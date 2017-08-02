Oklahoma dismisses four-star 2017 QB signee Chris Robinson

We don’t know yet who will replace Baker Mayfield under center for Oklahoma after the 2017 season. We do, though, know who it won’t be.

First-year OU head coach Lincoln Riley announced Wednesday night that Chris Robinson has been dismissed from his football program. The only reason given for the dismissal was an unspecified violation of team rules.

The development comes nearly four months after Robinson, along with walk-on defensive back Ronnie LaRue, was arrested for public intoxication. It’s unclear if that arrest played any role in the quarterback’s dismissal.

A four-star member of the Sooners’ 2017 recruiting class, Robinson was rated as the No. 7 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 29 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 173 recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. As an early enrollee, Robinson took part in spring practice and played in the spring game, completing 3-of-5 passes for 49 yards.

Roughly 12 hours after that game, he was arrested for being drunk in public. Because of only what were described as “personal reasons,” Robinson wasn’t enrolled in summer classes and didn’t take part in football workouts during the same period.

With Robinson’s departure, there are only three scholarship quarterbacks on the Sooners’ roster — Mayfield, along with sophomores Austin Kendall and Kyler Murray. The latter is a transfer from Texas A&M who is viewed by some as the post-Mayfield future at the position.