his body wasn’t recovered.

That all changed over the weekend as Ma’s head coach, Brian Polian, confirmed Tuesday that the player’s body has been recovered from Lake Tahoe.

The recovery came, mynews4.com writes, after “Ma’s family hired private contractor “Bruce’s Legacy,” which is equipped with a specialized robotic camera system. Ma’s body was found in 240 feet of water very near where he was last seen, and was brought to shore with the aid of personnel from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Girlfriend: Matt Boermeester’s dismissal by USC ‘horrible, unjust’

Getty Images
1 Comment
By John TaylorAug 1, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

A sketchy, shadowy situation involving a prominent former member of USC’s football program has added another layer.

Earlier this month, USC confirmed that, following a Title IX investigation, Matt Boermeester would not be returning to the team “because of a student code of conduct issue.” The announcement came a few months after, in early February, USC announced that an unspecified code of conduct issue had led to the placekicker’s indefinite suspension.

This weekend, Zoe Katz, Boermeester’s 22-year-old girlfriend and Trojans tennis player, publicly lashed out at the university’s decision, describing her still-current boyfriend’s removal from the team as “horrible and unjust” while saying the school’s Title IX probe made her feel “misled, harassed, threatened and discriminated against.” In the same statement, she stated that Boermeester “has been falsely accused of conduct involving me.”

The alleged incident that led to this turn of events was reported by a neighbor of Katz’s who was a member of the men’s tennis team to his head coach, who in turn reported the allegations to the school’s Title IX office.

From the Los Angeles Times:

Katz said she and Boermeester have dated for more than a year. The Title IX investigation began, Steigerwalt said, after a neighbor witnessed Boermeester and Katz roughhousing. The neighbor told his roommate, who told a coach in USC’s athletic department that Boermeester was abusing Katz. The coach then reported the incident to the Title IX office.

Katz said she was summoned to a mandatory meeting with Title IX officials, where she told investigators that the two were playing around. Katz was subsequently told that she “must be afraid of Matt,” she said. She told officials she was not. Boermeester has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

“When I told the truth about Matt, in repeated interrogations, I was stereotyped and was told I must be a ‘battered’ woman, and that made me feel demeaned and absurdly profiled,” Katz said. “I understand that domestic violence is a terrible problem, but in no way does that apply to Matt and me.”

Katz said that she has “never been abused, assaulted or otherwise mistreated by Matt.”

“Matt Boermeester did nothing improper against me, ever,” Katz said. “I would not stand for it. Nor will I stand for watching him be maligned and lied about.

According to the Orange County Register, Katz filed an appeal of the Title IX office’s ruling.  Boermeester appealed the ruling as well, to no avail.

After those initial appeals were denied, the Register wrote, “Katz filed a separate complaint with the Title IX Office.” The status of that complaint is unclear.

In response to Katz’s very public and damning statement, USC issued its own statement that, on the surface, affords both Katz and Boermeester the opportunity to lay bare publicly what is, by law, a very private proceeding.

“USC stands by its investigation and the accounts provided by multiple witnesses,” the university said. “As previously stated, student disciplinary records are confidential. If the students involved waive their confidentiality rights, the university will offer a detailed response.”

In his first season as USC’s starting kicker last year after transferring in from a junior college, Boermeester connected on 75 percent of his 25 field goal attempts and all but one of his 54 point-afters.  His 46-yard field goal with no time left on the clock pushed USC past Penn State in an epic comeback win in the Rose Bowl.

The 18 field goals on which Boermeester connected in 2016 were one shy of tying the school’s single-season record.  He would’ve been a redshirt senior this season.