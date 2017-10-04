Police investigating USC player who decked field-rushing Wazzu fan

The on-field postgame drama in Pullman this past Friday could have a lingering effect on one member of the USC football program.

In the aftermath of Washington State’s upset of USC in Pullman, Wazzu fans in attendance stormed the Martin Stadium field in a celebratory frenzy. Video subsequently surfaced of one Trojans football player, later identified as redshirt freshman defensive lineman Liam Jimmons, decking one of the Cougars fans who had stormed the field.

Now, the Los Angeles Times is reporting, the university’s police department is investigating the player over the on-field incident. “We’ve reached out to see if the athlete wants to talk to us,” the police department’s assistant chief, Steve Hansen, told the Times.

From the newspaper’s report:

Hansen said the police department also contacted USC’s Department of Public Safety seeking cooperation. Hansen said his department would write a report for prosecutors, who would decide how to proceed.

The Spokane Spokesman-Review writes that “WSU Police will assess the extent of the injuries sustained before determining the nature of potential assault charges.” It’d be next week before any charges would be filed against Simmons.

USC head coach Clay Helton stated Tuesday that internal discipline has already been taken against a player he declined to identify, and that punishment would remain in-house.

It was also subsequently confirmed that the Pac-12 had fined Wazzu $25,000 because of the fans storming the field. Another offense would lead to a $50,000 fine for the university, while a third would cost them $100,000.