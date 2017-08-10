LSU makes addition of third Jefferson brother officially official

This is at least a step in the right direction, even as it fails to go as far as it needs.

Word surfaced earlier this week that an online petition was seeking the removal of Ma’Lik Richmond from the Youngstown State football roster. In 2013, Richmond was one of two football players from Steubenville High School in Ohio to be convicted of raping a 16-year-old high school girl, and served a year for his crime.

The fact that Richmond was on an FCS roster, given that he’s a convicted rapist, created an instantaneous firestorm of criticism for both the football program and university, not the least of which was the Change.org petition that has, as of this posting, garnered nearly 11,000 supporters. Wednesday evening, YSU buckled to the mounting pressure, announcing in a statement that Richmond will not play for the Penguins in 2017 even as he will still be a member of the team and be permitted to practice as a walk-on.

Suffice to say, the institution stopped short of the stated goal of its online critics: “I ask that Richmond be removed from the football team, and this privilege [of playing on a sports team] be revoked from someone who absolutely does not deserve it.” How much longer the Richmond distraction will be allowed to linger for Bo Pelini‘s football program — and Jim Tressel‘s university — remains to be seen.

Below is the university’s statement, in its entirety: