Oklahoma dismisses four-star 2017 QB signee Chris Robinson

We don’t know yet who will replace Baker Mayfield under center for Oklahoma after the 2017 season. We do, though, know who it won’t be.
First-year OU head coach Lincoln Riley announced Wednesday night that Chris Robinson has been dismissed from his football program. The only reason given for the dismissal was an unspecified violation of team rules.
The development comes nearly four months after Robinson, along with walk-on defensive back Ronnie LaRue, was arrested for public intoxication. It’s unclear if that arrest played any role in the quarterback’s dismissal.
A four-star member of the Sooners’ 2017 recruiting class, Robinson was rated as the No. 7 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 29 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 173 recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. As an early enrollee, Robinson took part in spring practice and played in the spring game, completing 3-of-5 passes for 49 yards.
Roughly 12 hours after that game, he was arrested for being drunk in public. Because of only what were described as “personal reasons,” Robinson wasn’t enrolled in summer classes and didn’t take part in football workouts during the same period.
With Robinson’s departure, there are only three scholarship quarterbacks on the Sooners’ roster — Mayfield, along with sophomores Austin Kendall and Kyler Murray. The latter is a transfer from Texas A&M who is viewed by some as the post-Mayfield future at the position.
Another day — hell, another hour — another significant injury to a Power Five starter.
The latest to face the injury bug head-on is Boston College, with Rivals.com reporting that Sharrieff Grice has retired from the sport because of injury. The website writes that the decision “likely stems from a concussion he sustained during the spring game.”
Neither the football program nor the player have confirmed the development.
A three-star member of the Eagles’ 2015 recruiting class, Grice was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Connecticut.
As a true freshman, and mainly on special teams, Grice played in 10 games. Last season, he played in 12 games, making one start at middle linebacker. He was credited with 15 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
Entering summer camp, Grice had been penciled in as the starting strongside linebacker.
The 2017 season hasn’t even kicked off yet and Rutgers is already down a starting linebacker.
Head coach Chris Ash confirmed to nj.com among others that Tyreek Maddox-Williams had suffered a torn ACL earlier this week during practice. The linebacker sustained the non-contact injury Tuesday.
Maddox-Williams had already battled back from offseason shoulder surgery that kept him out of the whole of spring practice.
Last season, Maddox-Williams played in 11 games as a true freshman, starting six of those contests at strongside linebacker to close out the year. Prior to the injury, the sophomore was expected to continue that consecutive games started streak.
Ross Douglas, a transfer from Michigan, who played in 10 games for RU last season, is one of the candidates to replace Maddox-Williams in the starting lineup after moving from defensive back this offseason.
Not surprisingly, that didn’t take long.
Wednesday brought word that two members of the Ole Miss football program, linebacker Detric Bing-Dukes (pictured) and cornerback Ken Webster, were arrested Tuesday night on one count each of shoplifting. At a previously scheduled press conference this afternoon, interim head coach Matt Luke announced that the Bonnie & Clod duo will be punished by having playing time taken away from them.
Ole Miss opens the 2017 season against South Alabama Sept. 2. For now, they would be eligible to return for the Sept. 9 game against FCS UT-Martin.
Webster started all 13 games in 2015 and started the 2016 opener as well before going down with what proved to be a season-ending leg injury on the first series of the Florida State game. The ongoing recovery from the injury caused Webster to miss the whole of spring practice, but he was expected to be fully healthy for summer camp.
Bing-Dukes, originally a Georgia signee who transferred from the Bulldogs in August of 2015, played in 11 games last season after transferring in from the junior college ranks. He started three of those contests.
Both players were projected to be starters on the Rebels’ defense.
And now we know a lot more to the rest of the story.
Monday, Bobby Petrino confirmed that Chris Williams had been dismissed from the football program for what was couched as unspecified violation of team rules. Not long after, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported that Williams, along with another, non-U of L football player, had been charged with three counts of theft by deception.
The kicker is that the alleged victims of the crimes for which Williams has been charged are Cardinals football players.
From the Courier-Journal:
The three victims were teammates Robbie Bell, Tobias Little and Caleb Tillman. Williams is accused of tricking them into giving him their bank account information and taking $2,300 from them, according to the arrest citation. The incident occurred on April 27. Williams was arrested June 23.
The other individual arrested, Laderius Slaughter, is a former teammate of Williams at a Mississippi junior college who is now a defensive lineman at FCS Bethune-Cookman.
After transferring in from the junior college ranks last season, Williams played in 11 games last season. His 5.5 tackles for loss were tied for seventh on the team in his first year with the team, while his two fumble recoveries were tied for the team lead.