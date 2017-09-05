USC athletics

Pete Carroll ‘couldn’t stop crying’ after watching blind USC long-snapper play in game

By John TaylorSep 5, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
One of the most heartwarming stories you’ll ever see continues to give, even after the first week of the 2017 college football season has been put to bed.

In 2009, the Pete Carroll-led USC Trojans football team essentially adopted Jake Olson, a teenage fan at the time suffering from cancer of the retina in his right eye (he lost his left eye when he was less than one year old).  It was subsequently determined that Olson would need the right eye removed; on his final day of sight prior to the surgery that would leave him blind for the rest of his life, he chose to attend a Trojans football practice.

Fast-forward a few years, and Olson walked on to the USC football team as a long-snapper in 2015.  He took his first live-drill reps with the Trojans in September of that year, then snapped for the team in the 2016 spring game.  While he didn’t see any real-game action either year, Saturday, at the end of USC’s closer-than-expected win over Western Michigan, Olson finally got to take his place on the field in an actual game with the rest of his special teams teammates as the long-snapper on an extra point — thanks in large part to a very classy assist from WMU head coach Tim Lester.

Watching from afar was Carroll, now the head coach of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks.  Following practice Monday, Carroll spent a significant period of time discussing just what it meant for Olson to play in a college football game, saying in part that he “couldn’t stop crying” because of what he had witnessed.

From the team’s official website:

That was an incredible moment. I’m so glad that (USC) Coach (Clay) Helton figured out a way to create the opportunity for Jake to show what he could do. This is just an extraordinary young man. Jake has done stuff throughout his life. From the time he was 10 years old, he has been doing remarkable things—he wrote his first book at 10—and onward. For a guy to out there and play in a college football game, snap a ball, they kick the extra point and make it, that’s just something, that’s just something about Jake. Jake’s a huge story. He’s one for all of us about courage and character and grit and vision and special qualities that few people would be able to hold onto. …

“He’s going to be a big factor. We’re all going to see him do a lot of stuff in this world. There’s nothing holding Jake back. I was so excited to see it, I couldn’t stop crying. It was thrilling. It was good to see a Trojan win too, but it was really something. …“I would have imagined that Jake would have been dreaming about playing for the Trojans, but the fact that it could ever come true, I would have not have thought that was possible. But then again, it’s Jake, so anything’s possible

On his Instagram account over the weekend, Olson gave a heartfelt thank you to Carroll for taking him in and embracing him as a 12-year-old.

“To Coach Carroll, none of this would have been possible without you,” a portion of Olson’s post read. “If you hadn’t made me a member of the Trojan Family when I was 12, I don’t know where my life would be. You are a special person, and I will be forever thankful for your generosity.”

Yesterday I was fortunate enough to achieve a lifelong dream and snap in a game for the USC Trojans. I cannot possibly thank all the people who have played a role in making this happen, but there are some people who I feel deserve special shout-outs. Mom, Dad, and Emma, none of this would have been possible without you guys. You have always been there for me, and there is simply no way I would be where I am today without your love and support. I am beyond blessed to have such an amazing family. Coaches Helton and Baxter, thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to show what I can do. You push me every day on the field, and I am lucky to have you as coaches and mentors. To all my teammates, especially my special teams unit, thank you for being there for me and allowing me to feel so comfortable as a member of the team. To my friends, thank you for always supporting me and helping me get where I need to go. To Coach Carroll, none of this would have been possible without you. If you hadn’t made me a member of the Trojan Family when I was 12, I don’t know where my life would be. You are a special person, and I will be forever thankful for your generosity. Yesterday was a big day in my life, and I am hoping it’s the first of many, so stay tuned. Thank you everyone. It means the world to me knowing that I can and have inspired many through this experience. #fighton✌️

Miami AD says school ‘monitoring Hurricane Irma;’ Memphis-UCF game could be moved up

Associated Press
By John TaylorSep 5, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT
For the second straight, a major weather event could have an impact on the college football schedule.

Last week, Hurricane Harvey pounded Southern Texas in a storm of epic proportions that forced several games, including BYU-LSU from Houston to New Orleans, to be either moved or postponed.  Several days ago, Hurricane Irma formed in the Atlantic Ocean and, as it barrels toward the Caribbean Islands, is now a Category 5 storm and one of the largest in history.

The latest projections have Irma having a heavy impact on South Florida by Sunday. It’s also possible that Georgia, the Carolinas or “even sweep the eastern Gulf of Mexico,” USA Today wrote. Several games could be impacted by the storm and its aftermath, including Louisville at North Carolina, Northwestern at Duke, Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State and Memphis at UCF. There’s a possibility that the latter game, scheduled for Saturday, could be moved to Friday or even Thursday.

That decision is expected to come at some point today.

Florida International is scheduled to play host to Alcorn State Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.  That game could either be moved to another day or rescheduled.

Additionally, Miami will travel to play Arkansas State Saturday afternoon in Jonesboro. Right now, the game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 ET; in a statement, Miami athletic director Blake James that he and his department “are monitoring” the storm ahead of the game and “are working through possible scenarios.”

Below is James’ statement, in its entirety:

We are monitoring Hurricane Irma, and right now it is too early to make any determination in regards to our scheduled events this week. We are working through all possible scenarios, and obviously any decision we make will be in the best interests, safety and well-being of our staff, coaches, student-athletes and their families

Suspended Pitt LB Quintin Wirginis out for season with non-football injury

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 5, 2017, 8:58 AM EDT
You’d be hard-pressed to find a worse start to a season than Quintin Wirginis‘.

