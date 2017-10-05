Getty Images

Tyrie Cleveland, Florida’s leading receiver, officially ruled out vs. LSU

Not surprisingly, Florida will be without its most productive weapon in the passing game this weekend.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Tyrie Cleveland would likely miss UF’s Week 6 game against LSU this weekend because of a high-ankle sprain suffered in the Week 5 win over Vanderbilt.  Wednesday, Jim McElwain confirmed the expected by officially ruling the wide receiver out.

It wasn’t, though, for lack of effort on Cleveland’s part that he’ll be sidelined.

“To this guy’s credit he was in there working his tail off trying to get back to play,” the head coach said. “It’s one of those deals when you go through that, he’d do anything to go out and get on the field.”

Because the injury is the dreaded high-ankle variety, it’s unclear how many additional games Cleveland may or may not miss.

Cleveland currently leads the Gators in receptions (15), receiving yards (326), receiving touchdowns (two) and yards per catch (21.7).  Kadarius Toney‘s 11 catches for 107 yards are next on the team; in fact, he’s the only other Gator with double digits in receptions and triple digits in yards through four games.

One of the nation’s top kickers gets another year of eligibility at Utah

In the midst of the 2017 season, Utah’s special teams has received a significant boost for next season as well.

The football program announced Wednesday night that placekicker Matt Gay has received another season of eligibility, meaning he will be permitted to play for the Pac-12 school in 2018.  The bonus year is related to an LDS church mission that allows his eligibility clock to be extended beyond this season.

Entering 2017, it was thought that this would be Gay’s only year of eligibility he could use with the Utes.

The school noted that because it was an eligibility clock extension uncovered by the university, they did not have to go through the NCAA to get the player another year.  It was also noted that Gay, a walk-on who joined the Utes during summer camp, can actually be a part of the football team through the spring of 2019 if he so desires.

At least statistically, Gay is the best kicker in the country at the moment.  From the school’s release:

Gay is the nation’s leading field goal kicker, ranking No. 1 in field goals made (14), total points (56), points per game (14.0), field goals per game (3.50) and field goal percentage (1.000). Gay, whose 56-yard field against San Jose State is the longest field goal in the nation this season, is also perfect in extra points (14-of-14).

Pec tear ends season, collegiate playing career of starting USC lineman Viane Talamaivao

USC lost more than a game and its perfect season in Week 5.

During Friday night’s loss to Washington State, Viane Talamaivao went down with what at the time looked to be an upper-body injury.  This week, further evaluation revealed that the starting right guard sustained a torn pectoral muscle, ending the senior’s season.

Not only that, but, because the injury came in the Trojans’ fifth game, it ends Talamaivao’s collegiate playing career as well as he won’t be eligible for a medical hardship waiver that would’ve given him another season.

Talamaivao started 37 games during his time with the Trojans, including all five this season.  The 6-2, 315-pound interior lineman had also started 21 games in a row.

With Talamaivao out, USC will turn to true freshman Andrew Vorhees as the new starter.  A three-star 2017 signee, Vorhees was an early enrollee who participated in spring practice this past offseason.

There was some good news on the linemen injury front as Toa Lobendahn is expected to return for Saturday’s game against Oregon State.  The starting left tackle, who has started 21 games for the Trojans at four positions along the line, sat out the loss to Wazzu because of a staph infection.

Clemson football staffers serve as heroes for car accident victim

How about a little bit of positive news, for once, involving your favorite sport of college football?

Just as Clemson was finishing up practice Tuesday night, as Dabo Swinney was addressing the team before releasing them, a car crash happened approximately 300 yards from the defending national champions’ practice facilities. Not only could the players, coaches and staffers hear the original crash, they could also hear a vehicle sliding down a hill toward the Seneca River.

That’s when everyone within earshot jumped into action. From a school’s press release on the incident:

[A]ll Clemson players, coaches, and personnel rushed to the edge of the river. Sports Medicine Assistant Scott Crowthers, student athletic trainer Bailey Black, student managers Jack Wardlaw and Jack Sari, student coach Daniel Boyd and student videographer Eric Suttles, all swam across the river to reach [accident victim Clary] Miles. Boyd and Suttles are military veterans.

Graduate assistant athletic trainer Rachel Alterio and student athletic trainer Ana Wright also went to the scene to provide help in removing Miles from the car and onto land. The students stayed with Miles until EMS personnel arrived.

Coach Dabo Swinney gathered his team in prayer while the students removed Miles from the car and the team remained at the scene until an ambulance took him to the hospital.

“When we got to the edge of the water I think our entire team was ready to jump in and help, but I held them off (blew his whistle) to let those who were experienced in this area go across,” said Swinney.

Miles is Clemson freshman who works in the football offices and was a high school classmate of Tigers wide receiver and coach’s son Will Swinney. Additionally, Miles played on a little league baseball team that Swinney had coached.

“This accident became personal very quickly,” the head coach said.”I have known Clary since he was eight years old. I am just thankful we were out there and could get to him quickly and direct the EMS to where he was. It might have been a while before anyone found him had we not been there.”

According to the mother of Miles, who Swinney visited Tuesday after the accident, her son is in a local hospital recovering from unspecified injuries. Below is her statement:

I want to tell everyone how grateful we are to everyone associated with the Clemson football program that helped my son. I am especially grateful for those trainers and managers and others who swam to help Clary and get him out of the car. Thomas Austin (graduate assistant coach) rode in the ambulance with him to the hospital and that was so comforting. I am just so glad my son is alive.

New storm could impact Miami-Florida State game already postponed by Hurricane Irma

For whatever reason, it appears Mother Nature may not want this in-state rivalry to be played this season.

Because of the impending impact of Hurricane Irma, the Miami-Florida State game scheduled for Sept. 16 in Tallahassee was postponed and moved to Oct. 7. Now, unbelievably, that game could be in jeopardy again as a tropical depression has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

Thursday morning, that storm was upgraded to Tropical Storm Nate, with the possibility of it turning into Hurricane Nate at some point during the weekend.  While the initial projection had the path heading almost directly over Tallahassee, the storm has since shifted west

All involved continue to keep an eye on the weather event and whether it will affect the game scheduled for a 3:30 ET kickoff Saturday afternoon.

“We are monitoring the tropical storm and will continue to do so throughout the week,” FSU said in a statement, with UM athletic director Blake James adding, “We are monitoring the situation and in communication with FSU and the Atlantic Coast Conference office.”

“Remember in Apollo 13, when they are trying to land the ship, and the guy comes and says, ‘There is a hurricane in the landing spot,’ and the other guy says, ‘Should we even tell them about it? Can they do anything about it? No.’ That’s kind of the point where we are at right now,” defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said in quotes distributed by the team. “It doesn’t affect anything in our preparation, we will go play if they let us play.”

Because of Hurricane Irma, both the ‘Canes and Seminoles have played just three games through the first five weeks of the season. The U is currently 3-0 and ranked 12th in the country while FSU, which opened 2017 ranked third in both major polls, comes into the rivalry matchup unranked as they lost their first two games before getting into the correct side of the won-loss ledger with a Week 5 win over Wake Forest.