Tom Herman, Texas score first Big 12 victory by outlasting Iowa State

When you think Big 12 football, you probably use words like exciting, high-scoring, offensive and fun. Texas and Iowa State played a game Thursday night that was purported to be their conference opener in the same league, but could not use any of those adjectives to describe the action on the field.
Instead, the two teams combined for a slugfest that was filled with far more defensive highlights than big plays on offense as the Longhorns managed to capture their first Big 12 victory of the year 17-7. The ugly wins still count, of course, but it’s probably not the kind of triumphant return to conference play that former Cyclones assistant turned UT head coach Tom Herman wanted in Ames after a bye week.
Longhorns running back Chris Warren III scored the first points for the Burnt Orange at Jack Trice Stadium in nearly four years when he burst into the end zone on the team’s opening drive of the game and finished with 44 yards on a night where it was difficult for both teams to run the ball. The team’s other touchdown was set up by a turnover before quarterback Shane Buechele found Toneil Carter over the middle for a 22-yard strike that proved to be decisive. Kicker Joshua Rowland later booted a 49-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for good measure.
Buechele, who started for the first time since being injured back in Week 2, finished the night with 171 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
While his numbers weren’t great, at least they were a lot better than his counterpart Jacob Park. The Cyclones signal-caller was picked off three times by a feisty Texas defense and had a whopping 48 attempts but just 246 yards and a touchdown to balance it out (he was also sacked four times). While the home team was behind all game long, curiously young tailback David Montgomery managed only nine carries for 34 yards on the night.
At least Matt Campbell’s newly designed Cyclones helmets were slick.
But Texas will certainly take it after their struggles on the road in conference play the past few years. The Longhorns offense hasn’t quite taken off like many thought it would with Herman in charge but it certainly appears the defense is already one of the best in the league and will poise a big challenge for Kansas State next weekend.
Tennessee running back John Kelly is one of the bright spots early in the season for the Vols’ offense and leads the SEC in rushing heading into Week 5 of the season.
While it’s pretty clear that the junior is capable of moving onto the next level given how tough he runs between the tackles, he’s also out to show NFL scouts he’s pretty versatile as well. How how versatile? Well he wants to play defensive back in Knoxville too.
“I’m telling you, I know I can do it,” Kelly told The All-American. “I’ve been asking since I was a freshman. I’m always asking the coaches.”
Given that he’s the focal point of the offense this year it doesn’t seem too likely that Butch Jones will allow him to flip sides but the tailback does have experience playing both ways back in his high school days. The All-American’s Jason Kersey even notes schools such as Michigan State even recruited him a little to play defense too.
While you probably won’t be seeing Kelly trying to lock down Georgia wideout Terry Godwin this weekend, a word of advice for the Vols coaching staff that they might want to put him out there in any Hail Mary situations that might occur. After all, he’s bound to be a nice change up from than the last time Tennessee had to defend one…
One of the biggest upsets of the season happened back in Week 1 when Liberty beat Baylor to spoil the debut of new Bears coach Matt Rhule. While many thought the outcome was a sign of how far things have fallen on the gridiron in Waco, the victory by the FCS-transitioning team on the other side was an eye-opener for those that didn’t know much about the Flames.
If you can get past the fact that the religious school hired ex-Baylor athletic director Ian McCaw to run their department despite the scandal he left behind, the fact is Liberty has spent a considerable sum of money to make football not only a viable sport, but a regional powerhouse. Part of that effort includes moving up to the FBS ranks full-time but it’s no secret that the team would love to find a home in a conference instead of going the independent program route for the foreseeable future. While reports have surfaced that the university has offered $20+ million to join a league, so far there’s been no takers.
Which brings us to Jerry Falwell Jr., the chancellor at Liberty who sent several Tweets recently on the subject and the fact that religious discrimination is playing a part in the Flames being unable to find a conference. USA Today followed up on the comments and… you might be able to guess where things went from there.
“Most college presidents are open-minded, most of them supported us, but there are some who are just plain religious bigots,” Falwell said in a phone interview with Dan Wolken. “And when somebody like me has a political opinion they don’t support, they can’t hide or contain that bigotry, and it’s just sad.”
There’s a lot more in the USA Today article where that came from too. Conference USA didn’t provide a comment on the reports and the Sun Belt cited geography as a reason why their expansion favored Coastal Carolina over Liberty.
Based on those recent comments from Falwell Jr. — no stranger when it comes to political controversy — though, it might be a while before any FBS league comes around to the idea of Liberty joining no matter how good their football team might be.
Iowa State plays Texas on Thursday night in a fun Big 12 clash and it appears the school is debuting a fantastic new look on national television to welcome former offensive coordinator Tom Herman back to Ames as part of the festivities.
Per a school release, the team will unveil a new ‘Cyclone’ helmet decal (see above) as part of head coach Matt Campbell’s latest iteration of the team’s “football identity.”
“The new Cyclone logo was created by Joe Bosack & Co. this summer to serve as a nickname logo for the athletics department. The I-State mark will continue to be Iowa State’s primary athletics mark. The athletics department will also continue to include logos of Cy as a mascot mark in its portfolio.”
As the kids say nowadays, these new helmets are 🔥🔥🔥.
With a new logo out of the way, all that’s left for Iowa State to do is introduce new uniforms and complete the look instead of wearing some USC-esque threads at home.