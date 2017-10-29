Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Khalil Tate saving Rich Rodriguez and putting Arizona in Pac-12 contention

By Kevin McGuireOct 29, 2017, 11:37 AM EDT
1 Comment

Those who have sacrificed their sleep on the weekends to watch a talented running back duo of Stanford’s Bryce Love and San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny this season are already conditioned for this, but Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate has become one more reason to stay up late on Saturdays. Tate is close to carrying Arizona by himself as the main attraction in a much-needed turnaround season for Rich Rodriguez and the Wildcats.

After diminishing win totals each of the past two seasons, it was fair to suggest this was a critical season for Rodriguez in Tucson. And after a 2-2 start to the season that included some offensive struggles against Houston and Utah at home, Tate’s sudden rise could not have come at a better time. Since taking over at quarterback in early October against Colorado, Tate has been off and running, literally. Tate is essentially Rodriguez’s 2017 edition of Pat White.

Tate is Arizona’s leading rusher with 926 yards and eight touchdowns following his 146 rushing yards and a touchdown Saturday night against No. 15 Washington State in a 58-37 victory. Tate also had 275 passing yards and two scores through the air to lead Arizona to a blowout win with a strong second half.

Tate is playing his way into the Heisman Trophy mix against incredible odds, and it is easy to see why. He legitimately has a chance to break a big play every time he touches the football. And as the quarterback, he has his hands on the football every play Arizona runs. Tate is second in the Pac-12 in plays of 30+ yards with 12, trailing only Stanford’s Love. He is one of five players in the conference with a play of 80+ yards and he is the only Pac-12 player with 4 plays of 70 yards or longer (Washington’s Dante Pettis is second in the Pac-12 with two).

As we have noted before, Tate was not the starting quarterback for Arizona at the start of the season, making Tate’s sudden rise in the Pac-12 even more entertaining to those tuning in. This week Tate will be one of the reasons to stay up late once again as Arizona prepares for a road game at USC. With the Trojans also winning last night on the road against Arizona State, first-place is on the line for the Wildcats and Trojans, the last two teams in the Pac-12 South with just one loss in conference play.

If Tate can make similar plays happen against USC and Arizona can leave Los Angeles with a win and a head-to-head tiebreaker, Arizona will have an incredibly manageable path to the Pac-12 Championship Game. Taking down the Trojans will be no easy task, but neither will USC’s mission of stopping Tate.

USC hosts Arizona at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. Put a pot of coffee on. It will be worth it.

Ronald Jones, Sam Darnold help No. 21 USC bounce back to beat Arizona State

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 29, 2017, 2:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The month of October was a bizarre one in the Pac-12 as teams zigged while you thought they were going to zag. Nobody embodied that more than No. 21 USC and Arizona State entering the weekend.

The Trojans’ normally high-powered offense was stuck in neutral. The Sun Devils’ defense was punching way, way above their weight. As a pivotal Pac-12 South battle loomed, would these strange trends continue on Pac-12 After Dark? The answer: no, not at all. Sam Darnold and USC broke out of their slump to bounce back and beat ASU on Saturday night in Tempe, using numerous big plays to capture a 48-17 victory that probably wasn’t even as close as the final score line would indicate.

The one time Heisman favorite had one of his best outings of the season after a disastrous result in South Bend last week, tossing three touchdown passes and racking up 266 yards all told against a defense that had stymied some pretty solid passers the past few weeks. Wideout Tyler Vaughns was the recipient of most of those passes and continued his stellar play by posting career highs of 126 yards and two scores. The tandem was so impressive one almost forgot about Rose Bowl hero Deontay Burnett as he had a quiet night despite 49 yards and a trip to the end zone.

Not be outdone, running back Ronald Jones returned to his early season form and racked up 216 yards on the ground. The junior was a big play machine in the dry desert air too, bursting through the line for a pair of 60+ yard scores on the night.

The Trojans’ 607 yards of offense had spoiled a good month on defense for Todd Graham’s Sun Devils. A terrible third down performance (1/12 in the game) and mediocre run game didn’t help their efforts either. Quarterback Manny Wilkins threw for 259 yards but found the end zone, somewhat incredibly, only once under wild circumstances.

That came right at the end of the first half after the signal-caller launched a bomb toward the end zone. The play was initially ruled a catch at the one yard line but was reviewed and eventually ruled as a touchdown on the longest Hail Mary play in recent college football history. The teams were eventually brought back from the locker room to kick the extra point but in the end, it will go down as a footnote in this one.

The victory by the Trojans keeps them in the lead for the Pac-12 South title and presents quite the interesting game in the Coliseum next Saturday. USC is set to host Arizona in what is looking very much like a fascinating battle between some pretty explosive offenses based on how this weekend has turned out.

No. 21 USC leads Arizona State at halftime despite Sun Devils’ whacky Hail Mary

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 29, 2017, 12:44 AM EDT
1 Comment

No. 21 USC has been struggling on the offensive end the past few weeks. Arizona State has been stingy on the defensive side. Naturally, the two decided to do a body switch on Halloween weekend. As a result, the Trojans did almost whatever they wanted down in the desert, taking a 31-10 lead into halftime in a huge Pac-12 South battle few could have seen coming a few weeks ago.

