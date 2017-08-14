Shamrock Series uniforms will be part of Notre Dame-Wisconsin tilt at NFL stadiums

Despite two tradition-rich college football programs, the upcoming Notre Dame and Wisconsin series three years from now will be a little light on the tradition part.
The two schools confirmed on Monday that they would play each other in a so-called “neutral site home-and-home” series, meeting at Lambeau Field in 2020 and Soldier Field in 2021. As you should expect in a pair of games involving two schools outfitted by apparel company Under Armour though, the Badgers and Irish will each have new uniforms for the matchup and that will specifically fall under the banner of the ‘Shamrock Series’ group of threads per Notre Dame’s athletic director.
Those games have led to some of the more… um, interesting uniforms for the Irish in recent years and have featured plenty of different variations of the school’s traditional blue and gold look. The team took on Army in San Antonio, Tex. as part of their ‘Shamrock Series’ last season (see photo above) and played Boston College at Fenway Park back in 2015.
The school will not have a game under the Shamrock Series banner in 2017 with the focus being on a renovated Notre Dame Stadium, but it certainly seems as though it is not going away and will soon move to two of the NFL’s most hallowed football fields in the not too distant future.
Also interesting to note is that Notre Dame will be the “home” team at Lambeau Field and not Wisconsin as part of Monday’s agreement. That game will be on NBC as a result in 2020, while the Badgers will be the hosts at Soldier Field in a came that will fall under the Big Ten’s television deals (read Fox or ABC/ESPN). While it will certainly be thrilling to see the two teams play each other when the time comes, one may not recognize either side’s uniforms without a proper reminder.
The SEC lost one coaching icon on Monday and saw another suffer from a serious health complication later in the afternoon.
AL.com confirmed reports that legendary Alabama and Texas A&M head coach Gene Stallings suffered a minor stroke at DFW International Airport while waiting on a flight. The news was first reported, remarkably, by former Auburn coach Pat Dye.
“He’s resting comfortably,” Dye’s assistant told the website about Stallings. “He feels bad about putting everyone out. He feels like he let everyone down.”
The two former Iron Bowl rivals were set to host several speaking events around the state of Alabama this week.
This isn’t the first time Stallings has had a health scare, as he was hospitalized after suffering another “minor” stroke while at a golf tournament back in May. While it appears the College Football Hall of Famer is resting in the care of doctors, suffering two strokes at the age of 82 is obviously quite serious and it is unknown when he might return to the public spotlight.
All the best on a speedy recovery.
If you hear about an injury this time of the year, chances are high that the diagnoses isn’t great. Such is certainly the case at Kentucky this week as the school confirmed the bad news that senior left tackle Cole Mosier will miss the upcoming season after tearing the ACL in his right knee on Saturday.
“We’re extremely disappointed about Cole’s injury,” Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said in a release. “He has been with us all five seasons we’ve been at Kentucky. He helped set the example of hard work that is the theme of this program, as he came in as a walk-on and earned a scholarship. We know Cole will continue to support his teammates this season and we wish him the best in his recovery and in the future.”
The injury effectively ends the fifth year senior’s career in Lexington and leaves a big hole along the offensive line just weeks before UK’s season opener. Former top recruit Landon Young is expected to take over as the starter but some reshuffling in the trenches is likely in the cards for the Wildcats, with right tackle Kyle Meadows also possibly shifting over.
Mosier did release a statement through the school that he would have surgery on Thursday and is aiming to rehab in order to participate in the school’s pro day in the spring. Either way you slice it though, rough news for both the left tackle and his team following the Wildcats first scrimmage of fall camp.
College football lost an icon and one of the pivotal figures in sport on Monday as legendary Arkansas head coach and athletic director Frank Broyles passed away at the age of 92.
“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Coach Frank Broyles. He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones,” a statement released by his family said. “For 92 years John Franklin Broyles lived nothing short of a remarkable life. To all who would listen, Frank Broyles was quick to proclaim, in his unmistakable and infectious southern tone, that he was blessed to live ‘A Charmed Life’.”
Broyles died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease according to an obituary posted on Arkansas’ website. He had spent the past several years out of the public spotlight as a result following nearly five decades of heavy involvement in Razorbacks athletics.
The lengthy list of Broyles’ accomplishments starts as head coach in Fayetteville, where he guided the team to a record of 144-58-5 that included seven Southwest Conference titles and the 1964 national championship. He was part of a number of historic college football games, including the famous 1969 ‘Game of the Century’ with Texas.
In addition to his duties on the gridiron, Broyles was the school’s athletic director from 1976 through 2007 and played a pivotal role in guiding Arkansas from the SWC to its present day home in the SEC. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and was also well-known for his duties calling games for ABC Sports in the 70’s and 80’s.
“Frank Broyles made a lifelong impact on thousands of Arkansas student-athletes and millions of fans and alumni, all who knew him as Coach Broyles, while positively altering the course of the University of Arkansas and the entire state of Arkansas,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “He fostered a unique loyalty to Arkansas Athletics and promoted the Razorback brand nationwide.”
A private family burial will be held in Fayetteville but the school is planning an on campus “public celebration of his life” in the future.
Liberty has been busy trying to fill up its future schedules as it begins to make the move to being a full FBS member. The latest scheduling announcement coming from the program in Lynchburg, Virginia is a three-game scheduling agreement with ACC member Duke.
Duke will get two home games in the deal and the Blue Devils will visit Liberty in between those home dates in the scheduling agreement.
Duke will host Liberty on November 22, 2025 and again on September 4, 2027. Liberty will serve as the host in the series on September 26, 2026.
“We continue to make rapid progress in building our future football schedules,” said Liberty Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “The series with Duke affords us regional games against a university of the highest academic quality and football program that is establishing itself among the best in the ACC.”
Duke is the fifth ACC school lined up for future football schedules for the FCS program preparing for a move to the FBS in 2018. Liberty has previously announced scheduling arrangements with Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. All four will play road games on Liberty’s field.
As for Duke, the addition of games against Liberty will not count toward qualifying the ACC’s scheduling requirement to schedule one game against another power conference or power conference equivalent of a program. Duke does already have that requirement fulfilled in the years the games against Liberty have been added. Duke plays Illinois of the Big Ten in a home-and-home series in 2025 and 2026. Notre Dame appears on Duke’s schedule in 2027 on the ACC scheduling rotation with the Fighting Irish for football.