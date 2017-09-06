Getty Images

Lamar Jackson leapfrogs Sam Darnold as Bovada’s Heisman favorite

By John TaylorSep 6, 2017, 12:21 PM EDT
Well, that certainly didn’t long. At all.

Throughout the offseason and on into the start of summer camps, Sam Darnold has been Bovada.lv‘s prohibitive favorite to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy. Exactly one week ago, in fact, the USC QB was a 9/2 favorite; nobody else was closer than 7/1.

Following an uneven performance, to be kind, in Week 1 — he didn’t throw a touchdown and had two passes picked off against a MAC school at home — Bovada now has Darnold at 6/1.  That leaves the potential first pick of the 2018 NFL draft looking up at someone in this wagering race for the first time in a handful of months.

And the new favorite? Reigning Heisman winner Lamar Jackson. The Louisville quarterback, at 15/2 a week ago, is now at 4/1 after accounting for nearly 500 yards of offense (378 passing, 107 rushing) in a road win over Purdue. Behind Jackson and Darnold is Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, who held steady at 7-1.

Making the biggest move up is Josh Rosen. In UCLA’s historic come-from-behind win over Texas A&M, the junior completed 35-of-59 passes for a career-high 491 yards and four touchdown passes; he’s now at 8/1 compared to 25/1 a handful of days ago. Another significant jump was made by Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, who went from 25/1 in late August to 9/1 in early September.

Below is the latest set of 2017 Heisman Trophy odds, again courtesy of Bovada.lv.

Arkansas St. statement indicates Miami had option to play Friday night, chose not to travel

Associated Press
By John TaylorSep 6, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT
Wednesday morning, Miami announced that, because of Hurricane Irma, its game against Arkansas State in Jonesboro had been canceled and, because the teams don’t share a bye week the remainder of the season, won’t be made up this year.  During a radio interview, athletic director Blake James indicated that ASU was “frustrated” by the decision to cancel.

A statement from James’ counterpart released a short time later publicly confirmed said frustration.

According to ASU AD Terry Mohajir, the pertinent parties involved, including the Sun Belt Conference office and ESPN, which was broadcasting the game, gave the two schools “the option to move the game and broadcast to Friday night, which gave the University of Miami an alternative.” “Ultimately, the Miami administration made the decision not to travel,” Mohajir added.

Below is the statement, in its entirety:

Having lived in Palm Beach County for seven years, my thoughts and prayers are with everyone in South Florida as they prepare for Hurricane Irma.

Over the past 24 hours I had numerous exchanges with University of Miami Athletics Director Blake James, offering to make additional accommodations for his players and program to assist them with their trip to Memphis and Jonesboro. This morning I spoke with Blake (James), who informed me their team will not be making the trip to Jonesboro to play in our game this Saturday.

I appreciate the Sun Belt Conference office, Commissioner Karl Benson and ESPN’s work to give us the option to move the game and broadcast to Friday night, which gave the University of Miami an alternative. Ultimately, the Miami administration made the decision not to travel.

We are currently working through all the variables associated with the game not being played. We will keep the fan base and media updated as we know more.

While the frustration is understandable — this would’ve been the biggest home football game in the university’s history — it pales in comparison to what the people of South Florida are preparing to go through as Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm that’s one of the largest in recorded history, is expected to make landfall this weekend.  Some perspective through the frustration is certainly in order.  After all, it’s just a football game, regardless of how big of one it is from your end of the lens.

Cam Newton effusive in praise of QB brother who led biggest point-spread upset ever

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 6, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT
For one of the few times in his life, Cam Newton has been upstaged by a sibling. And, not surprisingly, the former Auburn star and Heisman Trophy winner is more than OK with that.

Howard University, an HBCU in Washington D.C., went out to Las Vegas this past weekend as a 45-point underdog to UNLV. Led in large part by Caylin Newton, Cam’s younger brother, the FCS school stunned the Rebels in a 43-40 win that serves as the biggest point-spread upset in college football history.

Tuesday, Newton had plenty to say about the size of the heart his 5-11, 194-pound brother possesses — and the fact that he actually has a first name as well.

