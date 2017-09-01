Tennessee LB Darrin Kirkland out for the season

Earlier this week Tennessee received some unpleasant news regarding the health of linebacker Darrin Kirkland. Today, it got worse.

Kirkland will miss the entire 2017 season after having surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee. He was initially ruled out for the Monday night game against Georgia Tech to wrap up Week 1, but the fear of him missing an extended period of time has now become reality for the Vols.

Kirkland was one of Tennessee’s top returning veterans on the roster this season, and he was expected to contribute significantly in the middle of the Tennessee defense after missing time in 2016 due to a high ankle sprain. Kirkland also missed spring practices this year while being sidelined by a hamstring.

Colton Jumper is being given the opportunity to start in the absence of Kirkland. His first assignment is a tricky one, as the role of a middle linebacker is crucial in slowing down an option offense like the one Georgia Tech will bring to the game Monday night in Atlanta.

