Jim McElwain will divulge death threat details ‘when it becomes unmanageable’

Perception-wise, Jim McElwain just made an already puzzling situation even fuzzier — much to his own potential detriment.

McElwain indicated Monday that he, his family, his coaching staff and players have been subjected to death threats by unknown individuals, although he declined to provide any type of details regarding the threats. Not long after, Florida issued a curious statement in which it appeared to distance itself from its head football coach’s claims, stating that they met with McElwain “and he offered no additional details.”

Since then, McElwain has been subjected to mounting criticism, with some suggesting this situation could ultimately trigger his dismissal from the Gators.

Appearing on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday, McElwain was again asked about the claims. And, again, the coach declined to offer up any details, although he did cryptically and curiously allow he would do so “when it becomes unmanageable.” For better or worse, McElwain further expounded on the emotions that led him to unleash the headline-making revelations.

“Well, I think one of the things for those who know me and people that kind of realize I’m a real passionate guy,” the coach said according to the Orlando Sentinel. “I feel bad sometimes for being open and being honest, and yet at the same time I’ve seen this movie and I understand it. If it gets to a point we’ll go from there.”

McElwain did make certain to note that he has a significant appreciation for “an unbelievable fan base — it’s great, there’s passion.”

Entering the last weekend of October, UF is 3-2 in SEC play and tied for second in the East with South Carolina. Saturday, as they look to snap a two-game losing streak, they’ll face the top team in the division, 4-0 Georgia, in the latest edition of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.