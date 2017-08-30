Emmitt Smith to serve as Florida’s team captain vs. Michigan

Does Emmitt Smith have any eligibility left to use? With the suspensions piling up in Gainesville, the Florida Gators might need him to play this Saturday against Michigan.

Smith has been named the honorary team captain for Florida for this weekend’s game, which seems appropriate enough given the setting. The Gators and Wolverines open the college football season in Arlington in the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Although Smith will be remembered for torturing opposing defense sin old Texas Stadium, AT&T Stadium is still a shrine to everything the Dallas Cowboys are today and Smith was a huge part of that.

Before he was on his way to a Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Cowboys, with a handful of Super Bowl rings to show off, Smith was tearing up the field for the Gators. Smith left Florida as the SEC’s second all-time leading rusher in average rushing yards per game, trailing only Georgia’s Herschel Walker.

Michigan will have an honorary captain for the game as well. The Wolverines will be represented by Tom Kartsotis, a founder of Bedrock Manufacturing of Plano. Odds are you are much more familiar with Florida’s honorary captain.

