Amidst outcry, and sponsor’s public condemnation, CFL team nixes hiring of Art Briles

You could see and smell this outcome coming a mile — or kilometre — away regardless of what side of the border you were on.
Monday morning, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League announced that it had hired disgraced former Baylor head football coach Art Briles as the CFL team’s “Assistant Head Coach Offence.” The reaction to the hiring of the coach who oversaw a BU football program rocked by a widespread sexual assault scandal was immediate and swift, with even one of the team’s sponsors publicly and very emphatically denouncing the move.
“We strongly condemn and urge the team’s management and ownership to immediately sever any ties they may have,” Barry’s Jewelers said in a statement on a hiring that was announced on the same day a women’s football clinic was scheduled to be hosted by the pro team. “Mr. Briles may or may not have a valid coaching track record, but to choose the chance of winning football over the importance of values goes beyond our core values and is absolutely not acceptable.”
Not long after that company released its statement, the league and the team released a joint statement announcing that Briles is once again no longer employed.
Art Briles will no longer be joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a coach. We came to this decision this evening following a lengthy discussion between the league and the Hamilton organization. We wish Mr. Briles all the best in his future endeavours.
Good for them. Finally, and after a bit of a public push, common sense prevailed. And that’s about all that needs to be said about that.
For once, there’s some positive news coming out of Baylor.
As Hurricane Harvey and his after-effects continue to wreak historic havoc in the state of Texas, the BYU-LSU game Saturday scheduled for flood-ravaged Houston has already been moved to New Orleans. Not long after, it was also announced that the Richmond-Sam Houston State opener originally scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 27, at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas, has been moved to McLane Stadium in Waco.
The FCS game will be played this coming Friday night, approximately 140 miles northwest of the Sam Houston campus.
“We are honored Sam Houston State and Richmond will play in McLane Stadium,” BU athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a statement. “This is a small gesture to hopefully provide some relief in an incredibly difficult time, and to assist two of the nation’s premier FCS programs. We will do everything possible to provide the student-athletes, coaches and their fans a first-class experience. …
“We remain committed to serving as a resource for additional programs as they deal with the flooding from Hurricane Harvey. We will continue to pray for those affected by the storm, along with the first responders and civilians who are selflessly working to assist those in need.”
Kudos to Baylor University for stepping up and helping out in such a tangible way.
The list of those unavailable for Florida’s 2017 opener has grown.
James Robinson, along with another teammate, was cited for marijuana possession earlier this month at an on-campus residence. Monday, a somewhat-perturbed Jim McElwain confirmed that the wide receiver will not play this weekend against Michigan.
“Thought it was perfectly obvious,” the head coach said when asked about Robinson’s status for the opener. “Of course not. Come on.”
McElwain’s incredulous response seemingly stems from the fact that this was Robinson’s second brush with the law involving weed this year.
Robinson was arrested for a pot possession offense during an official visit to Ohio State in late January. As a result of his arrest, Florida reportedly was set to prevent the Gators from adding Robinson to their recruiting class. However, he did end up signing with the Gators this past February and was the team’s second-highest-rated recruit, behind only offensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton.
Earlier this month, he was finally cleared academically and enrolled at the university.
As for the teammate cited along with Robinson, Ventrell Miller, the true freshman linebacker is one of seven Gator football players suspended for the opener against Michigan.
It became apparent, oh, about four days ago that the game between No. 13 LSU and BYU had no business being played in Houston as scheduled. As just about every team native to Houston has vacated or avoided the city, it made no practical or ethical sense to fly LSU and BYU, and their respective legions of fans, into a city that is still very much in the grip of Hurricane Harvey. Even if NRG Stadium was as pristine as the day it was built, Houston’s resources — read: cops and paramedics — needed to be devoted entirely to helping the city recover, not stage a football game.
So the question became where to move the game. New Orleans and Baton Rouge were first mentioned as possibilities. That list, somehow, grew to include Orlando, Jacksonville, Nashville, San Antonio and Dallas. But before Tokyo could presumably throw its hat in the ring, officials announced Tuesday that the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will host the Cougars and Tigers on Saturday.
“Efforts are underway in New Orleans and we will work with the fans, the Superdome, the New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau and both schools throughout the week to ensure the most optimal game day experience for all,” ESPN senior vice president of college sports programming and events Pete Derzis said in a statement.
Though many of those other sites would have assuredly hosted the game just fine, New Orleans ensures that the game will be played in something of a college — and decidedly LSU-like — atmosphere. Fans who purchased their tickets for the Houston game will be refunded, and new tickets will be available for purchase.
The game will still be played and televised in its same time slot, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Baylor will be without cornerback Grayland Arnold for the next 6-to-8 weeks after Arnold suffered a broken arm during the Bears’ Saturday scrimmage. Baylor announced Monday that Arnold has since undergone surgery.
A sophomore from Kountze, Texas, Arnold appeared in 11 games as a true freshman. He recorded 20 tackles with four pass breakups and two tackles for loss. Arnold concluded his season with the best game of his short career, posting nine stops and both of his two TFLs in a destruction of Boise State in the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl.
With Arnold out, Verkderic Vaughns is expected to see his rep count increase.
Baylor has experienced a large number of injuries in the secondary already, as the Waco Tribune-Herald notes that safety Jordan Tolbert, cornerback Raleigh Texada, cornerback Timarcus Davis and cornerback Tre’von Lewis have already undergone surgeries.
A six-week stay on the shelf would have Arnold returning after Baylor’s bye week against No. 10 Oklahoma State on Oct. 14, while an eight-week stay would have him out until No. 23 Texas visits Waco on Oct. 28.