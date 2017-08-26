‘No decision made’ on Indiana WR Simmie Cobbs playing vs. Ohio State

Indiana will need all hands on deck if it hopes to topple second-ranked Ohio State in the opener next Thursday. Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, that may not be the case.

At a mid-July Jason Aldean concert, and then after, Simmie Cobbs was arrested on charges that included failure to identify, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication. With a huge opener at home against the mighty Buckeyes just five days away, Tom Allen was asked about the wide receiver’s availability for the Thursday game.

Suffice to say, the Hoosiers head coach was decidedly noncommittal.

“No decision has been made yet,” Allen said according to the Indianapolis Star. “Still looking at all of that.”

In 2015, Cobbs led the Hoosiers with 60 receptions for 1,035 yards. After being named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list over the summer, his 2016 season began with a suspension for the opener against FIU. On the first play from scrimmage after his suspension ended, the receiver tore his ACL and missed the remainder of the season.

Entering summer camp, Cobbs was 100-percent healthy and expected to again be a significant contributor to IU’s passing attack.