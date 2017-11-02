Florida turning to ex-Notre Dame QB Malik Zaire as starter

A change at head coach has not surprisingly led to a change under center for Florida.
Thursday afternoon, interim head coach Randy Shannon, who took over for Jim McElwain when he was fired earlier this week, announced that Malik Zaire will start at quarterback in this Saturday’s game against Missouri. Zaire replaces a struggling Feleipe Franks, who had thrown for 273 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in his last three starts combined.
“Malik is the starting quarterback for this upcoming game at Missouri,” said Shannon in a statement. “This is his opportunity to get this team where it needs to be and not to be satisfied just because he’s the starter.
“Today is an opportunity for him to run the offense and understand the expectations that we have for him. This is not a time for him to feel comfortable and feel like he’s made it. We want him to keep grinding and understand that competition is very good.”
Zaire came to UF as a graduate transfer from Notre Dame and had been expected to start for the Gators from the get-go. However, he lost the starting job to Franks and was actually the No. 3 quarterback most weeks, appearing in just two games this season. on the year, he’s completed 12 of his 23 pass attempts for 142 yards.
Franks started six of the Gators’ seven games this season. Luke Del Rio started the other, but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the Sept. 30 win over Vanderbilt.
One of the most prolific players in the running game in the country this season will be at Navy’s disposal for its Week 10 American Athletic Conference matchup later on today.
In the third quarter of an Oct. 21 loss to UCF, Zach Abey sustained a concussion and did not return to the field. Fortunately for both the player and the service academy, the Midshipmen were on a bye this past weekend.
That extra time off, as it turns out, played a significant role in the quarterback being medically cleared and ready to go Thursday night against Temple
“He is fine,” head coach Ken Niumatalolo said earlier this week according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He is back on concussion protocol and will be ready for Temple.”
Abey leads all FBS quarterbacks and is sixth nationally with 1,141 yards rushing this season. His 13 rushing touchdowns are tied for fifth in the country as well.
With eight in a row, Abey will be looking to extend his school record for consecutive 100-yard rushing games against the Owls.
Florida State needs to catch a break any way it can in extending its bowl streak, and the path for one of those breaks could be paved next week.
Because of Hurricane Irma, it was announced in early September that Florida State’s Week 2 game against Louisiana-Monroe in Tallahassee had been outright canceled. However, there’s been increasing talk of late, coinciding with FSU’s dwindling bowl hopes, that the game could be rescheduled and played this season.
FSU athletic director Stan Wilcox confirmed Wednesday that a decision on whether or not to play the game will be made at some point next week, the Orlando Sentinel reported. If the game is played, it will take place on Dec. 2 at Doak Campbell Stadium.
There could be one sticking point, however. From the Sentinel:
But a local event — The Winter Festival, scheduled from 3-10 p.m. on the same day in downtown Tallahassee — has complicated logistical plans to have law enforcement in place for the football game.
“We have to work with a lot of folks to make sure everything will be in place to be able to do it,” Wilcox said. “That’s a part of all this.
At 2-5, FSU needs to win its last four currently-scheduled games in order to avoid missing out on a bowl game for the first time since 1981. Left on the schedule? Home games against much-improved Syracuse and FCS Delaware State, road trips to a pair of rivals — No. 7 Clemson and a Florida team that’s already fired its head coach.
Rescheduling the game against a 3-5 ULM team would mean that FSU would “only” need to win four of its last five to qualify for a bowl bid.
In mid-October, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award whittled its 47-player preseason watch list down to 20. A month later, it’s been whittled even further.
Wednesday, the Unitas announced its 10 finalists for the 2017 version of the trophy. The award has been given annually since 1987 to the top quarterback in the country who is either a senior or fourth-year junior and takes into account his accomplishments both on and off the field.
Included in this reduced group is Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, who was a finalist for the 2016 award. Mayfield’s counterpart in an early-season game this year, Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett, is another of the finalists.
Three of the finalists come from the Big 12, the most of any conference. The AAC and Big Ten are next with two each, while the ACC, MAC and SEC have one apiece.
Below are the 10 finalists for the Unitas Award, which was won last year by Clemson’s Deshaun Watson.
J.T. Barrett, Ohio State
Riley Ferguson, Memphis
Ryan Finley, NC State
Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi St.
Quinton Flowers, South Florida
Kenny Hill, TCU
Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
Trace McSorley, Penn St.
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
Logan Woodside, Toledo
Cal and UNLV will meet four times in a 7-season stretch in the next decade, the programs announced Wednesday. The two programs have never met previously.
The Rebels will host the Golden Bears on Aug. 29, 2020 and Sept. 5, 2026. UNLV will make the trip to Berkeley on Sept. 17, 2022 and Aug. 30, 2025. All but the 2022 meeting will be season openers for both squads.
“This is a series we have been working on since I arrived and is beneficial for both programs,” UNLV athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “Playing a Pac-12 institution such as California upgrades our non-conference schedule for our fans and also benefits our program’s recruiting efforts in the area. These are the types of games that impact our city and the fact that UNLV and California have never met before makes it even more anticipated.”
UNLV also has games against Pac-12 opponents lined up for 2018 (at USC) and 2020-21 (a home-and-home with Arizona State). The Rebels’ 2020 slate will see them face three Power 5 foes as Iowa State is also lined up in addition to Cal and Arizona State; both games against the Pac-12 opponents will be in Las Vegas.
Cal only has three future games against Mountain West opponents lined up, according to scheduling clearinghouse FBSchedules: a 2022 visit from Nevada, a 2023 trip to San Jose State and a TBD visit from San Jose State.