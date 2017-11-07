Top five remains the same in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night and the top five teams remained the same in the second edition. TCU moved forward to No. 6 ahead of Saturday’s visit to No. 5 Oklahoma, who remained in place after winning at then-No. 11 Oklahoma State.

Following last week’s win over then-No. 13 Virginia Tech, Miami jumped Wisconsin to No. 7 as the highest-ranked non-SEC unbeaten teams. Washington and Auburn moved into the top 10, replacing Ohio State and Penn State.

Michigan State was this week’s big jumper after beating Penn State, jumping from No. 24 to No. 12. Ohio State fell to No. 13, Penn State to No. 14 and Oklahoma State to No. 15.

A pair of Big Ten teams joined the rankings as Iowa and Northwestern joined at No. 25. Iowa State and Virginia Tech remained comfortably in the rankings after road conference losses.

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Notre Dame

4. Clemson

5. Oklahoma

6. TCU

7. Miami

8. Wisconsin

9. Washington

10. Auburn

11. USC

12. Michigan State

13. Ohio State

14. Penn State

15. Oklahoma State

16. Mississippi State

17. Virginia Tech

18. Central Florida

19. Washington State

20. Iowa

21. Iowa State

22. Memphis

23. NC State

24. LSU

25. Northwestern

Though the first two rankings have remained static at the top, the Week 3 edition will be sure to change after three games pit top-10 teams and four games feature top-20 teams:

No. 1 Georgia at No. 10 Auburn (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 7 Miami (8 p.m. ET, ABC)

No. 6 TCU at No. 5 Oklahoma (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

No. 2 Alabama at No. 16 Mississippi State (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)