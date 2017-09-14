Getty Images

Tennessee sending university police officers to help with game-day security at Florida

By John TaylorSep 14, 2017, 10:22 AM EDT
It may be a rivalry, but, in the end, it’s still just a football game.

With Hurricane Irma-related concerns lingering, it was announced earlier this week that the Tennessee-Florida game this Saturday would (minus nine Gator football players) go on as planned in Gainesville.  However, because of the widespread damage spread across the state because of the historic storm, UF will be short-staffed this weekend as far as game-day security goes as agencies that would normally be on hand to help have more pressing issues to tend to elsewhere.

Enter the University of Tennessee Police Department, which will be sending 24 of its officers to help with game-day security at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the SEC opener.

“When we saw what happened in Florida last week, obviously I was concerned about our colleagues there,” UT police chief Troy Lane said according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. “I reached out to the University of Florida and offered any assistance. As you can imagine, they were excited to hear from us. …

“We’re happy to help out where we can.”

The two dozen officers amount to nearly half of the 51 in the department, with Lane adding that it shouldn’t leave the university shorthanded in their absence.  The tab for sending the officers to Gainesville will be picked up by the University of Florida.

AAC announced hurricane-related adjustment to league slate

By John TaylorSep 14, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT
Several FBS games were affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma the first two weeks of the college football season.  Wednesday, one conference took significant steps to get their games in, although there’s still one left to take.

South Florida’s Week 2 game against UConn was postponed as the Bulls prepared for Irma to hit the Tampa area.  The AAC has now announced that game will be played on Nov. 4, which triggered the adjustment of a handful of other games in the conference involving not only those two schools but Cincinnati, East Carolina and Houston as well.

Below are all of the scheduling changes made by the league in an effort to get all AAC games played this season.

UCONN
UConn will host ECU Sunday, Sept. 24 (replacing an open date) and will host USF Saturday, Nov. 4 (replacing the original date of the ECU game). The game will be played on a Sunday due to the unavailability of Pratt & Whitney Stadium on Saturday.

USF
USF will host Cincinnati Saturday, Oct. 14 (replacing a previously scheduled game against Massachusetts), will host Houston Saturday, Oct. 28 (replacing the original game against Cincinnati), and will play at UConn Saturday, Nov. 4 (replacing the original game against Houston).

CINCINNATI
Cincinnati will play at USF Saturday, Oct. 14 and will have its open date Oct. 28 (replacing an Oct. 14 open date and the game at USF Oct. 28).

ECU
ECU will visit UConn Sunday, Sept. 24 (replacing an open date), will have an open date Saturday, Oct. 28 (replacing a game against Houston), and will play at Houston Saturday, Nov. 4 (replacing the previously scheduled game against UConn).

HOUSTON
Houston will play at USF Saturday, Oct. 28 (instead of Nov. 4) and will host ECU Saturday, Nov. 4 (instead of Oct. 28).

Still left to be rescheduled is the Memphis-UCF game, which was postponed last weekend as well because of Irma.

“I would like to thank our presidents, athletic directors and our head football coaches for their outstanding collaboration and cooperation to resolve this unprecedented situation in as fair a manner as possible,” said commissioner Mike Aresco in a statement. “I would also like to acknowledge and thank Ryan Bamford of UMass for his cooperation and understanding. This was not an easy process, but we feel that this revised schedule is a significant step toward giving us the best opportunity to decide our champion on the field.”

 

WATCH: At midfield with OL coach officiating, Murray State player, fiancée get hitched

By John TaylorSep 14, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT
Somehow we missed this one from yesterday, but it’s too cool of a story to not touch on.

Murray State defensive lineman Bishop Woods and his fiancée, Caitlin Myers, have been together since 2014 and, four months ago, had a son together.  At some point Tuesday, Woods learned that the Racers’ offensive line coach, Brian Hamilton, is an ordained minister.

One thing led to another and Woods, by way of ESPN.com, asked Hamilton if he would officiate their wedding ceremony… that day.  At midfield of Roy Stewart Stadium, home of the FCS team.

Hamilton said yes, Woods’ soon-to-be better-half agreed and, well this happened.

“Life of being a college football coach,” Hamilton said. “You get to be a part of kids’ lives. It was fantastic for me to share that with them.”

(Writer’s note: Yes, I’m fully aware that those are Cheeseheads in the photo.  Best I could do with the photos at my disposal.  Thanks for your cooperation and understanding in this matter.)

Oklahoma State dismisses LB arrested on felony drug charge

By John TaylorSep 14, 2017, 7:31 AM EDT
Not surprisingly, that didn’t take long.

Oklahoma State linebacker Brendan Vaughn was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia.  The first charge is a felony and the second a misdemeanor, with both stemming from police finding large amounts of marijuana and cash in his dorm room.

At least $2,000 in cash was discovered, although the exact amount wasn’t listed in the police report.

A day after the reports of the off-field incident surfaced, OSU head coach Mike Gundy confirmed that Vaughn has been dismissed from the Cowboys football team.  It’s unclear if Vaughn will remain at the university as a student or take his (alleged) entrepreneurial spirit elsewhere.

A three-star member of the Cowboys’ 2017 recruiting class, Vaughn was rated as the No. 52 outside linebacker in the country.  He had not played in OSU’s first two games, and was expected to redshirt this season even prior to the off-field incident.

No. 9 OSU will travel to Pittsburgh this weekend for their second consecutive road game this season.

Big Ten, Conference USA swapping bowl tie-in for 2017

By Bryan FischerSep 13, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT
The middle of September isn’t typically the time that bowl arrangements are tweaked but that doesn’t mean they can’t happen.

Conference USA confirmed details of a bowl tie-in “swap” with the Big Ten on Wednesday, causing a bit of a Texas two-step in the postseason picture for both leagues in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. The move on the Big Ten’s end was originally announced back in May but it appears the CUSA end is just now being confirmed officially.

As a result:

  • A Conference USA team will now play in the Armed Forces Bowl. They’ll play against Army if the Black Knights are eligible,
  • The Big Ten will place a team in Heart of Dallas Bowl against vs. a Big 12 opponent

While the exact reason for the swap is unclear, it certainly makes a little more sense for a Big Ten team to be in Dallas against a fellow Power Five conference like the Big 12. In addition, the Big Ten has not had a team filled a slot in the Heart of Dallas Bowl since 2014 and have actually never scored a victory in the game either.

There was supposed to be a B1G squad in the bowl last season but, because of shortages elsewhere in terms of eligible teams, the game wound up being an Army win over an eventual 5-8 North Texas squad.  Conference USA apparently remains contractually tied to the Heart of Dallas Bowl until 2019, just not this year.

The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 23 in Fort Worth while the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl is slated to be played on Tuesday, Dec. 26.