Florida expects to be without WR Tyrie Cleveland vs. LSU

Tyrie Cleveland sustained a high ankle sprain in the 21st-ranked Gators’ 38-24 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Gators expect to be without his presence for Saturday’s home game against LSU this weekend, head coach Jim McElwain said Monday.
“He’s in a boot right now,” McElwain said. “You know, the dreaded not normal ankle [sprain], but high ankle.”
Cleveland acknowledged the ailment in a Twitter post on Sunday.
Cleveland is by far the biggest threat in Florida’s struggling passing game. Leading the team in both catches and receiving yards, Cleveland sits four catches among the next-closest Gator (Kadarius Toney) but stands 219 yards ahead of him. Cleveland has hauled in 15 grabs for 326 yards and two touchdowns, and his 21.73-yard per reception average places him 14th nationally. He was famously on the receiving end of Feleipe Franks‘s Hail Mary to beat Tennessee and recorded a 45-yard touchdown catch in the win over Kentucky. Cleveland two passes for 67 yards in the win over Vanderbilt.
Florida will also be without starting quarterback Luke Del Rio, who was lost for the season against Vanderbilt due to a shoulder injury.
Fully a third of the way into the season, Indiana is making a change at quarterback.
The Hoosiers will replace fifth-year senior Richard Lagow with redshirt freshman Peyton Ramsey, head coach Tom Allen announced Monday.
The way Allen spoke Monday made it sound like Ramsey wasn’t simply the starter for Saturday’s game with Charleston Southern, but for the rest of the season and beyond.
“We (will) build our offense around what Peyton does best; the throws he can make, will make,” Allen told the Indianapolis Star. “We’ve got to build what we do from Day 1 around the strengths of what Peyton brings.”
Lagow started all four games thus far, though Ramsey saw action in each of them. Lagow has completed 58-of-103 passes (56.3 percent) for 661 yards (6.4 per attempt) with four touchdowns against three interceptions. Lagow’s 117.19 quarterback rating places him 11th in the Big Ten among all qualifying players. Ramsey has connected on 28-of-49 passes (60.4 percent) for 316 yards (6.6 per attempt) with four touchdowns and one pick while ranking second on the club with 34 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown. Lagow is not a threat on the ground.
Indiana sits at 2-2 after falling 45-14 at No. 4 Penn State on Saturday. IU sits firmly in the thick of a hunt for a bowl trip at 6-6. Assuming the Hoosiers beat Charleston Southern and take care of Illinois (on the road) and Rutgers (at home) later in the season, Indiana would still need to beat one of Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Wisconsin or Purdue to reach a bowl. (Indiana only has 11 chances this season after losing a likely victory against Florida International due to Hurricane Irma.)
It’s clear from the numbers and the coaches’ eyes that Ramsey gives them the best chance to get there.
Texas left tackle Connor Williams will not undergo surgery on the injured left knee that knocked him out of the Longhorns’ loss to USC two weeks ago and kept him from their win over Iowa State on Thursday.
Williams (55) suffered an injured MCL in the first quarter of that 27-24 loss to USC and was not seen again, but head coach Tom Herman said Monday that Williams will be re-evaluated in a few weeks. Herman did not specify what “a few” means, but Texas faces No. 3 Oklahoma on Oct. 14 and No. 15 Oklahoma State on Oct. 21.
The Longhorns started true freshman Derek Kerstetter in Williams’s stead on Thursday.
Williams is viewed as a likely first-round pick should he declare, so it’s possible the All-American has played his final snap at Texas.
Elsewhere on the Texas injury front, Herman said he expects quarterback Shane Buechele to play Saturday against Kansas State despite injuring his ankle against Iowa State and being placed in a walking boot.
Michigan saw a bit of a spark on offense two weekends ago in a road win at Purdue when John O’Korn took over at quarterback in place of an injured Wilton Speight. With the Wolverines coming off a bye week ahead of a game against in-state rival Michigan State, Jim Harbaugh says O’Korn will be getting the start this week and beyond while Speight remains unavailable.
Various rumors were spreading online about Speight potentially being done for the year, but Harbaugh did not go so far as to confirm those reports. Instead, Harbaugh played it safe by going on a much shorter timeframe to worry about. Regardless of how long Speight is out, Harbaugh should trust O’Korn to run the offense in the meantime. Whether it was a one-game spark against a young program still in the early stages of competing or not, O’Korn has what it takes to lead Michigan’s offense for as long as he is needed. In fact, he may end up keeping the job anyway if he performs well by the time Speight is able to play again.
Speight had completed just 54.3 percent of his pass attempts this season with three touchdowns and two interceptions, but both of those interceptions occurred in the season opener against Florida. But he had gone the last two games without a touchdown pass before leaving the Purdue game early.
O’Korn completed 18 of 26 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown with an interception against Purdue in a 28-10 victory in Big Ten play.
Michigan hosts Michigan State this week and travels to Indiana and Penn State the next two weeks.
Lane Kiffin may have been shown the door from the Alabama football program after accepting the job of head coach at FAU, but that has not stopped Kiffin from attaching himself to the Jalen Hurts bandwagon.
After Hurts and Alabama improved to 4-0 in dominating fashion with another blowout over a SEC opponent, Kiffin went online to share his support for Hurts as a Heisman Trophy candidate.
This is hardly surprising, as Kiffin stands to benefit from any success Hurts has even at a different school. Kiffin was a key recruiter in Alabama’s pursuit of signing Hurts out of Texas (Bo Davis was reportedly influential in the recruiting process as well). If Hurts thrives, Kiffin is able to ell the idea he landed a top-tier player when he is on the recruiting trail looking for his next recruit. Of course, to be fair, Alabama was already a powerhouse before Kiffin’s arrival in Tuscaloosa under Nick Saban and they remain a dominant force without him so far. But for a coach looking to make some noise at FAU, you look for every edge you can get, and playing a role in luring Hurts to Alabama is an easy sales pitch to make.
Hurts is the SEC’s third-leading rusher with 461 yards and four touchdowns. He is also the only quarterback in the SEC without an interception thrown this season. Although his passing numbers have not been overly impressive at a glance, it should be recognized Alabama has not needed much out of the passing game. Alabama’s rushing offense is the top running game in the nation that doesn’t run an option-based offense (Navy, Georgia Tech, and Army lead the nation in rushing offense) with an average of 315.6 rushing yards per game.
Meanwhile, FAU is off to a 2-3 start and 1-0 in Conference USA with the conference’s second highest-scoring offense.