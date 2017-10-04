Police investigating USC player who decked field-rushing Wazzu fan

The on-field postgame drama in Pullman this past Friday could have a lingering effect on one member of the USC football program.
In the aftermath of Washington State’s upset of USC in Pullman, Wazzu fans in attendance stormed the Martin Stadium field in a celebratory frenzy. Video subsequently surfaced of one Trojans football player, later identified as redshirt freshman defensive lineman Liam Jimmons, decking one of the Cougars fans who had stormed the field.
Now, the Los Angeles Timesis reporting, the university’s police department is investigating the player over the on-field incident. “We’ve reached out to see if the athlete wants to talk to us,” the police department’s assistant chief, Steve Hansen, told the Times.
From the newspaper’s report:
Hansen said the police department also contacted USC’s Department of Public Safety seeking cooperation. Hansen said his department would write a report for prosecutors, who would decide how to proceed.
The Spokane Spokesman-Review writes that “WSU Police will assess the extent of the injuries sustained before determining the nature of potential assault charges.” It’d be next week before any charges would be filed against Simmons.
USC head coach Clay Helton stated Tuesday that internal discipline has already been taken against a player he declined to identify, and that punishment would remain in-house.
It was also subsequently confirmed that the Pac-12 had fined Wazzu $25,000 because of the fans storming the field. Another offense would lead to a $50,000 fine for the university, while a third would cost them $100,000.
Baylor dismisses two players for non-criminal reasons
In what the Associated Press labeled as a dismissal, Matt Rhule confirmed Monday that two players, senior offensive lineman Ishmael Wilson and junior cornerback Jourdan Blake, are no longer a part of his Baylor football program. Rhule gave no specific reasons for the tandem departures, although he did go out of his way to note that it was “nothing criminal.”
“I’m not going to get into the particulars because they’re really good people and I want to be respectful of them,” the head coach said according to the Waco Tribune. “It’s important to note this is nothing criminal. It’s just really about our program as we move forward. We wish them the best as they stay here and graduate but they will no longer play for us as we move forward.”
Blake started the first two games this season for the winless Bears and had played in all five. After starting 12 games last season, Wilson, a former Texas A&M lineman who transferred to BU in 2014, started just one in 2017.
In addition to the news involving Blake and Wilson, Rhule also confirmed that Terence Williams is still a part of the team. There had been speculation over the last couple of days that the running back, who led the Bears in rushing last season, had either been dismissed or left the team of his own volition. However, the team’s leadership council voted to give the running back a second chance.
That said, Williams could be facing a suspension for the Oct. 14 game against Oklahoma State.
This season, Williams, who missed the first three games this season as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, has rushed for just 53 yards on 22 carries. He has yet to score a touchdown on the year, and has a long carry of seven yards.
Alabama’s Da’Shawn Hand to reportedly miss ‘about three games’
A cut block won’t trim too much time from Da’Shawn Hand‘s season, at least not as much as it appeared it could have.
In the third quarter of Alabama’s woodshedding of Ole Miss Saturday, Hand went down after being (legally) blocked by Rebels tight end Dawson Knox. The defensive lineman was ultimately diagnosed with a sprained MCL that, according to al.com, will likely sideline him for about three games.
Hand will definitely miss this weekend’s game against Texas A&M, as well as the next two with Arkansas and Tennessee most likely. A return for the Nov. 4 game against LSU seems to be the target, especially as it comes after a bye weekend.
As for the block itself that will sideline Hand for the foreseeable future?
“Yeah, it was legal. He just cut him,” head coach Nick Saban said Monday. “If it’s illegal, we should eliminate cut blocking. I’ve been an advocate of (doing) that for a long time, but you’re allowed to cut.
“It was a legal block. Until someone changes the rule, there’s nothing illegal about it.”
This season, the starting lineman has been credited with 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
San Diego State, Toledo schedule future home-and-home
Good morning, y’all. Some future Group of Five scheduling news to go with your daily Cup of Joe?
Tuesday, San Diego State and Toledo announced that the two football programs had reached an agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Rockets will play host to the Aztecs Sept. 12, 2020, with the Mountain West Conference school returning the hosting favors Sept. 10, 2022.
“We are very pleased and excited to add San Diego State to our football schedule,” said UT athletic director Mike O’Brien in a statement. “The Aztecs have a rich tradition of success in football. It will be another outstanding game for our fans to enjoy. We look forward to hosting San Diego State in the Glass Bowl in 2020 and also returning to the west coast in 2022.”
The 2020 game will mark the first-ever between the two football programs.
In that 2020 season, San Diego State already has non-conference games scheduled against UCLA and Brigham Young. That same season, Toledo will take a trip to East Lansing for a non-conference game against Michigan State.
Notre Dame QB Brandon Wimbush in a walking boot, listed as day-to-day
Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush is traversing the Irish’s South Bend campus in a walking boot after sustaining an injury to his right foot.
He’s listed as day-to-day for Notre Dame’s visit to North Carolina on Saturday. (But then again, aren’t we all?)
“He experienced some foot soreness after the [Miami (Ohio)] game, so we put him in a walking boot, which is fairly typical relative to procedures,” head coach Brian Kelly told Blue and Gold Illustrated. “We just want to be really cautious with him, and we’ll begin the process of practicing and see how he progresses during the week.”
The genesis of the injury is not known. Rumors state the injury happened in an off-campus “incident.” Wimbush hasn’t exactly stated how his foot started hurting.
“He went out and felt his foot was not right, and he went home. That’s what he told me. I believe him,” Kelly said. “I have no reason not to believe him based upon my relationship with him over the last three years.”
Wimbush has taken the bulk of the snaps at quarterback this season. The junior is 69-of-132 (52.3 percent) for 782 yards (5.9 per attempt) with six touchdowns against two interceptions while rushing 68 times for 402 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore Ian Book has backed up Wimbush, hitting 3-of-8 passes for 51 yards with five rushes for 40 yards.
Regardless of who plays at quarterback, the 21st-ranked Irish are still expected to beat a 1-4 North Carolina team (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC) that ranks in the 70’s nationally in yards per play and scoring.