“I’ve got my hands full of trying to follow up a great performance by him,” Cam Newton said according to ESPN.com. “I just see all of the notoriety he’s been getting. I’ve just been seeing a lot of, ‘Cam Newton’s little brother. Cam Newton’s little brother.’

“I would just prefer his name be Caylin. He’s deserved that right.’ …

“He’s a very undersized quarterback. But yet, it doesn’t measure the heart that he has, what he brings to the table. He has that ‘it’ factor to have guys follow him. That’s what you want in your quarterback.”

And, it seems, it was lessons learned from the older brother that the younger brother took to heart and paid dividends for both the player and his team.

“You can tell your kids everything they’re about to go through, but as soon as they go through it they’re like, ‘Man, I remember you telling me,’ ” he said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, I told you.'”

Miami-Arkansas State cancelled because of Hurricane Irma, won’t be rescheduled this season

Associated Press
By John TaylorSep 6, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT
The threat posed by Hurricane Irma, a powerful Category 5 storm barreling toward Florida, prompted UCF to push its home game with Memphis up on the schedule, from Saturday to Friday.  Today brings word that another game has been pushed off the schedule completely.

Miami announced Wednesday that its game at Arkansas State, along with all other athletic events, has been canceled.  And, because there are no mutual bye weeks moving forward, the game will not be rescheduled, at least this season.

While the hurricane is expected to have minimal impact on the state of Arkansas, the concern for UM was getting back to South Florida from Jonesboro as Irma, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded, is expected to make landfall in their area this weekend.

“The decision to cancel these athletic contests is difficult, especially as some are scheduled to take place away from Miami,” a statement from UM athletic director Blake James began. “However, we made the collective decision that we simply cannot put our student-athletes, coaches and staff in danger traveling to and from contests. As we have seen from the tragic impact of Hurricane Harvey—and from South Florida’s own experiences—the impacts of hurricanes can be devastating and long-lasting, and can make travel extremely difficult and dangerous.

“I want to thank all of our opponents for their cooperation and understanding. Our thoughts are with those in the path of Hurricane Irma both here in South Florida and afar. We are comforted in knowing that our community is strong and will come together, if needed, to recover from the storm.”

As for other Irma-related developments, it was reported overnight that Florida International’s game against Alcorn State will not be played at Miami’s Riccardo Silva Stadium.  To where the game will be moved, or if it’s even played, remains to be seen as the school has made no official announcement one way or the other.

There’s also the possibility that Florida State’s game against Louisiana-Monroe, scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Tallahassee Saturday night, could be moved to noon that day.

UPDATED 10:24 a.m. ET: Florida State did indeed announce Wednesday morning that its game against Louisiana-Monroe in Tallahassee Saturday has been moved from 7 ET to noon ET.

“We have moved the game time after consulting with a number of state agencies and based on the information we have on the potential impact on the state,” said FSU president John Thrasher in a statement. “The earlier start will give ULM the opportunity to travel safely after the game, and provide many of our fans a chance to come to the game and return home in time to make any necessary preparations.”

Auburn to get Kam Pettway back from suspension for Clemson, but might not have Kerryon Johnson

Associated Press
By John TaylorSep 6, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT
It appears that, for the second consecutive week, Auburn will be at less than full strength in its backfield.

Shortly before last Saturday’s win over Georgia Southern, it was confirmed that Kam Pettway, along with teammates Sean White and Kyle Davis, had been suspended for the opener for violating unspecified team rules.  Tuesday, Gus Malzahn confirmed that Pettway, the fourth-leading rusher in the SEC last season despite losing three games to injury, will be “fresh and ready to go” for the huge Week 2 matchup at No. 3 Clemson.

On the flip side is Kerryon Johnson, who started in place of the suspended Pettway in the opener but was injured in the second quarter of the win.  Malzahn declined to discuss the specifics of the injury, although it’s believed to be a right hamstring issue.

As for the running back’s availability for the game against the ACC’s Tigers, the head coach said the team is “hopeful” but won’t know for sure until later in the week.

Johnson, who was second on the team last season with 895 yards, ran for 136 yards on 16 carries in the opener.  That tied for the team-high with Kam Martin, who did his damage in two fewer carries.