Mike Locksley still on the job at Alabama, days after son was shot and killed

As a father five times over, I have no earthly idea how Mike Locksley is doing it.

Sunday night, Meiko Locksley, the 25-year-old son of the Alabama co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, suffered a gunshot wound and, after being transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, was pronounced dead. Mike Locksley missed the Crimson Tide’s practice Monday, but has been back with the team for the past two practices as they continue prep work for Saturday’s game against Fresno State.

Wednesday, Nick Saban confirmed that Locksley will coach in that game — it’s scheduled for a 3:30 ET kickoff — but is planning on heading back to the Maryland area right after. “I think the [funeral] service will be on Monday,” the head coach stated.

While he’s well aware that he doesn’t have to be in Tuscaloosa given the circumstances, Locksley told Saban that being around the team helps and gets his mind away from the situation for a bit.

“I told him that he certainly wasn’t expected to be here,” the coach said according to al.com. “He could be and spend as much time as he needed with his family. He said ‘It’s helpful for me to be here, it kind of gets my mind off of things.’ So we’re happy to have him and be around us and support him in any way that we can.”

Our continued thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Locksley and his entire family as they continue the grieving process.