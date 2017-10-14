WATCH: Dabo Swinney gets warm welcome as Alabama honors ’92 title team

If you thought there would be any animosity whatsoever toward Dabo Swinney in Tuscaloosa, think again.
As a football player, Swinney was a wide receiver on the 1992 Alabama Crimson Tide team that won the 1992 national championship. As a head coach, his Clemson Tigers beat his alma mater earlier this year for the program’s second national championship.
Saturday, the Tide brought back numerous members of that ’92 title team to celebrate the 25th anniversary, including Swinney.
Coming off a tough loss to Syracuse Friday night, Swinney was all class in the aftermath of his Tigers’ first loss of the season. Coming off their first loss in a championship game in the Nick Saban era, Tide fans showed their own class as one of their own came home.
Crowd reaction to the 1992 Crimson Tide football team, which includes Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney pic.twitter.com/IwuxAbado9
— Molly Catherine (@mollycathwalsh) October 14, 2017
.@AlabamaFTBL greats from 1992 team honored before @ArkRazorbacks game. @ClemsonFB coach #DaboSwinney & #GeneStallings among those honored! pic.twitter.com/SYHB0WKqqg
— Rick Karle (@RickKarle) October 14, 2017
. @ClemsonFB Head Coach Dabo Swinney with Antonio Langham at the Bama ’92 National Championship reunion @wvua23 @Tide1029fm #RollTide pic.twitter.com/RnSuKSQK3H
— Gary L. Harris (@garyharris_wvua) October 14, 2017