Auburn QB Sean White dismissed after public intoxication arrest

A day after being arrested for public intoxication, Sean White has been dismissed by the Auburn football program.

White was just coming off a two-game suspension for undisclosed disciplinary action, but now he will be out of football for the remainder of the 2017 season. The dismissal was first reported by Al.com on Monday morning. The school later confirmed the dismissal.

“Coach [Gus Malzahn] is aware of the situation,” an Auburn spokesman told AL.com. “He is gathering all the facts and will handle this appropriately.”

It would seem Malzahn has decided there was only one decision to be made regarding White’s legal trouble, and that was to cut bait and move on.

White had started 16 games for Auburn during his run with the program, but a broken arm in the Sugar Bowl left the door open for Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham to come in and win the starting job.

