Reports: Michigan dismisses CB arrested for domestic assault

An off-field incident will cost one now-former member of the Michigan football program dearly.
While the school has yet to confirm it, Scout.com‘s Sam Webb was the first to report that Nate Johnson has been dismissed from the Wolverines. Mlive.com subsequently confirmed the decision to boot Johnson.
As I just reported on @michiganinsider, soph CB Nate Johnson was dismissed from the football team yesterday. It is permanent.
— Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) October 4, 2017
The move comes a few days after Johnson was indefinitely suspended from the football program for what was only described as unspecified violations of team rules. It was subsequently reported that the cornerback was arrested very early Saturday morning on one count of domestic assault.
Other than he allegedly attacked a female at an on-campus dorm room, no details of what led to the arrest or charge have been released.
A three-star 2016 signee, Johnson played in three games as a wide receiver, catching one pass for four yards, for the Wolverines as a true freshman. This offseason, Johnson moved from receiver to cornerback.