Tyrie Cleveland, Florida’s leading receiver, officially ruled out vs. LSU

Not surprisingly, Florida will be without its most productive weapon in the passing game this weekend.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Tyrie Cleveland would likely miss UF’s Week 6 game against LSU this weekend because of a high-ankle sprain suffered in the Week 5 win over Vanderbilt. Wednesday, Jim McElwain confirmed the expected by officially ruling the wide receiver out.

It wasn’t, though, for lack of effort on Cleveland’s part that he’ll be sidelined.

“To this guy’s credit he was in there working his tail off trying to get back to play,” the head coach said. “It’s one of those deals when you go through that, he’d do anything to go out and get on the field.”

Because the injury is the dreaded high-ankle variety, it’s unclear how many additional games Cleveland may or may not miss.

Cleveland currently leads the Gators in receptions (15), receiving yards (326), receiving touchdowns (two) and yards per catch (21.7). Kadarius Toney‘s 11 catches for 107 yards are next on the team; in fact, he’s the only other Gator with double digits in receptions and triple digits in yards through four games.