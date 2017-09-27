Florida DL Jordan Smith could face four more felony charges

The felony charges could be piling up for Florida defensive lineman Jordan Smith. After having 18 third-degree felony charges levied against him previously this week, the Gainesville Police Department has recommended four additional charges to be tacked on.
According to a report from SEC Country, the Gainesville Police Department has recommended two fraud complaints and two larceny grand-theft charges related to a widespread credit card fraud scheme linked to nine members of the Florida Gators, including Smith.The previous charges were issued by the University of Florida Police Department. Smith had been charged with using misappropriated funds to purchase a pair of laptops and headphones and more.
Smith has been serving an indefinite suspension from the Florida program, as have all of the players connected to the scandal. On Wednesday, Florida head coach Jim McElwain all of the nine players remain enrolled at the university and decisions on their futures with the football program and school will be made later, saying the legal process should be given the time needed to play out as needed.