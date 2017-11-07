Top five remains the same in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night and the top five teams remained the same in the second edition. TCU moved forward to No. 6 ahead of Saturday’s visit to No. 5 Oklahoma, who remained in place after winning at then-No. 11 Oklahoma State.
Following last week’s win over then-No. 13 Virginia Tech, Miami jumped Wisconsin to No. 7 as the highest-ranked non-SEC unbeaten teams. Washington and Auburn moved into the top 10, replacing Ohio State and Penn State.
Michigan State was this week’s big jumper after beating Penn State, jumping from No. 24 to No. 12. Ohio State fell to No. 13, Penn State to No. 14 and Oklahoma State to No. 15.
A pair of Big Ten teams joined the rankings as Iowa and Northwestern joined at No. 25. Iowa State and Virginia Tech remained comfortably in the rankings after road conference losses.
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Notre Dame
4. Clemson
5. Oklahoma
6. TCU
7. Miami
8. Wisconsin
9. Washington
10. Auburn
11. USC
12. Michigan State
13. Ohio State
14. Penn State
15. Oklahoma State
16. Mississippi State
17. Virginia Tech
18. Central Florida
19. Washington State
20. Iowa
21. Iowa State
22. Memphis
23. NC State
24. LSU
25. Northwestern
Though the first two rankings have remained static at the top, the Week 3 edition will be sure to change after three games pit top-10 teams and four games feature top-20 teams:
No. 1 Georgia at No. 10 Auburn (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 7 Miami (8 p.m. ET, ABC)
No. 6 TCU at No. 5 Oklahoma (8 p.m. ET, FOX)
No. 2 Alabama at No. 16 Mississippi State (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Tennessee loses commitment from 5-star offensive tackle
How bad is the 2017 season for Tennessee’s football program? The stench of this season is already starting to damage the 2018, ’19 and ’20 seasons.
The Volunteers suffered a de-commitment from offensive tackle pledge Cade Mays, which we normally wouldn’t mention except for that: A) Mays is rated five stars from every major recruiting service, and B) he’s from Knoxville.
“This decision has been one of the hardest decisions I have made in my life,” Mays wrote in a tweet announcing his change of mind. “I would like to thank Coach Jones, Coach Wells and and the rest of the UT staff for everything they have done for me the past two years. Many people I have come in contact with at the University of Tennessee have had a tremendous impact on my life. After many talks with God and my family, I have decided to de-commit from the University of Tennessee.”
“I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With Him at my right hand, I will not be shaken.” Please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/ANvoIpP1Bf
A member of the Class of 2018, Mays originally pledged to his hometown school way back in his sophomore year. To make matters worse, Mays’s decision comes on the heels of an unofficial visit to Georgia, with an official visit scheduled for Dec. 15. He’ll also visit Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame. He is also scheduled to officially visit Tennessee for the Vanderbilt game.
VolQuestnotes that Tennessee has suffered four de-commitments since October. Rivals ranks Tennessee’s 2018 class as the 11th-best in the country, which sounds good until you realize it’s the third best class in the SEC and Alabama, LSU, and Auburn haven’t loaded up yet.
And if there’s one thing that will cause John Currie to move on Butch Jones more than any other, it’s his inability to recruit moving forward. With the loss of Mays, that point has now arrived.
Old Dominion’s second-leading tackler arrested on multiple charges, including felony strangulation
The latest addition to the “Days Without An Arrest” tracker is a rather serious one.
According to WVEC-TV in Norfolk, Old Dominion’s Denzel Williams has been arrested on multiple charges stemming from a Nov. 1 incident involving two females. Specifically, the safety is facing one count of felony strangulation and two counts of misdemeanor simple assault.
From the television station’s report:
Officers received a report of an assault at a home in the 1200 block of W. 43rd St. around 1 a.m. on November 1.
Police got there and talked to a 20-year-old woman and 21-year-old woman who said Williams assaulted both of them. Williams is the 20-year-old’s boyfriend.
As a result of the incident, Williams has been indefinitely suspended by the football program.
Prior to the off-field issue, Williams had started five games in a row for the Monarchs. He’s currently second on the team in tackles with 68.
UCF continues to diminish, demean UConn’s ‘Civil ConFliCT Trophy’
After beating the Huskies last season, the Knights walked off the field and left the trophy. ” “UConn staffer just picked up the trophy, looked around for advice on what to do with it, and placed in on the UConn bench,” beat writer Neill Ostrout wrote on Twitter at the time.
This coming weekend, the “rivalry” will be renewed. And, as has been the case since its creation, UCF continues to diminish, demean and downplay the “trophy game,” this time in its game notes package.