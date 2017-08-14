Shamrock Series uniforms will be part of Notre Dame-Wisconsin tilt at NFL stadiums

Despite two tradition-rich college football programs, the upcoming Notre Dame and Wisconsin series three years from now will be a little light on the tradition part.

The two schools confirmed on Monday that they would play each other in a so-called “neutral site home-and-home” series, meeting at Lambeau Field in 2020 and Soldier Field in 2021. As you should expect in a pair of games involving two schools outfitted by apparel company Under Armour though, the Badgers and Irish will each have new uniforms for the matchup and that will specifically fall under the banner of the ‘Shamrock Series’ group of threads per Notre Dame’s athletic director.

Those games have led to some of the more… um, interesting uniforms for the Irish in recent years and have featured plenty of different variations of the school’s traditional blue and gold look. The team took on Army in San Antonio, Tex. as part of their ‘Shamrock Series’ last season (see photo above) and played Boston College at Fenway Park back in 2015.

The school will not have a game under the Shamrock Series banner in 2017 with the focus being on a renovated Notre Dame Stadium, but it certainly seems as though it is not going away and will soon move to two of the NFL’s most hallowed football fields in the not too distant future.

Also interesting to note is that Notre Dame will be the “home” team at Lambeau Field and not Wisconsin as part of Monday’s agreement. That game will be on NBC as a result in 2020, while the Badgers will be the hosts at Soldier Field in a came that will fall under the Big Ten’s television deals (read Fox or ABC/ESPN). While it will certainly be thrilling to see the two teams play each other when the time comes, one may not recognize either side’s uniforms without a proper reminder.