Georgia putting a hurting on Florida

There was a (false) rumor earlier today that this could be Jim McElwain‘s final game as Florida’s head coach. McElwain may wish that was true right now, as his Gators trail Georgia 21-0 after a first half that wasn’t as close as the final score.

Georgia opened the game by pushing Florida nine yards backward in a three-and-out, then scored in four plays, keyed by a 39-yard pass from Jake Fromm to D’Andre Swift. Playing in what seems like his 11th Cocktail Party, Nick Chubb punched in the opening score from six yards out.

Feleipe Franks was intercepted on Florida’s next possession, and Fromm capitalized by hitting Javon Wimms for a 17-yard touchdown strike.

Georgia forced another three-and-out on Florida’s next possession, and Sony Michel, also playing in his 11th Cocktail Party, got in on the fun with a 74-yard touchdown run on the first play of Georgia’s third possession.

Michel’s run made the score 21-0 Georgia — at the 7:32 mark of the first quarter.

Florida finally put together a sustained offensive possession, consuming the entire first half of the second quarter, in moving from their own 14-yard line to the Georgia 4, but Lamical Perine could not convert a 3rd-and-2 and Franks fired incomplete on fourth down to end a 15-play, 82-yard march in a turnover on downs.

Franks closed the half hitting 6-of-15 passes for 25 yards with an interception. Perine has carried 10 times for 71 yards, and Malik Davis added 20 yards on four carries.

Michel has rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on just five carries, while Chubb racked up 74 yards yards and a score on eight attempts. Fromm attempted only four passes, hitting two of them for 56 yards and a score.

Georgia will receive to open the second half.