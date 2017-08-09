Three Western Kentucky players suspended for 2017 opener

An offseason off-field situation has seen its chickens come home to roost for Western Kentucky.
WKU confirmed Tuesday that three football players — sophomore running back Quinton Baker, redshirt freshman wide receiver Xavier Lane and redshirt freshman linebacker Tyler Obee — have been suspended for the 2017 opener against Eastern Kentucky. Monday, each of those players pleaded guilty to complicity to second-degree wanton endangerment and complicity to fourth-degree assault under extreme emotional disturbance.
Those charges were misdemeanors.
In early June, that trio was charged with first-degree complicity to wanton endangerment; fourth-degree complicity to assault; and third-degree criminal trespass. The wanton endangerment charges were felonies, while the others were misdemeanors.
All of the charges stemmed from an alleged assault outside of a fraternity house.
Two other players, senior defensive lineman Chris Johnson and redshirt freshman wide receiver Jahcour Pearson, were charged with third-degree criminal trespass stemming from the same incident. As those are misdemeanors, no game suspensions will be levied.
Last season, Baker’s 575 rushing yards were second on the Hilltoppers, while his four rushing touchdowns were second on the team as well. For that, he was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team.
Johnson started all 14 games last season and was second on the team with 12.5 tackles for loss, leading to honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.
An off-field situation will likely prove very costly for Colorado State’s defensive secondary this coming season.
In mid-May, reports surfaced that Braylin Scott was arrested by university police on three felony counts — two charges related to burglary of a dwelling and one involving theft of property valued at $5,000-$20,000. It was subsequently reported that the safety had been accused of stealing Rolex watches and diamond jewelry from the dorm room of teammate Hunter Donnelly, a redshirt freshman linebacker for the Rams.
This week, Scott’s attorney, Erik Fischer, told the Loveland Reporter-Herald that his client will likely miss all of the upcoming season because of the criminal case. A pretrial conference is set for Dec. 11, with the jury trial slated to begin Dec. 19; the Rams close out the 2017 regular season against San Jose State Nov. 18.
Scott has been indefinitely suspended by the football program since his arrest.
Last season as a sophomore, Scott started seven games. His three interceptions led the team. He was penciled in as a starting safety prior to his off-field issues.
Pardon me while I clean up some missed business from over the weekend.
On his personal Twitter account Sunday, Marlon Dunlap announced that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at Florida. The defensive tackle had decided previously this offseason to transfer from North Carolina.
The lineman will have to sit out the 2017 season. He’ll then have three seasons of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2018 season.
A three-star member of the Tar Heels’ 2016 recruiting class, Dunlap was rated as the No. 81 tackle in the country and the No. 53 player at any position in the state of North Carolina. As a true freshman, Dunlap played in seven games last season. He was credited with four tackles and a half-sack.
Mississippi State has added some non-conference, in-state flavor to its future slates.
Southern Miss announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with MSU on a future three-game series. The first two games of the series will be played in Starkville, with the first being played Sept. 7, 2019, and the second Sept. 23, 2023. That first game is described by USM as a guarantee game.
The finale of the series will see the Bulldogs travel to Hattiesburg Sept. 14, 2024.
“We are pleased to announce this series, which is good for the football fans in the state of Mississippi,” USM athletic director Jon Gilbert said in a brief statement.
The two football programs have met 29 times previously, the last coming in September of 2015. The series is tied at 14-14-1 overall, although the Bulldogs have won four in a row. The Golden Eagles’ last win came way back in 1988.
College Football Hall of Fame coach Dick MacPherson passed away Tuesday. He was 86.
The news was first reported by the Syracuse Post-Standard and later confirmed by the Syracuse football program.
MacPherson played center and linebacker at Springfield College in Massachusetts in the 1950’s before starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Illinois in 1958. He earned his first head coaching job at Massachusetts in 1971 and in seven seasons guided the Minutemen to four Yankee Conference championships.
MacPherson left Amherst for an assistant coaching job with the Cleveland Browns, but he returned to the college game as the head coach at Syracuse in 1981. MacPherson led the Orangemen, then a Division I independent, 66-46-4 mark in 10 seasons. He was just 30-31-1 over his first six seasons but exploded over his final four. Syracuse posted an undefeated regular season in 1987, playing Auburn to a tie in the Sugar Bowl and earning a No. 4 final ranking. Syracuse went 10-2 in 1988 and 15-8-2 over his final two seasons.
That success led him to the head coaching job with the New England Patriots, where he lasted two seasons. MacPherson never returned to coaching after that, but did serve as the program’s color commentator on television and radio broadcasts. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.
MacPherson’s grandsons Macky and Cameron later played for the Orange, and Macky currently serves as a graduate assistant on current Syracuse head coach Dino Babers‘s staff. In addition to Macky and Cameron, MacPherson is survived by two more grandchildren, two daughters and his wife, Sandra.