Tennessee issues warning to Vols fans traveling to Florida game

It was announced earlier this week, days after Hurricane Irma pummeled the state, that Tennessee’s game at Florida in Gainesville would go off as scheduled, albeit with a little additional game-day security from the Volunteer State it was later learned. While the game will go on as planned, there are issues in the area as UT warned its fans who are headed to the Swamp to see the game in person.
From the Knoxville News Sentinel:
In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, the University of Tennessee Athletic Department has warned fans traveling to Saturday’s game at Florida to plan ahead for heavy traffic, high waters and gas shortages around the Gainesville area.
Officials expect heavy congestion on the roads, and UT has advised fans to leave early to avoid delays.
The University said there could be gas shortages in the Gainesville area due to the impact of Hurricane Irma over the past week.
In other words, if you’re traveling to the game, plan accordingly, whether it be time or fuel or whatever.
When they take the Memorial Stadium field in Lincoln Saturday, Nebraska will do so at less than 100 percent when it comes to its starting lineup.
Thursday, Mike Riley acknowledged that three starters, sophomore running back Tre Bryant, senior safety Joshua Kalu and senior right tackle David Knevel, will be sidelined for the Week 3 game against Northern Illinois that will put the finishing touches on non-conference play for NU. Bryant (knee) and Kalu (hamstring) sustained their injuries in the Week 2 loss to Oregon, while Knevel has been dealing with a lingering ankle issue.
Juniors Mikale Wilbon and Antonio Reed will replace Bryant and Kalu, respectively, in the starting lineup.
Bryant leads the Cornhuskers in rushing this season 299 yards; the rest of the team combined has 35. Wilbon has accounted for 23 of those 35, with his two rushing touchdowns tying Wilbon for team-high.
Kalu, meanwhile, has started 28 straight games for the ‘Huskers, including all 13 each of the past 13 seasons.
Knevel started 10 games last season before starting the opener in 2017. According to Riley, he hopes the lineman can return to practice next week.
The AAC wasn’t the only entity getting busy (twice) Thursday rescheduling in the aftermath of the chaos caused by Hurricane Irma.
As part of the AAC’s revamping of its schedule, UMass lost its Oct. 14 game against South Florida. Florida International, meanwhile, saw its game this weekend against Indiana canceled because of the logistical difficulties traveling to Bloomington amidst the storm damage in the state of Florida.
Given both teams’ need for a 12th game, the programs announced Thursday that UMass and FIU have reached agreement on a contract to play Dec. 2 this year. That contest will be played in Miami.
Should FIU qualify for the Conference USA championship game — the Panthers were predicted to finish sixth in the East, and lost to UCF by 44 points in the opener — the game this year would not be played. The previously scheduled game in 2020 would be unaffected by any result, while UMass would travel to FIU at some undetermined date beyond 2020 if this year’s game is not played for whatever reason.
The tweaked schedule gives the Minutemen an almost unheard of bye date on back-to-back weekends (Oct. 7 & 14) in the middle of their season.
It had previously been announced that FIU’s opponent in Week 3, Indiana, had replaced that game with an Oct. 7 game against Charleston Southern.
One of the most reliable traditions in the Midwest has been the combination of turkey leftovers and Nebraska football on Black Friday. The Cornhuskers have, after all, been ending their season the day after Thanksgiving as part of a tradition that dates back to 1990.
When the Big Ten released conference schedules for the 2020 and 2021 seasons earlier this week though, that was not the case for Nebraska and the team isn’t even ending the year with their traditional game against Iowa either (they’ll take on Minnesota starting in 2020). As one could expect, many fans were up in arms about the potential change and that prompted athletic director Shawn Eichorst to release a statement on Thursday afternoon.
“I want to clarify Nebraska’s position regarding the dates of our season-ending football games in 2020 and 2021 as announced earlier this week by the Big Ten Conference. At this time no final decision has been made on what dates these two games will actually be played,” said Eichorst. “As in past years, the Big Ten releases opponent matchups and typically assigns these match-ups to Saturday. That has been the case in the past when we agreed to move our season ending games against Iowa from Saturday to Friday.
“Moving forward we will do everything possible to maintain our tradition of playing games on the Friday after Thanksgiving. We look forward to playing Iowa on the Friday after Thanksgiving through 2019.”
So it seems like there’s still a little back-and-forth to come between the school and the Big Ten (and their TV partners, most importantly) as to those final dates three years from now. An official at the league office told the Omaha World-Herald that “four Big Ten West teams will rotate as one another’s final opponents every two years to create variety among divisional rivals” so the budding Iowa rivalry on Black Friday does appear to be concluding — at least temporarily — either way.
Perhaps the most discussed topic around college football this week has been what’s wrong with Ohio State’s offense in the wake of their loss at home to Oklahoma. While play-calling and quarterback J.T. Barrett have been the biggest talking points, what’s gone under the radar is the number of players who are banged up for the Buckeyes.
The team received some good news on that front after practice on Wednesday night however, as it appears they will be getting wideout Austin Mack back for their game against Army after he underwent concussion protocols.
“He passed every test,” Urban Meyer said, according to the Columbus Dispatch. “He’s going to practice (Thursday).”
Mack has just two catches for 37 yards on the season but he helped setup a scoring drive with a big play against the Sooners and is a player many expected to help make the leap into a big time contributor in the team’s new offensive system in 2017. While the prognosis is good for the receiver to return to action in week three, the coaching staff remains cautious with another starter in tailback Mike Weber.
While the sophomore did play last week, the same report from the Dispatch says that Weber remains limited with a strained hamstring and it appears the workload for freshman J.K. Dobbins won’t be seeing a big change going forward as last year’s starter continues to recover from the injury.
Those personnel moves might not mean much against the Black Knights on Saturday but with Big Ten play beginning in earnest shortly, you can bet that Meyer and his offensive staff want all hands on deck in order to help win the league.