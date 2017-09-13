Suspended Florida Nine to remain that way vs. Tennessee

Florida will again be shorthanded in the personnel department, although this time it’s for the SEC opener.

Meeting with the media ahead of Saturday’s game against Tennessee in Gainesville, Jim McElwain stated there was no update on the nine players who were suspended prior to the season opener against Michigan. Such a response indicates that the suspended ones will remain that way at least through the Volunteers game.

Those sidelined are junior wide receiver Antonio Callaway, junior defensive end Keivonnis Davis, sophomore defensive lineman Richerd Desir-Jones, freshman linebacker James Houston, freshman linebacker Ventrell Miller, junior running back Jordan Scarlett, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jordan Smith, freshman offensive lineman Kadeem Telfort and redshirt freshman wide receiver Rick Wells. The suspensions are reportedly connected to the misuse of scholarship money in general and, specifically, for making improper charges on their student IDs at the school bookstore and then selling those items for cash.

There was one report that more players could be suspended in connection with the scheme, although that’s yet to come to fruition.

Callaway and Scarlett are easily the two most critical suspensions. The former led the Gators in receiving each of the last two seasons, while the latter was the team’s leading rusher with 889 yards during the 2016 season.