Expected to be in the mix for the starting middle linebacker job, Wirginis was instead one of three Pittsburgh players suspended for the first three games of the season in late July.  Wirginis would’ve been eligible to return for the Sept. 23 game against Georgia Tech; instead, the fourth-year senior will be sidelined for the remainder of the year.

According to Pat Narduzzi, sustained a season-ending injury unrelated to football.  The head coach declined to offer up specifics on the exact nature of the injury or how it happened.

“Disappointing, but something we deal with,” Narduzzi said according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “That’s what we do.”

Wirginis, who’s set to graduate in December, would be eligible for a fifth year next season as he’s yet to use his redshirt.

Prior to the opener against Youngstown State, Wirginis had played in each of the last 38 games for the Panthers.  Last season as a true junior, Wirginis had 4.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

With Wirginis out, first because of the suspension and now the injury, redshirt sophomore Saleem Brightwell, who started the opener against YSU, will continue as the Panthers’ starting middle ‘backer.

Late rally, goal line stand pushes No. 25 Tennessee past Georgia Tech in double OT

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 5, 2017, 12:07 AM EDT
Tennessee had defended 86 Georgia Tech runs on the night, the vast majority of them poorly. So what chance did the Volunteers have, facing a do-or-die 2-point conversion, clinging to a 42-41 lead in double overtime, of stopping the 87th run?

Somehow, some way, No. 25 Tennessee found a way to corral Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall at the line of scrimmage and secure a victory that seemed impossible just minutes prior.

Georgia Tech spent most of the evening with its offense on the field, trampling a Tennessee defense that spent six months preparing for an offense it had no chance of stopping. Making his first career start, Marshall set Georgia Tech quarterback records by carrying an astounding 44 times for 249 yards and five touchdowns, spearheading a Yellow Jackets offense that totaled 535 yards and six scores on a steady 6.2 yards per carry. The Jackets led 14-7 at halftime, accepted the ball to open the second half and promptly took complete control of the game with an 11-play, 80-yard drive that consumed nearly six minutes — nearly 20 percent of the available game time to that point.

After Tennessee (1-0) found pay dirt to pull within 21-14, Georgia Tech (0-1) again traversed the length of the field, moving 75 yards in a brief — for them — two minutes and 34 seconds, as a 6-yard Marshall run gave the Jackets a 28-14 lead with 13:08 remaining in the game.

But it was after that point, when much of the Big Orange faithful had had enough and departed Mercedes-Benz Stadium, that the Tennessee offense refused to be stopped — particularly wide receiver Marquez Callaway and running back John Kelly. Callaway pulled Tennessee back within 28-21 after breaking a tackle and streaking 50 yards for a touchdown.

Still, Georgia Tech had a chance to put the game away with another methodical drive and appeared ready to do just that when J.J. Green slashed and dashed for a 36-yard gain to the Tennessee 7-yard line as the clock slunk below five minutes to play, but Rashaan Gaulden raced from behind to poke the ball free and Micah Abernathy hopped on it for the Vols. Tennessee needed seven plays to move the required 93 yards, with six of those plays and 87 of those yards coming from either Callaway or Kelly. Kelly (19 carries for 128 yards and four touchdowns, with five grabs for 35 yards) touched it five times for 35 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown run, and Callaway (four grabs for 115 yards and two scores) caught a 40-yard bomb in double coverage. The combination of Callaway and Kelly carried another first-time starting quarterback in Quentin Dormady, who completed 20-of-37 throws for 221 yards and two touchdowns, but was much less efficient than this numbers showed when not throwing to Callaway or Kelly.

With the score now tied for the first time in the game, Georgia Tech had a second chance to put it away, moving 56 yards in 1:26 to set up a 37-yard field goal try for Shawn Davis. After his first attempt sailed far wide left, Davis’s second try was blocked.

With each defense appropriately gassed and disheartened, the two offense took turns slicing through their counterparts in overtime: Georgia Tech opened by scoring in five plays, and Tennessee answered in three. The Volunteers scored in three plays again at the top of the second frame, and Georgia Tech answered in four. Sensing his defense had no chance to stop Tennessee in the third overtime or in perpetuity, Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson put his offense back on the field to win it in double overtime. It felt like the right call at the time and still does now — in all, Georgia Tech converted 13-of-18 third downs, achieved 33 first downs to Tennessee’s 18 and possessed the ball for 41:27 — but Tennessee came up with its only stop of the night, the only one it needed.

 

Texas A&M QB Nick Starkel, DB Donovan Wilson undergo surgery

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 4, 2017, 9:38 PM EDT
Texas A&M lost quarterback Nick Starkel and defensive back Donovan Wilson over the course of Sunday night’s 45-44 loss to UCLA, and those losses will continue in the coming weeks and months.

Kevin Sumlin announced during his weekly radio show that both players underwent surgery on Monday. While Sumlin did not say so himself, surgeries are typically season-ending procedures.

The bigger loss here is, obviously, Starkel. The redshirt freshman won the job out of camp, and his absence leaves the Aggies with no good options. Texas A&M turned to true freshman Kellen Mond on Sunday, who proved himself not ready for primetime in hitting just three of his 17 pass attempts in the midst of the Aggies’ second half collapse.

Texas A&M could also turn to fifth-year senior Jake Hubenak, who has considerably more experience both on the field and in Noel Mazzone‘s offense than Mond, with 13 appearances and one start to his credit. And yet, despite that experience, there is a reason the A&M coaches chose to play Starkel and Mond ahead of Hubenak.

Either way, Texas A&M has a couple of weeks to find out its quarterback without Starkel. The Aggies host Nicholls State and Louisiana-Lafayette over the next two weeks before SEC play begins with a must-win game against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium.