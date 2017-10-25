Getty Images

Jim McElwain will divulge death threat details ‘when it becomes unmanageable’

By John TaylorOct 25, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Perception-wise, Jim McElwain just made an already puzzling situation even fuzzier — much to his own potential detriment.

McElwain indicated Monday that he, his family, his coaching staff and players have been subjected to death threats by unknown individuals, although he declined to provide any type of details regarding the threats.  Not long after, Florida issued a curious statement in which it appeared to distance itself from its head football coach’s claims, stating that they met with McElwain “and he offered no additional details.”

Since then, McElwain has been subjected to mounting criticism, with some suggesting this situation could ultimately trigger his dismissal from the Gators.

Appearing on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday, McElwain was again asked about the claims.  And, again, the coach declined to offer up any details, although he did cryptically and curiously allow he would do so “when it becomes unmanageable.” For better or worse, McElwain further expounded on the emotions that led him to unleash the headline-making revelations.

“Well, I think one of the things for those who know me and people that kind of realize I’m a real passionate guy,” the coach said according to the Orlando Sentinel. “I feel bad sometimes for being open and being honest, and yet at the same time I’ve seen this movie and I understand it. If it gets to a point we’ll go from there.”

McElwain did make certain to note that he has a significant appreciation for “an unbelievable fan base — it’s great, there’s passion.”

Entering the last weekend of October, UF is 3-2 in SEC play and tied for second in the East with South Carolina.  Saturday, as they look to snap a two-game losing streak, they’ll face the top team in the division, 4-0 Georgia, in the latest edition of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

Officially, Sam Darnold will ‘take a look’ at his future ‘after the season’

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 25, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
3 Comments

Did anyone really expect anything else as a response?

Anointed by myriad draftniks as the likely No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft entering the 2017 college football season, Sam Darnold has underwhelmed and underperformed that lofty projection for most of the first half or more of the season.  Monday, a report surfaced that the USC quarterback, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining beyond this year, is unlikely to leave the Trojans early this year for the professional ranks.

Not surprisingly, Darnold was asked about the report Tuesday.  Just as likely, the redshirt sophomore gave the predictable non-answer answer.

“I’m going to take a look at that after the season,” the redshirt sophomore said.

Any eligible players, Darnold included, have until the middle of January to officially file paperwork with the NFL to make themselves available for the next draft.  Until that deadline passes, expect any number of reports to surface that have Darnold leaning one way or the other.

Western Kentucky’s OL coach recovering from brain surgery

Western Kentucky athletics
By John TaylorOct 25, 2017, 8:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Western Kentucky offensive line coach Geoff Dartt underwent surgery on his brain earlier this month, head coach Mike Sanford confirmed this week.

According to the College Heights Herald, WKU’s student newspaper, Dartt had not been feeling well during the first half of the 2017 season, even as he continued to perform his coaching duties. At the behest of WKU’s athletic trainer and his wife, a physician’s assistant, the 33-year-old coach underwent an MRI; five days later, he was undergoing surgery to have two brain tumors removed.

Dartt has been working from home since his surgery, and it’s unclear when he’ll resume full coaching duties.

“Coach Dartt has been, obviously, recovering from it and – talk about a tough guy – he coached through that and had some major, major issues from a health standpoint,” Sanford said according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. “We can’t say how much we appreciate the prayers of everybody in our football program. He’s back up and at ’em, and he was actually in the office for the first time yesterday, which was awesome to see, kind of surprised me.

“I didn’t know how his state would be of coming off such a significant surgery, but he was back and ready to get into the run game and talk protections.”

Dartt is in his first season with the Hilltoppers after spending the last four seasons as the offensive coordinator and line coach at Div. III powerhouse Mount Union.

Broken collarbone likely to sideline Western Michigan’s starting QB for rest of regular season

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 25, 2017, 6:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Western Michigan will have a new main man under center for at least the remainder of the regular season.

Jon Wassink was injured in the fourth quarter of WMU’s win this past Saturday against directional rival Eastern Michigan and didn’t return after the second of two hits to the same area. Tuesday, head coach Tim Lester confirmed the starting quarterback won’t return for a period of 6-8 weeks because of a broken collarbone in his right (throwing) shoulder.

Such a timeline all but assures the redshirt sophomore will miss the remainder of the regular season, including a potential berth in the MAC championship should the Broncos, 5-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play, qualify.

“The first one they threw a flag and picked it up; the second one was the one he stayed down on,” Lester said according to mlive.com. “I don’t know when he broke it. He didn’t throw the ball great after the first one. I think he just sprained it the first time, and then the second one was when he fell on it kind of funny.”

In his first year as the starter, Wassink is 34th nationally and second in the MAC in pass efficiency as he’s completed over 64 percent of his passes for 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

With Wassink sidelined, WMU will now turn to Reece Goddard.

A true freshman, Goddard helped lead the game-winning drive in the win over WMU. He completed 2-of-3 passes for 12 yards after replacing Wassink, the first passes of his collegiate career.

Zach Smith returns to starting QB spot for Baylor

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 24, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT
1 Comment

Baylor is winless to date this season, but the Bears are going to win a game at some point. Perhaps as soon as this week.

Matt Rhule‘s club out-scored West Virginia 23-0 in the fourth quarter last week and came within one 2-point conversion of forcing overtime against No. 22 West Virginia last week. The Bears’ next opponent — Texas — is coming off two straight emotional losses (Oklahoma, Oklahoma State) and three straight physical games (a double overtime win over Kansas State) and has No. 4 TCU next week.

Hello, trap game.

Heading into that possible trap game, Rhule confirmed that Zach Smith will return to the starting lineup despite being pulled from last week’s West Virginia loss.

“If we played today, I’d put Zach out there first and have Charlie ready,” Rhule said, via Big 12 Die Hards. “I think at this time, Zach’s done too much. He led that comeback against Oklahoma and it’s too quick to say Charlie played great. Charlie will be ready, but we don’t want to have too quick a trigger on our quarterback.”

A sophomore, Smith has completed 53.5 percent of his passes for 7.7 yards per attempt with eight touchdowns against six interceptions. He was 16-of-27 for 261 yards with no scores and no picks in the WVU loss. His high point of the season came against Oklahoma, when he hit 33-of-50 passes for 463 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Freshman Charlie Brewer led the fourth quarter comeback last week, hitting 8-of-13 passes for 109 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 10 times for 48 yards. Brewer has thrown all of 20 passes this season, but Rhule said he expects Baylor to have a package for him on Saturday.

“We’ve tried to play both quarterbacks since the Kansas State game,” Rhule said. “We know Charlie is a gamer. We’ve done it the past four games, I don’t know why this week would be any difference. We’d probably have a package ready to go. We’ll see kind of where it leads.”