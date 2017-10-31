Fractured scapula to sideline Auburn’s Kamryn Pettway for extended period

The 2017 season is quickly turning into a lost one for Kamryn Pettway.

Suspended for the opener, Pettway returned but missed games in Week 4 and 6 because of injury. In the October 21 win over Arkansas, Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday, Pettway suffered what was ultimately diagnosed as a fractured scapula.

While the injury, which was discovered the Friday before the bye this past weekend, won’t require surgery to repair, the head coach said the running back would be out for an extended period of time. No specific timeline for a return was given.

AU has four games remaining in the regular season — at Texas A&M (Nov. 4), Georgia (Nov. 11), Louisiana-Monroe (Nov. 18) and the Iron Bowl against Alabama (Nov. 25).

Last season, Pettway led the Tigers with 1,224 yards. He has 305 yards and six touchdowns in 2017, with both totals second on the team to Kerryon Johnson‘s 723 and 14. The rushing touchdowns are tops in the SEC and tied for second nationally with Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, with FAU’s Devin Singletary leading all FBS players with 18.