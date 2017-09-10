Getty Images

Report: USF-Illinois game may move from Tampa to Champaign

By Zach BarnettSep 10, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT
Hurricane Irma is in the process of bearing down on Florida, with the Gulf Coast bearing the brunt of the storm — and specifically Tampa Bay. The storm should clear out by next weekend, but the real work begins when the storm clouds are gone.

As such, there is a question about No. 22 South Florida’s Week 3 date with Illinois. The Bulls’ trip to Connecticut was canceled, but the club will need to resume its schedule at some point. And that some point could be Friday night’s game with the Illini, which is scheduled to be played at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

According to a report from the Champaign News-Gazette, Illinois officials have contacted their USF counterparts with an offer to play the game in Champaign. USF AD Mark Harlan addressed the report on Twitter without denying or confirming it.

The News-Gazette’s report stated no decision is expected until Monday at the earliest.

For what it’s worth, this week’s scheduled game is the first of a 2-game home-and-home. The Illini are slated to host South Florida at Soldier Field on Sept. 15 of next year, so it’s theoretically possible the home games could simply be swapped for each team.

Missouri dismisses defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross


By Zach BarnettSep 10, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT
East Carolina let go its defensive coordinator earlier today, and now Missouri has done the same.

Following a 31-13 loss to South Carolina and a 43-point output by FCS Missouri State in the opener, Mizzou has fired defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross.

“I am very appreciative of all that DeMontie has done for Mizzou, and am sorry that this did not work out, however, after careful evaluation, I believe it is important to make this change now,” head coach Barry Odom said in a statement.

In addition to being an original member of Odom’s staff, Cross also played safeties for the Tigers from 1994-96 and began his coaching career as Mizzou’s outside linebackers coach in 1998-99.

The Tigers rank 114th nationally in scoring defense, 90th in total defense and 102nd in yards per play allowed through two weeks of this young season. Missouri allowed 6.07 yards per play in 2016, good for 93rd nationally.

It is not immediately clear who will take over Cross’s duties. In addition to serving as defensive coordinator, Cross also coached the Tigers’ inside linebackers.

East Carolina demotes defensive coordinator Kenwick Thompson


By Zach BarnettSep 10, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT
East Carolina announced Sunday that defensive coordinator Kenwick Thompson has been “reassigned” to a new position within that program. The Pirates did not reveal what exactly that new position will be, but did specify it will not be on the full-time coaching staff.

In the meantime, associate head coach/defensive line coach Robert Prunty will take over defensive play-calling duties.

“While these decisions are difficult to make, both from a timing and personal standpoint, my responsibility is to sustain the best interest for our program,” head coach Scottie Montgomery said in a statement. ” We appreciate Coach Thompson’s efforts, but I feel a change in direction is needed at this time.”

Thompson had been on Montgomery’s staff since Montgomery was hired away from Duke in December of 2015. Prunty is in his first season on staff after serving as co-defensive coordinator at Cincinnati for the past three seasons.

East Carolina is off to an 0-2 start to the season, falling 34-14 to defending FCS champion James Madison in the opener and 56-20 to West Virginia on Saturday. The Pirates rank 129th nationally in total defense (616.5 yards per game) and yards per play (8.39) and 126th in scoring (45 points per game).

ECU hosts No. 16 Virginia Tech this week.

Ohio State has allowed more passing yards than any FBS team through two weeks


By Zach BarnettSep 10, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT
There’s a crisis in Columbus right now, and it’s centered around the Ohio State passing game. It’s metastasized to the point where Urban Meyer had to answer questions following last night’s 31-16 loss to No. 2 Oklahoma on if J.T. Barrett was still the No. 8 Buckeyes’ quarterback.

“I feel the same pressure as everyone here to get very good at the pass game,” Meyer said Saturday night. “We’ve worked extremely hard at it. It wasn’t good tonight. We got to get the damn thing fixed, and we will.”

Meyer assured the public that, yes, Barrett is Ohio State’s quarterback, but the numbers have been downright brutal. Through two games the Wichita Falls, Texas, native is 39-of-70 for 487 yards with three touchdowns and one interception; Barrett’s 55.7 percent completion rate ranks 93rd nationally, his 7.0 yards per attempt average is tied for 71st, and his 125.43 efficiency rating places 78th.

While none of that is good, it obscures the other, equally glaring crisis on the other side of the ball: Ohio State’s pass defense has been a complete catastrophe through two games.

The Buckeyes have defended 103 passes thrown against them thus far — fourth-most in college football, which should be telling in and of itself. Sixty-nine of those throws have been completed for 806 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. No team has yielded more than Ohio State’s 806 yards, and only six squads have surrendered more than Ohio State’s six touchdowns. (Hawaii has allowed eight passing touchdowns through three games.) Opponents are hitting 67.0 percent of their passes, 11th most nationally, for 7.8 yards per attempt.

As a whole, Ohio State rates 110th nationally in defensive pass efficiency, a far, far cry from the Buckeyes’ No. 3 rating last season.

There is one bit of good news coming, though. As Eleven Warriors points out, Ohio State’s numbers will certainly improve next week as Army comes to town, pitting FBS’s most porous pass defense against its least interested pass offense. The Black Knights have attempted all of 10 passes through two games, hitting two of them for 17 yards.

AP poll bumps Oklahoma up to No. 2, USC to No. 4


By Zach BarnettSep 10, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT
Oklahoma’s 31-16 win over Ohio State allowed the Sooners to supplant the Buckeyes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Sunday. Not only was the night and the subsequent drop to No. 8 bad enough for the Buckeyes, the AP had to turn around and troll them about it.

Georgia moved up two spots to No. 13 after last night’s win at then-No. 24 Notre Dame, while Auburn dropped only to No. 15 following a 14-6 loss at No. 3 Clemson. Stanford fell to No. 19 after their 42-24 loss to No. 4 USC, while TCU nudged forward three spots for its over an unranked but respected opponent in Arkansas. Notre Dame dropped out of the poll after losing to Georgia, allowing UCLA to make its 2017 debut at No. 25.

The full poll:

1. Alabama — 1,522 total points (58 first-place votes)
2. Oklahoma — 1,447 (2)
3. Clemson — 1,380 (1)
4. USC — 1,324
5. Penn State — 1,299
6. Washington — 1,124
7. Michigan — 1,107
8. Ohio State — 1,003
9. Oklahoma State — 1,002
10. Wisconsin — 993
11. Florida State — 944
12. LSU — 935
13. Georgia — 882
14. Louisville — 658
15. Auburn — 591
16. Virginia Tech — 559
17. Miami — 542
18. Kansas State — 475
19. Stanford — 364
20. TCU — 352
21. Washington State — 233
22. South Florida — 188
23. Tennessee — 159
24. Florida — 146
25. UCLA — 119