Stanford’s Bryce Love a game-time decision vs. Oregon State

By Kevin McGuireOct 25, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT
Stanford running back Bryce Love has been making some serious moves up the Heisman boards, but there is a chance he could be slowed down this weekend as Stanford prepares to take on Oregon State on Thursday night. It won’t be because Oregon State has the defense to lock down Love, though. Love is reportedly a game-time decision against the Beavers.

Love suffered an ankle injury in a win against Oregon on October 14. After getting a bye week to rest up and heal, it appears the ankle concern is still enough of an issue to possibly force Love to sit out the Thursday night game.

Oregon State likely poses little threat against the Cardinal with or without Love, so giving the key cog in the Stanford offense another week off to rest the ankle would make sense for the bigger picture. Stanford is still in the thick of the Pac-12 championship hunt with a 4-1 conference record putting the Cardinal in a tie for first-place in the Pac-12 North. Next week, Stanford visits Washington State, with the Cougars also owning a 4-1 mark in Pac-12 play and sitting atop the Pac-12 entering this week (Washington, the defending Pac-12 champion, is 3-1 in Pac-12 play going into this week). Love will be a factor in the Pac-12 North race the next two weeks with Stanford following up their road trip to Washington State with a home game against Washington.

Florida State WR George Campbell out for the year

By Kevin McGuireOct 25, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT
The injury bug has not been kind to Florida State this season, and it is not done yet. On Wednesday, Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher announced another player is going to be out for the rest of the season with wide receiver George Campbell as he focuses on a nagging muscle injury.

Campbell, a redshirt sophomore, has played in four games this season and has six catches for 122 yards. He has not played in either of the last two games for Florida State and has just two catches since September 23 in a loss to NC State. Campbell had been listed second on the depth chart behind Auden Tate, the leading receiver for Florida State, coming into this weekend.

Tennessee suspends John Kelly, Will Ignont following drug-related citations

By Kevin McGuireOct 25, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT
Tennessee head coach Butch Jones has suspended two players issued citations following a traffic stop Tuesday night. Running back John Kelly and linebacker Will Ignont have been suspended for this weekend’s game against Kentucky.

Tennessee issued the following brief statement from the head coach of the Vols;

John Kelly and Will Ignont will be suspended for the Kentucky game as a result of the incident on Tuesday night. Members of our football team have a responsibility to represent the University of Tennessee in a first-class manner. I met with John and Will and they understand their actions were unacceptable.

As reported earlier on Wednesday, Kelly and Ignont were issued citations following a traffic stop. Kelly, the driver of the vehicle, was given a citation for possession of a schedule 6 drug, not having a headlight and not having proof of insurance. Ignont was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after police on the scene detected a scent from Kelly’s car once the window was rolled down.

Kelly is Tennessee’s leading rusher with 615 yards and six rushing touchdowns this season.

Buckeyes know focus on Saquon Barkley is just the start

By Kevin McGuireOct 25, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT
When Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano is working on the defensive game plan for this week’s matchup against Penn State, the starting point is an obvious one: don’t be a part of Saquon Barkley‘s Heisman reel.

Penn State’s dynamic running back has emerged as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner and is coming off a good outing against Michigan last week. Getting a chance to go against Barkley is a motivating factor for Ohio State’s defense, and linebacker Jerome Baker seems to be looking forward to going out and trying to stop him.

“Always be aware of where he’s at, know where he is every play, every down,” Baker said, according to the Associated Press. “That’s just pure respect… He can do it all. He can block, he can run, he can jump over you, he can jump through you. Me personally, I just love to watch him play. I’m definitely excited to play against him.”

Barkley truly is a running back that can thrive in multiple areas, making him the best all-around running back in the nation. Barkley has accounted for 757 rushing yards, 8 rushing touchdowns, 448 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns, and one touchdown pass along with a kickoff return for a touchdown. On top of that, he has proven to be a solid blocker, making a key block on Penn State’s game-winning play earlier this season in the final seconds against Iowa.

Teams facing Penn State have made it a point to zero in on Barkley and hope they can contain him enough to slow down Penn State’s offense. Barkley has had four games this season with fewer than 100 rushing yards, including Indiana and Northwestern, but Barkley has also rushed for 211 yards against Iowa and 108 yards against Michigan while also adding to his receiving total. Teams have proven they can penetrate Penn State’s offensive line to prevent Barkley from having too many opportunities to break a big play, but stopping him completely is a different story.

Barkley has had some of his best games against Ohio State. Last year, Barkley rushed for 99 yards on 12 carries to help Penn State hang around long enough to take the upset win at home. The previous season, in Barkley’s freshman season and first game in Ohio Stadium, Barkley rushed for 194 yards on 26 carries, and he had a long touchdown run called back due to a penalty. Barkley has yet to score a touchdown against Ohio State in two meetings, which should be worthy of a badge of honor for Ohio State. If the Buckeyes can keep Barkley out of the end zone again, that would be an impressive feat over three seasons.

So too is solving the rest of the Penn State offense. As Northwestern and Michigan found out, selling out to stop Barkley can be effective at times, but Penn State has other options to play with to counter that strategy. Trace McSorley running is a threat as well, as is passing to tight end Mike Gesicki and receivers DaeSean Hamilton and Juwan Johnson.

Last year, Ohio State did well in slowing down Penn State’s offense in Beaver Stadium, but the Buckeyes failed to deliver the knockout blow with the ball and that ended up costing them the win. On Saturday, the Ohio State defense gets their chance to flex some muscle once again, but it will remain up to J.T. Barrett and the offense to finish the job.

NIU to unveil statue of former live mascot and very good dog Diesel

By Kevin McGuireOct 25, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT
NIU hosts Eastern Michigan on Thursday night with a chance to clinch bowl eligibility on the line for the Huskies. At 5-2 and 3-0 in the MAC, NIU is enjoying a bounce-back season after missing out on the bowl season for the first time since 2007 last season. But the game itself with a chance to keep the hopes of playing for a MAC championship will be a mild side story to the big development of Thursday night’s game because NIU is unveiling a brand new statue of the lovable ex-mascot Diesel.

Diesel was seen at NIU sporting events including football games from 2005 through 2013. The husky became famous for his signature high-fives after NIU touchdowns, and the adorable dog melted the Internet’s hearts with his celebration tradition on the sidelines at NIU games. Diesel passed away in 2015. Soon after Diesel’s passing, fans organized an online campaign to raise funds to erect a bronze statue in his honor

Now, Diesel will be the symbol to honor all live mascots used by NIU over the years. The statue

NIU has continued their tradition of having a live husky mascot at football games and other sporting events. Mission took over the job in 2013 as Diesel’s successor.