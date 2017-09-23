Transitioning-to-FBS Coastal Carolina gets woodshedded by FCS team

The transition from FCS to FBS is normally not a seamless process. Through three games, Coastal Carolina is proven as much.
The nascent FBS program was already behind the eight ball as, in late July, it was announced that head coach Joe Moglia would miss the entire 2017 season with health issues. In Week 4, CCU watched another FCS team run the table on them as Western Illinois took the Chanticleers to the woodshed in a 52-10 win. And at CCU’s home no less.
The FCS Illinois outgained the FBS Carolina 510-307. The turnover battle did CCU no favors, either, as the Chanticleers had four — three interceptions, one lost fumble — to none for the Leathernecks.
CCU actually began its trek toward full-fledged FBS status with a season-opening 38-28 home win over a UMass team that nearly upset Tennessee in Knoxville in Week 4. After a bye in Week 2, they then fell to a UAB team that’s in its first year back after the football program was disbanded before being resurrected.
The Chanticleers will earn full FBS status in 2018 after their transition season this year. While they’re not eligible for a bowl game in 2017, they could theoretically win the Sun Belt Conference championship.
Western Illinois, incidentally, is currently 3-0 and ranked No. 21 in the latest FCS coaches’ poll, with those three wins coming by a combined 87 points (131-44).