The cardinal and gold offensive explosion not surprisingly came at the hands of quarterback Sam Darnold, who had one of his best outings in weeks by throwing for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Looking a lot more like that top draft many touted him to be early in the year, he also added a career-long 39 yard run to boot. Running back Ronald Jones chipped in with a 67 yard touchdown run on his way to a 120 yard effort through two quarters.

On the receiving end of many of those Darnold passes was receiver Tyler Vaughns. The young wide out has steadily become a bigger part of the offense and was already up to 94 yards and two scores prior to going to the locker room at the break.

USC also had a pretty strong defensive effort too — up until the final play of the half. Manny Wilkins completed only eight passes and Arizona State managed just two sustained drives all told but one was thanks to an N'Keal Harry 70 yard catch and the other was part of a wild Hail Mary as time expired. The play was reviewed numerous times before it actually resulted in points going on the board and required the two teams to come back from the locker room in order to kick the extra point.

We’ve come to think that Pac-12 games going late into the night will have some whacky ending and while this one appeared over, perhaps that Hail Mary is only the start of strange things to come.

Baker Mayfield guides No. 10 Oklahoma to another shootout win over Texas Tech

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettOct 28, 2017, 11:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We all know Baker Mayfield used to play quarterback for Texas Tech. And we all know how it ended. Mayfield remembers, and he made sure his former team did, too.

In two previous games against the Red Raiders, Mayfield led Oklahoma to a 63-27 win in 2015 in which he averaged 9.6 yards per attempt, and a 545-yard, 7-touchdown effort in a 66-59 track meet victory in Lubbock last season. In his swan song against Texas Tech, Mayfield on Saturday night completed a ho-hum (for him) 22-of-34 passes for 281 yards with four touchdowns and an interception in a 49-27 win.

The game started similar to how last season’s finished: all offense, all the time. The teams both scored touchdowns on their first three possessions, and only a missed extra point provided the difference to give No. 10 Oklahoma a 21-20 lead early in the second quarter.

But the defenses bowed up to close the half, forcing scoreless possessions on seven of eight touches to close the half. A 5-yard Rodney Anderson run gave Oklahoma a 28-20 advantage at the break, and 1-yard Mayfield run to open the second half provided some cushion for the Sooners.

Texas Tech answered with Nic Shimonek‘s fourth touchdown pass of the night, but the Red Raiders would not score again. Mayfield found Mark Andrews for a 7-yard score to push the lead back to two touchdowns, then hit CeeDee Lamb for a 14-yard strike at the end of the third quarter to close the scoring for the night.

A last-gasp, 14-play drive for Texas Tech ended in a turnover on downs at the Oklahoma 2-yard line with 11:16 left, and the Red Raiders did not get the ball back. Oklahoma moved 65 yards in 18 plays, eating every one of the 676 remaining seconds to secure the win. Led by Anderson’s 181 yards, Oklahoma rushed 47 times for 336 yards on the evening.

Shimonek completed 22-of-36 throws for 322 yards with four scores and an interception, and Tre King led the Red Raiders on the ground with 113 yards on 24 carries.

The win pushed OU to 7-1 on the year and allowed them to keep pace with Big 12 leader Iowa State ahead of next week’s Bedlam showdown with No. 11 Oklahoma State. Texas Tech (4-4, 1-4 Big 12) has now completely whittled away a 4-1 start with only one obvious win (vs. Baylor on Nov. 11) remaining on the schedule.

No. 7 Clemson returns to form in win over Georgia Tech thanks to healthy Kelly Bryant

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 28, 2017, 11:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A bye week made all the difference in the world for quarterback Kelly Bryant and Clemson, as the No. 7 ranked team looked a lot more like the undefeated one from a few weeks ago to capture a rain-soaked 24-10 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night.

Bryant started in the Tigers loss to Syracuse but was injured shortly before halftime in that game to cause some doubt as to his status for a pivotal clash against the Yellow Jackets at home this week. As it turns out, all that extra rest was just what the doctor ordered for the signal-caller as he threw for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rushing for 67 yards in an all-around impressive effort.

It wasn’t all about the quarterback on offense either, as 12 different players caught a pass and tailback Travis Etienne ran for 43 yards and a score as well. The Tigers also looked much more like their old self on defense too, as the front seven dominated the line of scrimmage and recorded four sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

That kind of performance was one reason why it was a rough game for Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall and the team’s option offense. They fumbled three times (losing one) and threw for only 32 yards on the night with just three completions. KirVonte Benson did mange to rush for 129 yards but most of them came off of a 65-yarder that helped lead to a field goal in the first quarter.

Amazingly, the Yellow Jackets had eight three-and-outs in an effort that seemed to frustrate coach Paul Johnson at every turn.

Given events elsewhere in a crazy day of college football, it’s probably safe to assume that the performance in sub-par conditions will do plenty to convince the Playoff committee that the loss to Syracuse was more of a blip in the radar than it was indicative of Clemson’s ability. Dabo Swinney’s crew looked again like the ACC favorite and likely semifinalist and the encouraging outing will likely give the team some much-needed momentum heading into a big ACC clash at N.C. State that almost certainly determine the division representative in Charlotte later this year.