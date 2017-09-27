Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Florida DL Jordan Smith could face four more felony charges

By Kevin McGuireSep 27, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT
The felony charges could be piling up for Florida defensive lineman Jordan Smith. After having 18 third-degree felony charges levied against him previously this week, the Gainesville Police Department has recommended four additional charges to be tacked on.

According to a report from SEC Country, the Gainesville Police Department has recommended two fraud complaints and two larceny grand-theft charges related to a widespread credit card fraud scheme linked to nine members of the Florida Gators, including Smith.The previous charges were issued by the University of Florida Police Department. Smith had been charged with using misappropriated funds to purchase a pair of laptops and headphones and more.

Smith has been serving an indefinite suspension from the Florida program, as have all of the players connected to the scandal. On Wednesday, Florida head coach Jim McElwain all of the nine players remain enrolled at the university and decisions on their futures with the football program and school will be made later, saying the legal process should be given the time needed to play out as needed.

UCF RB Jawon Hamilton out for the 2017 season following surgery for leg injury

By Kevin McGuireSep 27, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT
Saturday’s game between Maryland and UCF took a toll on the injury report for the Big Ten’s Terrapins, but UCF took a blow as well. Now, the Knights will have to play the remainder of the season with a new starting running back.

Jawon Hamilton had started UCF’s first two games of the season and accumulated 11 starts in his time at UCF, but a leg injury in the first quarter of Saturday’s game led to surgery and a premature end to his 2017 season. Hamilton shared the news of his surgery on his Facebook page, saying his surgery went well and already focusing on the fact he will have three years of eligibility to use. Hamilton will be eligible for three years because he will qualify for a medical redshirt with his season-ending injury coming so early in the year.

Hamilton rushed for 495 yards and four touchdowns last year but never got a chance to have the impact he was expected to have in the offense this season. UCF blew out their first opponent of the year, FIU, and allowed Hamilton to get some early rest, and his injury occurred in the first quarter against Maryland after a storm-altered layoff interfered with UCF’s football schedule.

Junior Taj McGowan and sophomore Adrian Killins now step in as the running backs that will fill the void. Neither is designated as the starter over the other on the depth chart this week, which means head coach Scott Frost either wants to keep both involved or see which one proves capable of carrying the load moving forward. McGowan rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns in 2016, and Killins had a team-high 6.5 rushing yards per attempt in 2016.

The other option available would be 6′-0″ 248-lb freshman Cordarrian Richardson. The big freshman has carried the football 11 times for 39 yards and a touchdown in the early stages of the season. He may not be ready for full-time rushing duties just yet, but he certainly brings a sizable advantage in short0-down situations with a little help from his blockers up front. Don’t be surprised if Frost finds ways to get him involved in the game plan as the Knights potentially go with a bit of a running back by committee in the next few weeks.

UCF hosts Memphis this week in a key conference battle, with the Tigers owning the fifth-best rushing defense in the AAC coming in. After that, UCF’s next two games are against Cincinnati and East Carolina. The Bearcats and Pirates have really struggled against the run so far this season, with 19 rushing touchdowns combined and an average of 264.0 and 274.5 rushing yards per game allowed, respectively. That would seem to suggest UCF has a good three-week stretch to figure out how best to use the running backs before having to make any final decisions for the second half of the season.

Vanderbilt supports MLS in Nashville, but not ready to move full-time into new MLS venue

By Kevin McGuireSep 27, 2017, 5:09 PM EDT
If Major League Soccer comes to Nashville, then Vanderbilt’s football program could potentially play some football games in the brand new stadium that would come with it.

In a statement released by Vanderbilt University on Wednesday afternoon, the university pledged its support to see a professional soccer franchise come to Nashville and said the school would look to arrange possible events in a new MLS stadium if it fits the needs of the university. That specifically included the possibility of Vanderbilt football being played in the stadium.

“We know a new stadium will be part of the success in bringing MLS to our city. To enhance opportunities for our students to branch out and experience more of Nashville, we are exploring the opportunity to lease the proposed new soccer stadium for one or two Vanderbilt events per year. If it meets the needs of our fans, students, alumni and team, this could also include leasing the stadium for a football game, similar to what we have done in the past with Nissan Stadium, which received a great response from our community.”

As the statement suggests, this would not mean Vanderbilt football would move on a permanent basis to a new soccer stadium, but it could be used to potentially host a game or two in a new venue instead of the aging Vanderbilt Stadium. It may not bring in that many more fans for a game, however, so the allure of playing in the stadium may not be there from a financial standpoint. Vanderbilt Stadium currently can hold 40,550. Aside from MLS franchises playing in NFL stadiums, the average size of a stadium designed specifically for MLS purposes typically holds somewhere between 16 and 25,000.

The group pitching for an MLS franchise in Nashville has designed its stadium to hold 30,000 but with the intent to serve dual purposes to host Vanderbilt football on a permanent basis. The group would probably feel more confident about their chances if Vanderbilt jumped all in on the project, but that does not appear to be the case at this time. What the group can probably rely on is the success of MLS in Atlanta as a possible sign MLS soccer is ready to be accepted in the region.

Bobby Petrino’s buyout may be halved if Tom Jurich ousted as Louisville AD

By John TaylorSep 27, 2017, 2:11 PM EDT
While one of the biggest scandals in the history of sports is specifically connected only to college basketball (for the moment), it does have the potential to impact at least on FBS program.

In the wake of the FBI investigation that threatens to completely alter college hoops as we know it, Louisville announced Wednesday afternoon that athletic director Tom Jurich has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective immediately.  The U of L’s Board of Trustees will review the AD’s status at an Oct. 18 meeting, and make a decision on his status moving forward.  In the meantime, an interim athletic director will be hired within the next 48 hours.

Which brings us to Bobby Petrino.

Hired by the Cardinals (again) in January of 2014, Petrino’s contract is tied to Jurich being at the school.  Or, more specifically, his buyout is tied to Jurich being his boss.

According to contract details revealed by WDRB-TV in late February of 2014, Petrino’s buyout would be $8.5 million if he were to leave the U of L between now and the end of 2018.  It would then drop to $7 million in 2019, and $5 million after that.

However, the station reported, the buyout number would be split in half if at any point Jurich leaves as athletic director and Petrino remains as head football coach.  What wasn’t detailed at the time, and remains unclear at the moment, is whether Jurich’s manner of departure — in this case effectively fired for cause, based on media reports — would impact that part of Petrino’s contract.

Additionally, the two sides agreed to a new seven-year deal in April of 2016; does the language in that revamped contract impact this situation at all?

The real question, though, given Petrino’s penchant for a wandering eye both on and off the field, would other Power Five programs be beating down his door, even at half the buyout cost?

Penn State reportedly frontrunner to land ex-USC TE Cary Angeline

By John TaylorSep 27, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT
Cary Angeline could very well be headed home.

In its list of roster updates released Sunday, USC showed Angeline as having quit the team. “I wish him nothing but the best,” head coach Clay Helton said a couple of days later. “He is an awesome kid.”

A Pennsylvania high school product, it was thought that Angeline would be headed back closer to home to continue his collegiate playing career.  Tuesday, the Los Angeles Daily News is reporting that they’re hearing that Penn State is the frontrunner to land the tight end.

The Nittany Lions, of course, fell to the Trojans in the Rose Bowl this past season in what was an instant all-time classic.

A four-star member of USC’s 206 recruiting class, Angeline was rated as the No. 10 tight end in the country and No. 8 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania.  He took a redshirt as a true freshman, then played in the first two games this season.