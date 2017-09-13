Jerry Kill back to work at Rutgers after seizure

A key piece of Chris Ash‘s second coaching staff at Rutgers is back on the job after a brief medical respite.

Over the weekend, RU offensive coordinator Jerry Kill, who had a well-chronicled history with epileptic-related seizures while he was the head coach at Minnesota, was hospitalized after suffering what was described as a minor seizure. It’s believed that the seizure may have been triggered after a player collided with Kill on the sidelines of Saturday’s game against Eastern Michigan.

At the time, it was expected that Kill would be back shortly; Tuesday, that came to fruition.

“Jerry is fine, he’s back to work, he was in our offices yesterday working,” Ash said according to nj.com. “As usual, he’ll coach this week, coach the game, and moving forward no concerns at all. It was a minor setback. So we’re excited that Jerry is fine and back in the office, back with our football team.”

Left unsaid is whether Kill will remain on the sidelines for this Saturday’s game against Morgan State as RU looks for its first win of the 2017 season and its first victory since Sept. 17 of last season. That’s a streak of 11 straight losses for the Scarlet Knights, for those curious.

According to Ash, Saturday’s seizure was the 56-year-old Kill’s first in two years. In late October of 2015, Kill stepped down as the Golden Gophers head coach, citing increasing health concerns connected to the seizures. At the press conference announcing his decision to step down, Kill stated that he had suffered two seizures the day before on his way to practice.

Kill is in his first season as the Scarlet Knights’ coordinator.