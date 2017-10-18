Judge denies Jerry Sandusky’s request for new trial

Not surprisingly, a sexual predator who preyed on young boys is staying where he belongs.
Wednesday morning, a judge in Pennsylvania denied Jerry Sandusky’s request for a new trial. As part of his request, the convicted felon and former Penn State assistant coach had argued that grand jury leaks negatively affected his defense as well as claiming he had incompetent counsel in his first trial.
Sandusky’s new attorneys now have 30 days to file an appeal of Jefferson County President Judge John Foradora’s decision.
Sandusky was found guilty on 45 of 48 child-sex-abuse charges in June of 2012 and is currently serving a sentence of at least 30 years. Given the fact that he was 66-years-old at the time of his sentencing, it’s effectively a life sentence.
Some of the crimes for which Sandusky was convicted occurred in a Penn State football building and led to what most considered a cover-up of the predator’s actions by myriad university officials. Sandusky’s arrest resulted in the dismissals of legendary head coach Joe Paterno, athletic director Tim Curley and president Graham Spanier. Both Curley and Spanier served jail time in connection to the scandal, the former for child endangerment and the latter endangering the welfare of children.
The scandal also led to historic sanctions levied on the Nittany Lions football program by the NCAA, the bulk of which were ultimately rolled back.
In June of 2015, it was reported that Penn State had paid a total of $93.3 million to 32 victims of the Paterno right-hand man. Additionally, financial statements from the university showed an additional $33.2 million in payments related to claims connected to Sandusky’s crimes.