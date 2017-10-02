Florida expects to be without WR Tyrie Cleveland vs. LSU

Fully a third of the way into the season, Indiana is making a change at quarterback.

The Hoosiers will replace fifth-year senior Richard Lagow with redshirt freshman Peyton Ramsey, head coach Tom Allen announced Monday.

The way Allen spoke Monday made it sound like Ramsey wasn’t simply the starter for Saturday’s game with Charleston Southern, but for the rest of the season and beyond.

“We (will) build our offense around what Peyton does best; the throws he can make, will make,” Allen told the Indianapolis Star. “We’ve got to build what we do from Day 1 around the strengths of what Peyton brings.”

Lagow started all four games thus far, though Ramsey saw action in each of them. Lagow has completed 58-of-103 passes (56.3 percent) for 661 yards (6.4 per attempt) with four touchdowns against three interceptions. Lagow’s 117.19 quarterback rating places him 11th in the Big Ten among all qualifying players. Ramsey has connected on 28-of-49 passes (60.4 percent) for 316 yards (6.6 per attempt) with four touchdowns and one pick while ranking second on the club with 34 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown. Lagow is not a threat on the ground.

Indiana sits at 2-2 after falling 45-14 at No. 4 Penn State on Saturday. IU sits firmly in the thick of a hunt for a bowl trip at 6-6. Assuming the Hoosiers beat Charleston Southern and take care of Illinois (on the road) and Rutgers (at home) later in the season, Indiana would still need to beat one of Michigan, Michigan State, Maryland, Wisconsin or Purdue to reach a bowl. (Indiana only has 11 chances this season after losing a likely victory against Florida International due to Hurricane Irma.)

It’s clear from the numbers and the coaches’ eyes that Ramsey gives them the best chance to get there.