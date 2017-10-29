Jim McElwain releases statement on dismissal as Florida’s head coach

The Florida football program is again charting a new coaching course.
As speculation began to swell over the weekend, reports surfaced Sunday that UF was set to fire Jim McElwain as its head football coach. Early Sunday evening, the university confirmed as much as it was officially announced that UF and McElwain had (ahem) “mutually agreed to part ways.”
“We want to thank Coach McElwain for his efforts in leading the Gator football program,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said as part of a very short and blunt statement on the development.
Not long after official word of his demise became public knowledge, McElwain released a statement on his personal Twitter account.
In his first two seasons with the Gators, McElwain went 19-8 and won the SEC East each year. UF started the 2017 season 3-1, including 3-0 in conference play, before suffering back-to-back-to-back league losses. The backend of that three-game losing streak was an embarrassing loss to rival Georgia that, combined with the death threats imbroglio, proved too much for the in-over-his-head McElwain to survive.
On the same day reports broke about the pending removal of Jim McElwain as head coach at Florida, it seems there are now some rumblings coming out of Knoxville, Tennessee regarding the future of Butch Jones. According to a report from SEC Country, Tennessee officials are meeting to discuss the future of the program. This news comes one day after Tennessee lost to Kentucky to fall to 3-5 on the year, with all five losses coming in conference play.
The loss to Kentucky was just the second loss to the Wildcats since 1985, thus marking what could only be viewed as a new low for the Vols as a football program that continues to take steps backward. Having missed out on a golden window to take advantage of the SEC East in recent years, Jones stuck to his own gimmicks and slogans in an attempt to keep things on steady footing. Decent recruiting classes also failed to live up to expectations for the program in terms of winning as the Vols have gone 33-26 in four and a half season under Jones.
The tension has been tightening almost on a weekly basis so it may have only been a matter of time before the powers that be in Knoxville finally decided to cut the cord and move on in a new direction. Though there is no formal announcement at this time, the proverbial writing could very well be on the wall.
Needing two wins just to become bowl-eligible in the final month of the season, UCLA needs to be as close to full strength as they can in order to reach the postseason. Having quarterback Josh Rosen leave Saturday’s game at Washington with a hand injury was a reason to start thinking about hitting the panic button, and a 44-23 defeat certainly did not help. But a day later, it appears the status of Rosen is to be considered a bit more fortunate than the worst-case scenario.
Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated reported via Twitter Rosen’s hand injury is not considered serious, which suggests Rosen may still be available for the Bruins down the stretch.
At this time, it is unknown if Rosen will miss any playing time, but the initial report from Feldman should be encouraging. Rosen has thrown for 2,713 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.
UCLA plays at Utah on Friday night this week. UCLA also hosts Arizona State, visits USC, and hosts Cal to wrap up the regular season. With four games remaining and two games back in the Pac-12 South standings in the loss column with a head-to-head tiebreaker going to Arizona, UCLA’s slim chances of winning the Pac-12 South are still there but have just about faded away.
Alabama’s stranglehold on first place in the AP Top 25 was largely uncontested during a bye week, but there was some movement below them through the entire AP top 25 this week. With No. 7 Penn State and No. 10 TCU each falling following losses, the top 10 has a bit of a new look that features No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Ohio State standing in line behind the Crimson Tide.
No. 1 Alabama received 59 first-place votes, with No. 2 Georgia receiving the other two in this week’s AP vote. No. 3 Ohio State moved up three spots following the win against Penn State, who fell five spots this week. No. 4 Wisconsin moved up one spot, and No. 5 Notre Dame was bumped up four spots following a second straight week with a win over a ranked opponent. No. 6 Clemson also wiggled ahead of Penn State as the Nittany Lions took their fall from No. 2.
The AP voters appeared to give Penn State the benefit of a higher-quality loss to stay ahead of No. 8 Oklahoma, this despite Ohio State defeated the only team to beat Penn State this season (Ohio State). Meanwhile, the Sooners’ only loss continues to look better by the week with No. 14 Iowa State moving up 11 spots this week following a win over No. 10 TCU (Horned Frogs fell four spots). No. 9 Miami completes the top 10 in the AP poll this week.
No. 20 NC State fell six spots following their loss at Notre Dame. No. 21 Mississippi State and No. 23 Arizona each break into the AP poll this week following wins. Despite road losses, No. 24 Michigan State and No. 25 Washington State remain in the top 25 this week.
AP Top 25
- Alabama (59 first-place votes)
- Georgia (2)
- Ohio State
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Penn State
- Oklahoma
- Miami
- TCU
- Oklahoma State
- Washington
- Virginia Tech
- Iowa State
- UCF
- Auburn
- USC
- Stanford
- LSU
- NC State
- Mississippi State
- Memphis
- Arizona
- Michigan State
- Washington State
