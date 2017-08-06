Days after naming starting QB, Beavers lose Marcus McMaryion to transfer

Early last week, Oregon State named Jake Luton as its starting quarterback. Less than a weekend, there’s been some attrition in the quarterback room as a result.

Via a press release, Marcus McMaryion announced Sunday that he has decided to transfer from the Beavers football program. As he will be leaving Corvallis as a graduate transfer, he’d be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school this season.

McMaryion graduated from OSU in three years, meaning he has two seasons of eligibility at his disposal.

“After much thought, consideration, and discussion with my family I would like to announce that I am transferring from Oregon State,” McMaryion said in a statement. “I want to thank the fans of Beaver Nation, the coaching and academic staff, and my teammates for a great three years. As I close this chapter of my life as a graduate, the next chapter awaits. It has been a privilege representing this program on and off the field. For my OSU brothers on the field, remain 11 strong and have a great season.”

“Marcus has contributed much to our program on and off the field during his time here,” head coach Gary Andersen said. “We support him in his decision and wish him well as he continues his career on the field and in his studies.”

McMaryion started the last six games of the 2016 season and, prior to Luton transferring in from the junior college ranks, had been considered the favorite to remain the starter this season.

In the 15 games (seven starts) in his OSU career, McMaryion completed 128-of-237 passes for 1,689 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Last season as the starter the last half of the year, he went 101-of-170 for, 1,286 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

McMaryion also ran for a pair of touchdowns, one in each of the last two seasons.

With McMaryion out, the backup job will fall to Darell Garretson. Last season, Garretson, a transfer from Utah State, started the first six games before going down with an ankle injury that sidelined him for the rest of the year.